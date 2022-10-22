« previous next »
Online Chakan

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #400 on: Today at 03:58:52 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:58:27 pm
...still not seeing if I've tripped up or not like Betty suggested!

Let me know cos I can change if I need to
What categories do you need to still fill and how any wildcard picks have you used?
Online Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #401 on: Today at 04:00:42 pm
I might be wrong, but the confusion seems to be about the wildcard having a decade and/or a category? It doesn't. The wildcard is a category in and of itself. This has been the case in every one in this draft series (it only seems more compliacted here as we've added decades to the mix). The point of it is to give you a free pick in any decade or category, BUT it is not meant to crosover with the other 8 independent categories that need to be fulfilled by themselves.
Logged
Online El Lobo

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #402 on: Today at 04:01:09 pm
Right ok....
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online El Lobo

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #403 on: Today at 04:03:44 pm
Quote
Changing:

Wildcard  The 400 Blows  1959 (Black and white/Foreign)
Drama/Romance  A Clockwork Orange - 1974
Thriller  Casino Royale  2006 (wildcard)

To:

Drama/Romance - The 400 Blows  1959 (Black and white/Foreign)
Thriller - Chinatown - 1974
Wildcard - Casino Royale  2006

That works now right?
Online Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #404 on: Today at 04:16:05 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:03:44 pm
That works now right?

Yep, that works. Pity to lose such a big hitter though! Are you sure you don't want to drop The 400 Blows in favour of another crime/thriller in B&W and foreign (though not sure how many there are at this stage!).

If Clockwork Orange does get released though. I'm going to say it should remain unpicked, as I'm sure someone else would have wanted to pick it by now.
Online El Lobo

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #405 on: Today at 04:19:32 pm
Nah happy with that, was gonna try and get Chinatown as another wildcard anyway. And happy to put Clockwork Orange back into the mix (I dont think its THAT big of a hitter)
Online Hazell

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #406 on: Today at 04:34:03 pm
Sorry, back on now.

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:28:31 pm
I think they are separate. You can pick an '80s movie and put it in the wildcard category, for example; Or use your wildcard decade and put it in as drama. Or you could pick both wildcards at the same time, as I did.

Las' post is correct. Hope everyone's on the same page now but let me know if there's still any confusion.
Online El Lobo

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #407 on: Today at 04:35:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:34:03 pm
Sorry, back on now.

Las' post is correct. Hope everyone's on the same page now but let me know if there's still any confusion.

So did I need to change...? ;D
Online Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #408 on: Today at 04:43:05 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:35:11 pm
So did I need to change...? ;D

Hazell's confusing me now  ;D
Online Chakan

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #409 on: Today at 04:44:41 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:43:05 pm
Hazell's confusing me now  ;D

Yeah i'm very confused now. I'm not sure what he means by using the wildcard category in filling the other categories?
Online red mongoose

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #410 on: Today at 04:50:27 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:28:31 pm
I think they are separate. You can pick an '80s movie and put it in the wildcard category, for example; Or use your wildcard decade and put it in as drama. Or you could pick both wildcards at the same time, as I did.

That's what I asked last week and everyone told me I couldn't  :lmao

It just goes to show that you should NEVER trust those in power.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #411 on: Today at 04:52:48 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:50:27 pm
That's what I asked last week and everyone told me I couldn't  :lmao

It just goes to show that you should NEVER trust those in power.

It should be still be a no. I misundertood what Las was suggesting. Confusing as hell this. Probably doesn't help that Hazell and I are saying different things  :D

I refer to this comment for what a wildcard is -

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:00:42 pm
I might be wrong, but the confusion seems to be about the wildcard having a decade and/or a category? It doesn't. The wildcard is a category in and of itself. This has been the case in every one in this draft series (it only seems more compliacted here as we've added decades to the mix). The point of it is to give you a free pick in any decade or category, BUT it is not meant to crosover with the other 8 independent categories that need to be fulfilled by themselves.
Online El Lobo

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #412 on: Today at 04:57:58 pm
I'm easy either way. Both excellent selections in their way. Make your own minds up
Online Draex

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #413 on: Today at 04:59:50 pm
Fucking hell lads null and void it! :D
Online red mongoose

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #414 on: Today at 05:00:49 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:52:48 pm
It should be still be a no. I misundertood what Las was suggesting. Confusing as hell this. Probably doesn't help that Hazell and I are saying different things  :D

I refer to this comment for what a wildcard is -

Yep, that's the one.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #415 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm
Okay, here's my breakdown of the final round. Only got time for this as I'm sick in bed  :P

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
Draex - Star Wars (1977, Cat. 6), The Dark Knight (2008, Cat. 2), The Fellowship of the Ring (2001, Cat. 9), Silence of the Lambs (1991, Cat. 4), King Kong (1933, Cat. 7), Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984, Cat. 8 ), Paths of Glory (1957, Cat. 1), The Great Escape (1963, Cat. 3), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014, Cat. 5),

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind was misdated. Should be 1984. Everything else is perfect.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
Samie - Apocolypse Now (1979, Cat. 1), Interstellar (2014, Cat. 6), Gone With The Wind (pre-1950's, Cat. 4), Shrek 2 (2004, Cat. 8 ), The Untouchables (1987, Cat. 2), Hero (2002, Cat. 3), Rush Hour (1998, Cat. 5), Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954, Cat. 7),

Samie is one pick down (which was his wildcard) and currently has two picks from the 2000s (bolded above). This means one of these needs to be moved to the wildcard and then the other missing category (either Cat 8. animation or Cat 2. Crime/Thiriller/Mystery) needs to be filled with a film from the 2010-20s

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
Classycarra - The Thing (1982, Cat. 6), Princess Mononoke (1997, Cat. 8 ), Sicario (2015, Cat. 9), The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004, Cat. 3), The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974, Cat. 7), The Searchers (1956, Cat. 1), The Innocents (1961, Cat. 4), Laura (1944,  Cat. 2), Sorry to Bother You (2018), (Cat. 5), 

Done  :thumbup

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
killer-heels - Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991, Cat. 6), Jaws (1975, Cat. 7), City Of God (2002, Cat. 4), Die Hard (1988, Cat. 1), The Departed (2006, Cat.  9), Avengers: Infinity War (2018, Cat. 3), Rear Window (1954, Cat. 2), The Sound of Music (1965, Cat. 8 )

Needs a Cat 3 film from pre-50s to complete the line-up.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
Hazell - The Godfather Part II (1974, Cat. 2), Dr. Strangelove (1964, Cat. 1), Ghostbusters (1984, Cat. 3), Animal Farm (1954, Cat. 8 ), 12 Monkeys (1995, Cat. 6), Bringing Up Baby (Pre-1950's, Cat. 4), In The Loop (2009, Cat. 5), One Cut of the Dead (2017, Cat. 7),

Free pick Wildcard. Easy.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
Andy@Allerton - A Bridge Too Far (1977, Cat. 1), Angel Heart (1987, Cat. 2),  Schindlers List (1993, Cat. 4), The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951, Cat. 6), Village of the Damned (1960, Cat. 7), Bambi (1942, Cat. 8 ), Shrek (2001, Cat. 9), Fantasy: Elf (2003, Cat. 3),

Sent me an invalid pick, unfortunately. Andy will need a Cat 3. film from the 2010-20s when he's next online.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
Musketeer Gripweed - Pulp Fiction (1994, Cat. 2), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, Cat. 6), Raging Bull (1980, Cat. 4), Life of Brian (1979, Cat. 5), Spirited Away (2001, Cat. 3), Bridge on the River Kwai (1957, Cat. 1), Toy Story 3 (2010, Cat. 8 ), Abbot and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948, Cat. 7),

Just the Wildcard to go.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
NICHOLLS1986 - The Godfather (1972, Cat. 2), Goodfellas (1990, Cat. 4), Its a Wonderful Life (1946, Cat. 8 ), Seven Samurai (1954, Cat. 1), The Terminator (1984, Cat. 6), Inglorious Basterds (2009, Cat.3), Jojo Rabbit (2019, Cat. 5), In the Mood for Love (2000, Cat. 9)

Needs a Cat. 7 Horror from 1960s.

*Note for Hazell: In the Mood for Love (2000, Cat. 9) was wrongly attributed to Sheer.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
Lastrador - Se7en (1995, Cat. 2), Brazil (1985, Cat. 6), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014, Cat. 5), Let The Right One In (2008, Cat. 7), The King of Comedy (1982, Cat. 9), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969, Cat. 1), Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971, Cat. 8 ), Wild Strawberries (1957, Cat. 4),

Las needs a pre-50s pick in Cat 3.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
Sheer Magnetism - The Shining (1980, Cat. 7), Mulholland Drive (2001, Cat. 2), Blade Runner 2049 (2017, Cat. 6), Fight Club (1999, Cat. 4), North by Northwest (1959, Cat. 9), Proco Rosso (1994, Cat. 8 ), Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949, Cat. 5), House (1977, Cat. 3),

Houston, we have a problem. Sheer seems to have two films from the 1990s and neither are a wildcard, so one will need to be moved there. North by Northwest is his current wildcard, but thankfully his picks can be reshuffled to sort this out. Mulholland Drive goes to drama, North by Northwest to Crime/thriller, and Fight Club to the wildcard (which Sheer seemed to want to move there anyway!). So that means the final pick needs to be a 1960s film from Cat. 1 Action/Western/War.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
red mongoose - Aliens (1986, Cat. 6), Animal House (1978, Cat. 5), True Romance (1993, Cat. 2), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001, Cat. 4), Weathering With You (2019, Cat. 8 ), Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde (1931, Cat. 7), Casino Royale (1967, Cat. 3), Parasite (2019, Cat. 9),

Mongoose needs a Cat 1 film from the 1950s.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
John_P - The Good The Bad And The Ugly (1966, Cat. 1), Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022, Cat. 6), Amélie (2001, Cat. 4), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981, Cat. 3), Toy Story (1995, Cat. 8 ), M*A*S*H (1970, Cat. 5),  ad Day at Black Rock (1955, Cat. 2), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935, Cat. 7),

Just the Wildcard to go.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
RobbieRedman - The Matrix (1999, Cat. 6), No Country For Old Men (2007, Cat. 2), Scarface (1983, Cat.4), Casablanca (1942, Cat. 1), Singin in the Rain (1952, Cat. 5), Lawrence of Arabia (1962, Cat 3), The Exorcist (1973, Cat. 7), Rango (2011, Cat. 8 ),

Another wildcard.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
Chakan - Pans Labyrinth (2006, Cat. 1), Reservoir Dogs (1992, Cat. 2), The Empire Strikes Back (1980, Cat. 6), Psycho (1960, Cat. 4), Monty Python and Holy Grail (1974, Cat. 5), Fantasia (Pre-1950's, Cat. 8 ), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1954, Cat. 7), Inception (2010, Cat. 3),

And another.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
Buck Pete - Heat (1995, Cat. 2), Airplane! (1980, Cat. 5), Robocop (1987, Cat. 9), The Chaser (2008, Cat. 1), The Wizard of Oz (1939, Cat. 8 ), The Conversation (1974, Cat. 4), The Martian (2015, Cat. 6), Fantastic Voyage (1966, Cat. 3),

Needs a 1950s pick from Cat. 7.

Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2023, 10:09:56 pm
telekon - My Neighbor Totoro (1988, Cat. 8 ), Fargo (1996, Cat. 2), The Revenant (2015, Cat. 1), Donnie Darko (2001, Cat. 3), Metropolis (1927, Cat. 6), Plan 9 from Outer Space (1957, Cat. 7), Stolen Kisses (1968, Cat. 5), Roma (2018, Cat. 9),

Needs a 1970s film from Cat. 4.


Let me know if I've made any mistakes.
Online Hazell

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #416 on: Today at 05:30:59 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:52:48 pm
It should be still be a no. I misundertood what Las was suggesting. Confusing as hell this. Probably doesn't help that Hazell and I are saying different things  :D

I refer to this comment for what a wildcard is -


Las's interpretation was right in that as long as every genre was met, then that's fine. So like he said, you can pick an '80s movie and put it in the wildcard category, for example; Or use your wildcard decade and put it in as drama. Or you could pick both wildcards at the same time. But it looks like the rules are as about confusing as the BBC guidelines. So happy to go with Betty's interpretation as well.
Offline classycarra

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #417 on: Today at 05:34:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:30:59 pm
But it looks like the rules are as about confusing as the BBC guidelines.
If you silence Betty I'm not going to do any work this week (purely in solidarity)
Offline Lastrador

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #418 on: Today at 05:38:10 pm
The way I understood the wording was: there's a category wildcard and a decades wildcard, and you could choose which way to use both, as I exemplified in my post.
If the thinking behind it was that the 8 different decades should be picked from the first 8 categories, and the wildcard is both free from genres and decades, it wasn't clear to me.

Personally, I like the former much better, as it gives some wiggle room for a draft that is pretty hard and restrictive as it is. It doesn't change my pick, but I feel many may have shared the same interpretation, and picked accordingly. Lobo and Sheer clearly did.

Online Hazell

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #419 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:43:05 pm
Hazell's confusing me now  ;D

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:44:41 pm
Yeah i'm very confused now. I'm not sure what he means by using the wildcard category in filling the other categories?

You're all confusing me now too ;D

I don't mind going with Betty's interpretation, if everyone's been using that. Especially given the amount of work Betty's put in above in going through everyone's picks.

Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:50:27 pm
That's what I asked last week and everyone told me I couldn't  :lmao

It just goes to show that you should NEVER trust those in power.

Who told you that? In keeping with the news and Classycarra's post, I might suspend them.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #420 on: Today at 05:41:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:30:59 pm
Las's interpretation was right in that as long as every genre was met, then that's fine. So like he said, you can pick an '80s movie and put it in the wildcard category, for example; Or use your wildcard decade and put it in as drama. Or you could pick both wildcards at the same time. But it looks like the rules are as about confusing as the BBC guidelines. So happy to go with Betty's interpretation as well.

This is the same question Mongoose raised a few pages back and it was discussed and agreed that this wasn't the case.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353836.msg18766471#msg18766471

Unfortunately I just realised you weren't apart of that discussion. Should have notified you. My bad. In any case, after denying Mongoose's request we can't go back on this now.

So to be clear on my side. There's no such things as a wildcard decade. The wildcard is it's own category. It can be any decade or any category, but it must not be a replacement for the first 8 categories or decades. Those need to be completed independently from the wildcard.
