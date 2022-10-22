« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion  (Read 2824 times)

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:44:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:42:41 pm
Great pick by John P. My reason for asking the question about directors being replicated in the wildcard choice was because I wanted to see if I could select Raiders of the Lost Ark.

I'm surprised Raiders lasted as long as it did, its a perfect film
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,575
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:14:29 pm
Not seen any of those, and was only familiar with The Wailing - thanks for the intro/recommendation!

Which would you tell someone to start with, to get a good sense of whether you're going to enjoy them?

They are very different from each other, except that in all of them (less so "Chaser") the colors are very muted. That's particularly true in "Yellow Sea," which is relentlessly violent, at least in the last half hour.  "Chaser" is quite typical of Korean psycho/horror this century, in that the evil character is all the way gone in a darkness that knows know bounds, and the victim is subject to relentless suffering. You can't go wrong with either - "Yellow Sea" is crime, "Chaser" is horror.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,575
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:49:30 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:43:09 pm
Do we now go past Andy and he catches up after? Or is the hour for picking just in the first round?

Yep, the hour is in effect now.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,912
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:43:09 pm
Do we now go past Andy and he catches up after? Or is the hour for picking just in the first round?

Nope, we move and Amdy can make up his pick when he can. Oh, it's me :D

I'll pick shortly.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,527
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 08:54:07 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm
They are very different from each other, except that in all of them (less so "Chaser") the colors are very muted. That's particularly true in "Yellow Sea," which is relentlessly violent, at least in the last half hour.  "Chaser" is quite typical of Korean psycho/horror this century, in that the evil character is all the way gone in a darkness that knows know bounds, and the victim is subject to relentless suffering. You can't go wrong with either - "Yellow Sea" is crime, "Chaser" is horror.
Brilliant summaries, thanks mate - love some quite popular Korean horrors and crime (won't mention names!), so am keen to try both of those!
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm
Nope, we move and Amdy can make up his pick when he can. Oh, it's me :D

I'll pick shortly.
Nice one! With a strong wind behind us, might get some a pick in this eve
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,185
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm »
Did no get a PM, no
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,014
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm »
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,382
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #247 on: Today at 04:42:18 am »
Not sure why, but didn't get a ping on my phone from RAWK. Anyway, done.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,321
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #248 on: Today at 08:12:48 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm
They are very different from each other, except that in all of them (less so "Chaser") the colors are very muted. That's particularly true in "Yellow Sea," which is relentlessly violent, at least in the last half hour.  "Chaser" is quite typical of Korean psycho/horror this century, in that the evil character is all the way gone in a darkness that knows know bounds, and the victim is subject to relentless suffering. You can't go wrong with either - "Yellow Sea" is crime, "Chaser" is horror.

Respectfully disagree RM

The Chaser is a psychological thriller all day long for me. (With some action thrown in). Start with that Classy C.

Using Letterboxd does give a generous amount of flexibility in these drafts to be honest.   Reckon they have sci-fi tagged somewhere on the Kramer vs Kramer listing. :)

Some wonderful Korean movies been made this century.  They do also have an uncanny knack of injecting humour and even slapstick in with some really disturbing subject matter.  Not sure all of it is intentional but it works!

On the subject of Korean action/horror I hope another movie I considered gets picked.

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,458
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:06:58 am »
Voted. Sorry, wasn't around last night :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,382
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:52:40 pm »
Slow day in here

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,575
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #251 on: Today at 01:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:12:48 am
Respectfully disagree RM

The Chaser is a psychological thriller all day long for me. (With some action thrown in). Start with that Classy C.

Using Letterboxd does give a generous amount of flexibility in these drafts to be honest.   Reckon they have sci-fi tagged somewhere on the Kramer vs Kramer listing. :)

Some wonderful Korean movies been made this century.  They do also have an uncanny knack of injecting humour and even slapstick in with some really disturbing subject matter.  Not sure all of it is intentional but it works!

On the subject of Korean action/horror I hope another movie I considered gets picked.

I picked so many of them before that I don't know if I even can  ;D
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,430
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #252 on: Today at 01:44:59 pm »
Sorry lads, was building a snowman.  ;D
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,101
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:59 pm
Sorry lads, was building a snowman.  ;D

Alright Elsa.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,912
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #254 on: Today at 01:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:59 pm
Sorry lads, was building a snowman.  ;D

So you're picking Frozen next yeah?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #255 on: Today at 01:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:45:36 pm
So you're picking Frozen next yeah?

Samie is defo a Mr Freeze kinda guy

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,912
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #256 on: Today at 02:03:30 pm »
;D what a dreadful film that was.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #257 on: Today at 02:04:09 pm »
Lobo's time is up. PM next person?

Maybe I get to pick today.  :'(
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #258 on: Today at 02:04:41 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 02:04:09 pm
Lobo's time is up. PM next person?

Maybe I get to pick today.  :'(
Yep.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #259 on: Today at 02:21:42 pm »
There goes The Departed. I guess I can stop torturing myself about picking Raging Bull instead now.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,458
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #260 on: Today at 03:09:10 pm »
Messaged Musketeer Gripweed
Logged
Poor.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,382
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:51:19 pm »
Hey all, some family stuff has come up (just found out my brother is in hospital), so I'm going to be off grid for a bit. Might be able to check in once or twice, but please skip if and when it comes back to me. I'll just catch up with whatever's left.

Please direct all draft loophole questions to Hazell! Happy drafting. Hopefully a false alarm and I'll be back soon  :wave
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #262 on: Today at 04:59:21 pm »
Sorry for the delay lads, but that last pick was the hardest one I had to make on any film draft yet. Not because I wasn't sure about the King of Comedy, I adore that film, but how it impacts my other picks going forward. Had to say goodbye to several movies I was sure I was going to pick. This draft is a real head-fucker, I'll give you that Betty.  ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,912
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:51:19 pm
Hey all, some family stuff has come up (just found out my brother is in hospital), so I'm going to be off grid for a bit. Might be able to check in once or twice, but please skip if and when it comes back to me. I'll just catch up with whatever's left.

Please direct all draft loophole questions to Hazell! Happy drafting. Hopefully a false alarm and I'll be back soon  :wave

Hope everything's ok mate, best wishes :wave
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,912
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:02:10 pm »
Also, Betty is not picking The Apartment, so it's back available to pick.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,575
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #265 on: Today at 05:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:51:19 pm
Hey all, some family stuff has come up (just found out my brother is in hospital), so I'm going to be off grid for a bit. Might be able to check in once or twice, but please skip if and when it comes back to me. I'll just catch up with whatever's left.

Please direct all draft loophole questions to Hazell! Happy drafting. Hopefully a false alarm and I'll be back soon  :wave

Best wishes for everyone there, Betts.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #266 on: Today at 05:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:51:19 pm
Hey all, some family stuff has come up (just found out my brother is in hospital), so I'm going to be off grid for a bit. Might be able to check in once or twice, but please skip if and when it comes back to me. I'll just catch up with whatever's left.

Please direct all draft loophole questions to Hazell! Happy drafting. Hopefully a false alarm and I'll be back soon  :wave
Oh mate, sorry to hear that. Don't worry about the draft now, just be with your family. Hope everything will be ok with your brother, and it's nothing major.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,430
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #267 on: Today at 05:06:31 pm »
Get well Betty's bro.  :wave
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,382
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #268 on: Today at 05:28:04 pm »
Cheers for the nice messages. I'll pass them on. He's also a red, but has shite taste in film  ;)  Only received a bunch of panicked messages from his partner, so not sure exactly what's up yet. Apparently he's been in since yesterday, but didn't want to worry me! Waiting to talk to him in the next few hours.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,101
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #269 on: Today at 05:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:28:04 pm
Cheers for the nice messages. I'll pass them on. He's also a red, but has shite taste in film  ;)  Only received a bunch of panicked messages from his partner, so not sure exactly what's up yet. Apparently he's been in since yesterday, but didn't want to worry me! Waiting to talk to him in the next few hours.
All the best Betty!!

Hope all is resolved quickly.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,444
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #270 on: Today at 05:34:42 pm »
Best wishes Betty, hope bro is well soon
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,912
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:59:21 pm
Sorry for the delay lads, but that last pick was the hardest one I had to make on any film draft yet. Not because I wasn't sure about the King of Comedy, I adore that film, but how it impacts my other picks going forward. Had to say goodbye to several movies I was sure I was going to pick. This draft is a real head-fucker, I'll give you that Betty.  ;D

Great pick mate! I might have picked it if I hadn't done so previously.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #272 on: Today at 06:06:27 pm »
Hope your brother's well and out soon, Betts.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 