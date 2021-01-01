« previous next »
Author Topic: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion  (Read 1902 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 08:37:57 pm »
For the wildcard, does it negate the whole director or genre restriction or is it just the decade?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:59:42 pm
Shush.

They are fantastic in every regard.



No I meant I wanted it myself :)
Offline Chakan

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 09:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:31:20 pm
No I meant I wanted it myself :)

Oh right, fairy nuff then :P
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:46:40 pm »
I love the Lord of the Rings movies, but not enough to even consider them in what is essentially a greatest movies ever poll.

I am sure some of my picks will be the same with others though. This is a bloody hard to judge draft.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:37:57 pm
For the wildcard, does it negate the whole director or genre restriction or is it just the decade?
I assumed it was one of each.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 10:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm
I assumed it was one of each.


Yeah that's the way I saw it - but I suppose you can use both wildcards at the same time for the same film if you wanted to
Offline telekon

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 10:46:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:37:57 pm
For the wildcard, does it negate the whole director or genre restriction or is it just the decade?

I understood it as genre and decade is free for wildcard, but director and lead not. The former being selection criteria, and the latter being overall draft rules.
Offline telekon

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 10:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:46:40 pm
I love the Lord of the Rings movies, but not enough to even consider them in what is essentially a greatest movies ever poll.

I am sure some of my picks will be the same with others though. This is a bloody hard to judge draft.

I fell asleep both times I tried to watch Lord of the Rings. Each to their own.  ;D
Online red mongoose

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm
I assumed it was one of each.

I did too - hopefully this is the case.
Offline telekon

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 10:56:29 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm
I did too - hopefully this is the case.

Remember you recommended me Esmé - for love and squalor a good while back? Not sure if I thanked you for it. It's the best short story I ever read. Last year I got my first dog. Her name is Esmé.
Online red mongoose

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 10:56:29 pm
Remember you recommended me Esmé - for love and squalor a good while back? Not sure if I thanked you for it. It's the best short story I ever read. Last year I got my first dog. Her name is Esmé.

I'm glad, but not surprised, that you liked it. It really is the best. If you haven't yet, try to find an annotated copy of "Entropy" by Thomas Pynchon - that's maybe the second best. It's in his collection "Slow Learner," but you really want one that has all the notes.

Here endeth the lesson  :P
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 11:18:28 pm »
Picked up my original first choices for the 80's and 2010's drafts and my second for the 2000's. That'll do.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 11:25:04 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm
I did too - hopefully this is the case.

Just to clear up, the wildcard is an unpicked film from any decade AND any genre. But the no repeat leads, no repeat directors still stands.

e.g. I have Blade Runner in sci-fi and the 80s, so for my wildcard I could pick another 80s sci-fi film if I wanted (or any other decade) but I couldn't pick Alien in the 70s because Ridley Scott directed it or any Indiana Jones films from the 80s (or again any decade) because Harrison Ford would be in both.

Hope that makes sense.
Online red mongoose

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:25:04 pm
Just to clear up, the wildcard is an unpicked film from any decade AND any genre. But the no repeat leads, no repeat directors still stands.

e.g. I have Blade Runner in sci-fi and the 80s, so for my wildcard I could pick another 80s sci-fi film if I wanted (or any other decade) but I couldn't pick Alien in the 70s because Ridley Scott directed it or any Indiana Jones films from the 80s (or again any decade) because Harrison Ford would be in both.

Hope that makes sense.

It does, but it's not really the question I had, I don't think  ;D

I have "True Romance" for the 90s and Crime. If I wanted to pick another 90s film for my Drama, say, could I call that my "Drama Category, Wildcard Decade." I have "Aliens" for my 80s and Sci Fi. Let's say I wanted to pick another Sci Fi film for my 70s decade, say, could I call that my "Wildcard Category, 70s Decade" - you see what I mean? Can the wildcards cover two different films? (I don't even know if the math works out in that scenario.)
Offline classycarra

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm
I have "True Romance" for the 90s and Crime. If I wanted to pick another 90s film for my Drama, say, could I call that my "Drama Category, Wildcard Decade." I have "Aliens" for my 80s and Sci Fi. Let's say I wanted to pick another Sci Fi film for my 70s decade, say, could I call that my "Wildcard Category, 70s Decade" - you see what I mean? Can the wildcards cover two different films? (I don't even know if the math works out in that scenario.)
Could be wrong here, but my reading is that the answer to the first question is no.

Wildcard is Category 9 (and this pick can be any decade), while Drama is Category 4.

For the second q, Hazell's post says:
Quote
So each drafter will pick movies from the following decades:
1x pre-50s, 1x 50s, 1x 60s, 1x 70s, 1x 80s, 1x 90s, 1x 00s, 1x 10-20s and one wildcard, which can be an extra one in any decade.
which I think means that our choices for Categories 1-8 must line up with those in bold above.

But obviously after all picks, there will be one decade with two films - and the decade with the duplicate has to be because of the wildcard pick

ie Category 9 picks are the only way to have a wildcard decade [obviously you can pick Wildcard cat before Drama cat - but if you have two films from the 1960s, one has to be the Wildcard]

Is that the right interpretation Hazell & Betty?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:17 am by classycarra »
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #175 on: Today at 12:25:28 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm
Could be wrong here, but my reading is that the answer to the first question is no.

Wildcard is Category 9 (and this pick can be any decade), while Drama is Category 4.

For the second q, Hazell's post says: which I think means that our choices for Categories 1-8 must line up with those in bold above.

But obviously after all picks, there will be one decade with two films - and the decade with the duplicate has to be because of the wildcard pick

ie Category 9 picks are the only way to have a wildcard decade [obviously you can pick Wildcard cat before Drama cat - but if you have two films from the 1960s, one has to be the Wildcard]

Is that the right interpretation Hazell & Betty?

Yep, that's how I saw it when I set out the draft idea. I think the other way just makes things a bit too complicated and leads to more potential for fuck ups.
Online red mongoose

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:15:05 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:25:28 am
Yep, that's how I saw it when I set out the draft idea. I think the other way just makes things a bit too complicated and leads to more potential for fuck ups.

I'm OK with however we do it, and I think I've figured it out now. You have to feel pity for those of us who simply cannot comprehend maths.
Offline classycarra

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #177 on: Today at 01:17:31 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:15:05 am
I'm OK with however we do it, and I think I've figured it out now. You have to feel pity for those of us who simply cannot comprehend maths.

After I read my post back, I realised that on my list of a handful of potential future picks I've managed to misinterpret my own interpretation! :butt ;D
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #178 on: Today at 01:20:14 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:15:05 am
I'm OK with however we do it, and I think I've figured it out now. You have to feel pity for those of us who simply cannot comprehend maths.

If everyone prefers it the other way then I don't us going with that. Honestly, it took me several read throughs to even follow what you were suggesting  :D
Offline Chakan

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #179 on: Today at 01:24:56 am »
The way I understood it was a wildcard was any pick from any decade in any category as long as you hadn't picked it before in the other draft and it doesn't break the other rules of duplicate actor or director.
Offline Samie

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #180 on: Today at 01:43:46 am »
Finding draft loopholes is a RAWK specialty.  ;D
Online red mongoose

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:09:19 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:20:14 am
If everyone prefers it the other way then I don't us going with that. Honestly, it took me several read throughs to even follow what you were suggesting  :D

I did a lot of editing and deleting and still didn't know what I was saying  ;D I just counted and there were nine categories and nine decades, and one of each was a Wildcard. The fucking nuns always told me that I had a bad attitude, but I was just confused.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:22:47 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:09:19 am
I did a lot of editing and deleting and still didn't know what I was saying  ;D I just counted and there were nine categories and nine decades, and one of each was a Wildcard. The fucking nuns always told me that I had a bad attitude, but I was just confused.
Do they have fucking nuns in Thailand, Mongsy? Truly a wild place it is.  ;D
Online red mongoose

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #183 on: Today at 03:47:52 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:22:47 am
Do they have fucking nuns in Thailand, Mongsy? Truly a wild place it is.  ;D

 ;D Probably. Call them "Ping Pong Penguins." I'm going to Hell for saying that.
