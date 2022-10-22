Draex - Star Wars (1977, Cat. 6), The Dark Knight (2008, Cat. 2), The Fellowship of the Ring (2001, Cat. 9), Silence of the Lambs (1991, Cat. 4), King Kong (1933, Cat. 7), Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984, Cat. 8 ), Paths of Glory (1957, Cat. 1), The Great Escape (1963, Cat. 3), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014, Cat. 5),



Samie - Apocolypse Now (1979, Cat. 1), Interstellar (2014, Cat. 6), Gone With The Wind (pre-1950's, Cat. 4), Shrek 2 (2004, Cat. 8 ), The Untouchables (1987, Cat. 2), Hero (2002, Cat. 3), Rush Hour (1998, Cat. 5), Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954, Cat. 7),



Classycarra - The Thing (1982, Cat. 6), Princess Mononoke (1997, Cat. 8 ), Sicario (2015, Cat. 9), The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004, Cat. 3), The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974, Cat. 7), The Searchers (1956, Cat. 1), The Innocents (1961, Cat. 4), Laura (1944, Cat. 2), Sorry to Bother You (2018), (Cat. 5),



killer-heels - Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991, Cat. 6), Jaws (1975, Cat. 7), City Of God (2002, Cat. 4), Die Hard (1988, Cat. 1), The Departed (2006, Cat. 9), Avengers: Infinity War (2018, Cat. 3), Rear Window (1954, Cat. 2), The Sound of Music (1965, Cat. 8 )



Hazell - The Godfather Part II (1974, Cat. 2), Dr. Strangelove (1964, Cat. 1), Ghostbusters (1984, Cat. 3), Animal Farm (1954, Cat. 8 ), 12 Monkeys (1995, Cat. 6), Bringing Up Baby (Pre-1950's, Cat. 4), In The Loop (2009, Cat. 5), One Cut of the Dead (2017, Cat. 7),



Andy@Allerton - A Bridge Too Far (1977, Cat. 1), Angel Heart (1987, Cat. 2), Schindlers List (1993, Cat. 4), The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951, Cat. 6), Village of the Damned (1960, Cat. 7), Bambi (1942, Cat. 8 ), Shrek (2001, Cat. 9), Fantasy: Elf (2003, Cat. 3),



Musketeer Gripweed - Pulp Fiction (1994, Cat. 2), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, Cat. 6), Raging Bull (1980, Cat. 4), Life of Brian (1979, Cat. 5), Spirited Away (2001, Cat. 3), Bridge on the River Kwai (1957, Cat. 1), Toy Story 3 (2010, Cat. 8 ), Abbot and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948, Cat. 7),



NICHOLLS1986 - The Godfather (1972, Cat. 2), Goodfellas (1990, Cat. 4), Its a Wonderful Life (1946, Cat. 8 ), Seven Samurai (1954, Cat. 1), The Terminator (1984, Cat. 6), Inglorious Basterds (2009, Cat.3), Jojo Rabbit (2019, Cat. 5), In the Mood for Love (2000, Cat. 9)



Lastrador - Se7en (1995, Cat. 2), Brazil (1985, Cat. 6), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014, Cat. 5), Let The Right One In (2008, Cat. 7), The King of Comedy (1982, Cat. 9), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969, Cat. 1), Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971, Cat. 8 ), Wild Strawberries (1957, Cat. 4),



Sheer Magnetism - The Shining (1980, Cat. 7), Mulholland Drive (2001, Cat. 2), Blade Runner 2049 (2017, Cat. 6), Fight Club (1999, Cat. 4), North by Northwest (1959, Cat. 9), Proco Rosso (1994, Cat. 8 ), Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949, Cat. 5), House (1977, Cat. 3),



red mongoose - Aliens (1986, Cat. 6), Animal House (1978, Cat. 5), True Romance (1993, Cat. 2), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001, Cat. 4), Weathering With You (2019, Cat. 8 ), Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde (1931, Cat. 7), Casino Royale (1967, Cat. 3), Parasite (2019, Cat. 9),



John_P - The Good The Bad And The Ugly (1966, Cat. 1), Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022, Cat. 6), Amélie (2001, Cat. 4), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981, Cat. 3), Toy Story (1995, Cat. 8 ), M*A*S*H (1970, Cat. 5), ad Day at Black Rock (1955, Cat. 2), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935, Cat. 7),



RobbieRedman - The Matrix (1999, Cat. 6), No Country For Old Men (2007, Cat. 2), Scarface (1983, Cat.4), Casablanca (1942, Cat. 1), Singin in the Rain (1952, Cat. 5), Lawrence of Arabia (1962, Cat 3), The Exorcist (1973, Cat. 7), Rango (2011, Cat. 8 ),



Chakan - Pans Labyrinth (2006, Cat. 1), Reservoir Dogs (1992, Cat. 2), The Empire Strikes Back (1980, Cat. 6), Psycho (1960, Cat. 4), Monty Python and Holy Grail (1974, Cat. 5), Fantasia (Pre-1950's, Cat. 8 ), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1954, Cat. 7), Inception (2010, Cat. 3),



Buck Pete - Heat (1995, Cat. 2), Airplane! (1980, Cat. 5), Robocop (1987, Cat. 9), The Chaser (2008, Cat. 1), The Wizard of Oz (1939, Cat. 8 ), The Conversation (1974, Cat. 4), The Martian (2015, Cat. 6), Fantastic Voyage (1966, Cat. 3),



telekon - My Neighbor Totoro (1988, Cat. 8 ), Fargo (1996, Cat. 2), The Revenant (2015, Cat. 1), Donnie Darko (2001, Cat. 3), Metropolis (1927, Cat. 6), Plan 9 from Outer Space (1957, Cat. 7), Stolen Kisses (1968, Cat. 5), Roma (2018, Cat. 9),



Okay, here's my breakdown of the final round. Only got time for this as I'm sick in bedNausicaä of the Valley of the Wind was misdated. Should be 1984. Everything else is perfect.Samie is one pick down (which was his wildcard) and currently has two picks from the 2000s (bolded above). This means one of these needs to be moved to the wildcard and then the other missing category (either Cat 8. animation or Cat 2. Crime/Thiriller/Mystery) needs to be filled with a film from the 2010-20sDoneNeeds a Cat 3 film from pre-50s to complete the line-up.Free pick Wildcard. Easy.Sent me an invalid pick, unfortunately. Andy will need a Cat 3. film from the 2010-20s when he's next online.Just the Wildcard to go.Needs a Cat. 7 Horror from 1960s.*Note for Hazell: In the Mood for Love (2000, Cat. 9) was wrongly attributed to Sheer.Las needs a pre-50s pick in Cat 3.Houston, we have a problem. Sheer seems to have two films from the 1990s and neither are a wildcard, so one will need to be moved there. North by Northwest is his current wildcard, but thankfully his picks can be reshuffled to sort this out. Mulholland Drive goes to drama, North by Northwest to Crime/thriller, and Fight Club to the wildcard (which Sheer seemed to want to move there anyway!). So that means the final pick needs to be a 1960s film from Cat. 1 Action/Western/War.Mongoose needs a Cat 1 film from the 1950s.Just the Wildcard to go.Another wildcard.And another.Needs a 1950s pick from Cat. 7.Needs a 1970s film from Cat. 4.Let me know if I've made any mistakes.