Not seen any of those, and was only familiar with The Wailing - thanks for the intro/recommendation!



Which would you tell someone to start with, to get a good sense of whether you're going to enjoy them?



They are very different from each other, except that in all of them (less so "Chaser") the colors are very muted. That's particularly true in "Yellow Sea," which is relentlessly violent, at least in the last half hour. "Chaser" is quite typical of Korean psycho/horror this century, in that the evil character is all the way gone in a darkness that knows know bounds, and the victim is subject to relentless suffering. You can't go wrong with either - "Yellow Sea" is crime, "Chaser" is horror.