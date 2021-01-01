« previous next »
Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 06:55:37 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:23:58 pm


I had already picked a Cat 3. I needed a cat 5 i believe pre 50s and I have now picked that. Should be my complete set now.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 06:57:03 pm
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 06:57:48 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:53:37 pm
Yeah I was surprised as well. I picked the Godfather II as first pick so screwed myself out of picking it right off the bat. If pushed, I'd say it's my favourite horror movie, along with The Thing, Get Out, Rosemary's Baby and another (which hasn't been picked yet). I don't class One Cut of the Dead as a horror movie despite picking it as one :P
We seem to have similar horror tastes!
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 06:57:03 pm
Oh, that's well played sir.
Remember Sammy Jankis
  • JFT96
Yesterday at 06:59:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:55:37 pm
I had already picked a Cat 3. I needed a cat 5 i believe pre 50s and I have now picked that. Should be my complete set now.

Oh yes, my mistake. Glad you're on the ball  :)
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 07:20:47 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:57:48 pm
We seem to have similar horror tastes!

Nice! Forgot to say Let The Right One In as well!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 07:43:23 pm
How many left now until the second wildcard?
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 07:52:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:43:23 pm
How many left now until the second wildcard?

Roughly 10 picks I think? I'll drop everyone a PM so we're all on the same page (hopefully for once). Once telekon has made his pick, he can go again with his next Wildcard pick and we'll work up the list again.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:52:09 pm
Roughly 10 picks I think? I'll drop everyone a PM so we're all on the same page (hopefully for once). Once telekon has made his pick, he can go again with his next Wildcard pick and we'll work up the list again.

Then we do the steal round, right?















;)
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 08:10:25 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm
Then we do the steal round, right?















;)

But you can only do a steal in a decade the wildcard replaced :P

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 08:11:05 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm
Then we do the steal round, right?

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 08:14:13 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:10:25 pm
But you can only do a steal in a decade the wildcard replaced :P


Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,593
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 08:15:43 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:23:24 pm
Are you talking to yourself again mate?

How very dare you.

Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:25:31 pm
No, I was talking to... sorry, I don't remember.  ;D ;D ;D

Bastard.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 08:17:02 pm
Stagecoach:

- All-time poster.
- All-time character (legend?) introduction
- All-time stagecoach chase scene.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 08:20:07 pm
Sheer still has an hour, yes? Daylight savings time has fucked the time difference.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 08:24:45 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 08:20:07 pm
Sheer still has an hour, yes? Daylight savings time has fucked the time difference.
Indeed he does.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 08:32:39 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:10:25 pm
But you can only do a steal in a decade the wildcard replaced :P

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 08:38:48 pm
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 09:39:09 pm
Ok voted as I had a little time :)

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil was one of the funniest films I've ever seen. Hilarious and I wasn't really expecting much :)
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 09:50:23 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:39:09 pm
Ok voted as I had a little time :)

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil was one of the funniest films I've ever seen. Hilarious and I wasn't really expecting much :)

Great pick, Andy. Love Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. A real underrated gem in the horror comedy genre.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 10:08:33 pm
Who we up to?
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
I've listed the rules for the next round below, hopefully these should make sense.

Bonus Wildcard round:

You can pick any movie that hasn't been picked yet, from any decade and any genre. However, the following rules still apply:

* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.

So, if you've picked, say Alien, you can't pick another movie directed by Ridley Scott or starring Sigourney Weaver as the lead. However, you can still pick a movie from the 1970's and/or another horror film.

All good?
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:08:33 pm
Who we up to?

Sheer Magnetism I think? I'll PM him.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
I've listed the rules for the next round below, hopefully these should make sense.

Bonus Wildcard round:

You can pick any movie that hasn't been picked yet, from any decade and any genre. However, the following rules still apply:

* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.

So, if you've picked, say Alien, you can't pick another movie directed by Ridley Scott or starring Sigourney Weaver as the lead. However, you can still pick a movie from the 1970's and/or another horror film.

All good?
Makes sense

Hypothetically if I have a 2010s Thriller already as my wildcard, can I go 2010s Thriller with my second wildcard too? (meaning 3 Thrillers overall)

Not that I'm thinking of doing that, just trying to come up with questions now that might get asked later!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
Makes sense

Hypothetically if I have a 2010s Thriller already as my wildcard, can I go 2010s Thriller with my second wildcard too? (meaning 3 Thrillers overall)

Not that I'm thinking of doing that, just trying to come up with questions now that might get asked later!

Yes your wildcard can be anything.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
Makes sense

Hypothetically if I have a 2010s Thriller already as my wildcard, can I go 2010s Thriller with my second wildcard too? (meaning 3 Thrillers overall)

Not that I'm thinking of doing that, just trying to come up with questions now that might get asked later!

Yep
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
Nice one!

Will we snake back around so Telekon picks their last pick, then the new Cat 10 Wildcard?
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
I've listed the rules for the next round below, hopefully these should make sense.

Bonus Wildcard round:

You can pick any movie that hasn't been picked yet, from any decade and any genre. However, the following rules still apply:

* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.

So, if you've picked, say Alien, you can't pick another movie directed by Ridley Scott or starring Sigourney Weaver as the lead. However, you can still pick a movie from the 1970's and/or another horror film.

All good?

We still can't pick any films we have picked in previous drafts, right?
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm
We still can't pick any films we have picked in previous drafts, right?

Yes, no picking of previous films.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 10:35:46 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm
We still can't pick any films we have picked in previous drafts, right?

Correct mate.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm
I think we might be done for the day? Can I send my pick to someone? I doubt i'll be up when it's my turn
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm
I think we might be done for the day? Can I send my pick to someone? I doubt i'll be up when it's my turn

:wave

Sound mate, just got your PM.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 11:47:01 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:41:41 pm
Revised:

Goldfinger (1964, Cat.1)
Mulholland Drive (2001, Cat. 2)
House (1977, Cat. 3)
Sunset Boulevard (1950, Cat.4)
Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949, Cat. 5)
Blade Runner 2049 (2017, Cat. 6)
The Shining (1980, Cat. 7)   
Porco Rosso (1994, Cat. 8 )

WILD CARDS:

North by Northwest (1959, Cat. 9)
Fight Club (1999, Cat. 10)

How are you finished when I still have 2 picks to go?

I think you may have jumped the gun mate.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:05:49 am
I had two picks left and got two messages at different times this evening.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:06:40 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:05:49 am
I had two picks left and got two messages at different times this evening.

Sometimes people send a message and another will PM just to make sure.

You should still have one pick remaining mate.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Today at 02:45:24 am
