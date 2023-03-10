« previous next »
Online Hazell

March 10, 2023, 11:57:44 pm
Looks like we're done unfortunately. You can PM me if you want, I'll pick for you if I'm around.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

Yesterday at 12:12:56 am
Quote from: Hazell on March 10, 2023, 11:57:44 pm
Looks like we're done unfortunately. You can PM me if you want, I'll pick for you if I'm around.

Ok thanks will drop you a PM :wave
Online Sheer Magnetism

Yesterday at 12:47:49 am
Hope your brother's well and out soon, Betts.
Offline classycarra

Yesterday at 01:00:19 am
All the best to your bro and family Betty B, hope he can start his recovery at home soon
Offline Lastrador

Yesterday at 04:21:26 am
Quote from: telekon on March 10, 2023, 07:41:07 pm
Mate, I had to sit down with a spreadsheet the other day. It's a goddam puzzle and it's not an easy one. I had the same dilemma, having to cancel so many great ones in order to get others in.

Like mentioned previously, the biggest fucker is one drama. Pretty much all of my favourite films are drama. It's still fun though.

By the way, how about extending this to include one or two more wildcards?  :wave
;D

I had to do the same, as the mathematics were fucking with my head. I didn't think a film draft could get so fucking difficult, but here were are. ;D

I'm all in for a couple of wildcards for this draft. We had two for the last one, and this one is much broader (and tougher), so it only makes sense. But it's a lot of work so I don't want to put extra work on Haz, unless he's willing to.
Online Hazell

Yesterday at 10:03:41 am
Hi all, give we have a game today, no rush to make picks this morning or early afternoon, hopefully we'll all be in a good mood afterwards so can carry on later :wave
Offline classycarra

Yesterday at 10:46:19 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:03:41 am
Hi all, give we have a game today, no rush to make picks this morning or early afternoon, hopefully we'll all be in a good mood afterwards so can carry on later :wave
Fuck's sake, no film draft now either - nice one gary lineker..! ;)
Online Hazell

Yesterday at 11:14:31 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:46:19 am
Fuck's sake, no film draft now either - nice one gary lineker..! ;)

Online Hazell

Yesterday at 11:23:24 am
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 04:21:26 am
;D

I had to do the same, as the mathematics were fucking with my head. I didn't think a film draft could get so fucking difficult, but here were are. ;D

I'm all in for a couple of wildcards for this draft. We had two for the last one, and this one is much broader (and tougher), so it only makes sense. But it's a lot of work so I don't want to put extra work on Haz, unless he's willing to.

I'm cool with extra rounds, my real work has been shit recently so I don't consider this extra work at all ;D
Online telekon

Yesterday at 11:36:59 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:23:24 am
I'm cool with extra rounds, my real work has been shit recently so I don't consider this extra work at all ;D

2 bonus rounds (with wildcard rules) would be amazing!

[end of lobbying]  ;D
Offline classycarra

Yesterday at 11:45:46 am
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 11:36:59 am
2 bonus rounds (with wildcard rules) would be amazing!

[end of lobbying]  ;D
It would, but I'll add my lobbying in favour of making sure we have to complete this current puzzle first (in this structure) before any wildcard additions that would make it easier midway.

Really enjoying the challenge to balance picks out, and have already had a few Sophie's choices that would have gone different if extra wildcards were already in
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Yesterday at 12:35:20 pm
Hope your brother is OK BB
Offline Samie

Yesterday at 03:16:20 pm
Thank fuck for Draft's huh lads and lass?  ;D
Offline Draex

Yesterday at 06:39:44 pm
Lucky timing, just having a beer before dinner! At another place near ullswater :) will add more detail tomorrow

Hope your brother is ok Betty!
Offline classycarra

Yesterday at 07:00:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:16:20 pm
Thank fuck for Draft's huh lads and lass?  ;D
hurry up knobhead!

[pm received literally 7 seconds later - no regrets!]
Offline killer-heels

Yesterday at 08:24:23 pm
Just posted mine. Not sure who is next as Lobo and Hazell both posted.
Online Hazell

Yesterday at 08:35:50 pm
I've PM'd Andy but I think you have one more pick?
Online telekon

Yesterday at 08:37:24 pm
Nice to see The 400 Blows getting picked in this draft. Was considering it at one point.
Offline killer-heels

Yesterday at 09:30:48 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:35:50 pm
I've PM'd Andy but I think you have one more pick?

Done. Didnt fully check but hoping nobody picked Rear Window.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Yesterday at 09:33:28 pm
Lucky I reread the rules there. I was going to use a 30s and a 40s pick and I still hadn't picked anything from this century.
Offline Samie

Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm
Shrek 2 is better Andy.  8) :P
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Today at 12:19:25 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm
Shrek 2 is better Andy.  8) :P

Shrek 2 has already gone..
Offline Samie

Today at 12:55:39 am
I know mate, I picked the better film.  ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Today at 01:04:07 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:55:39 am
I know mate, I picked the better film.  ;D

Loved Shrek in the pictures to be honest, so I'm good and so's Donkey!! :D
Online Hazell

Today at 10:39:51 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm
Shrek 2 is better Andy.  8) :P

Heresy. The only sequels in movie history that surpass the original are The Godfather II, The Dark Knight and possibly Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey. And definitely not Aliens.
Offline classycarra

Today at 11:43:22 am
made the mistake of preparing my next pick. just counted and there's 20 odd before me, bound to be taken now
Offline killer-heels

Today at 11:44:19 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:39:51 am
Heresy. The only sequels in movie history that surpass the original are The Godfather II, The Dark Knight and possibly Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey. And definitely not Aliens.

Terminator 2 > Terminator 1.
Online Chakan

Today at 11:59:26 am
Whose go is it?
Online Hazell

Today at 12:02:21 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:59:26 am
Whose go is it?

I PM'd SM earlier and just PM'd Red mongoose. I hope I've got that right anyway
Online Hazell

Today at 12:32:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:44:19 am
Terminator 2 > Terminator 1.

Yeah, I can see that. i don't have preference on those two. I think I saw 3 and the one with Christian Bale a long time ago and they were a bit meh and then lost interest.
Offline classycarra

Today at 01:38:46 pm
Nice pick SM!

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:02:21 pm
I PM'd SM earlier and just PM'd Red mongoose. I hope I've got that right anyway
Does this mean that officially it's RM's pick, but that the time has been over an hour so John_P can go in the meantime?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Today at 01:41:24 pm
Sorry I was late, had an evening out that unexpectedly ran over.
Online John_P

Today at 01:54:04 pm
Just had my pick. Love Kind Hearts and Coronets (picked it in the last draft).

Getting hard now, sort of boxed myself in for my last genre pick of horror.
Online Hazell

Today at 01:55:09 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:38:46 pm
Nice pick SM!
Does this mean that officially it's RM's pick, but that the time has been over an hour so John_P can go in the meantime?

Yeah, just seen John_P's picked so all good.
Online Hazell

Today at 01:55:56 pm
Quote from: John_P on Today at 01:54:04 pm
Just had my pick. Love Kind Hearts and Coronets (picked it in the last draft).

Getting hard now, sort of boxed myself in for my last genre pick of horror.

Ha ha me too. I know which movie I want to pick but if that goes, I'm in trouble.
Offline classycarra

Today at 01:57:10 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:55:56 pm
Ha ha me too. I know which movie I want to pick but if that goes, I'm in trouble.
Plus one here!
Online telekon

Today at 02:01:28 pm
If counted correctly, Robbie is up and a few before him have owed picks?
Online telekon

Today at 02:04:00 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:57:10 pm
Plus one here!

Not an original idea, but I went the rounds with the least likely to be picked in ascending order. If someone takes my designated picks in these last rounds, which I reckon is highly unlikely, I will automatically vote for them.  ;D
Offline RobbieRedman

Today at 02:15:47 pm
Just walking the dog so skip me for now, no worries I'll pick in a bit
Offline classycarra

Today at 02:16:28 pm
Quote from: telekon on Today at 02:04:00 pm
Not an original idea, but I went the rounds with the least likely to be picked in ascending order. If someone takes my designated picks in these last rounds, which I reckon is highly unlikely, I will automatically vote for them.  ;D
I tried to do the same, but accidentally boxed myself in rushing one of them early doors (luckily was able to put it in the wildcard)
