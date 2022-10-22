They are very different from each other, except that in all of them (less so "Chaser") the colors are very muted. That's particularly true in "Yellow Sea," which is relentlessly violent, at least in the last half hour. "Chaser" is quite typical of Korean psycho/horror this century, in that the evil character is all the way gone in a darkness that knows know bounds, and the victim is subject to relentless suffering. You can't go wrong with either - "Yellow Sea" is crime, "Chaser" is horror.
Respectfully disagree RM
The Chaser is a psychological thriller all day long for me. (With some action thrown in). Start with that Classy C.
Using Letterboxd does give a generous amount of flexibility in these drafts to be honest. Reckon they have sci-fi tagged somewhere on the Kramer vs Kramer listing.
Some wonderful Korean movies been made this century. They do also have an uncanny knack of injecting humour and even slapstick in with some really disturbing subject matter. Not sure all of it is intentional but it works!
On the subject of Korean action/horror I hope another movie I considered gets picked.