I've listed the rules for the next round below, hopefully these should make sense.



Bonus Wildcard round:



You can pick any movie that hasn't been picked yet, from any decade and any genre. However, the following rules still apply:



* Only 1 movie per director.

* No repeated lead actors.



So, if you've picked, say Alien, you can't pick another movie directed by Ridley Scott or starring Sigourney Weaver as the lead. However, you can still pick a movie from the 1970's and/or another horror film.



All good?