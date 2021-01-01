« previous next »
For the wildcard, does it negate the whole director or genre restriction or is it just the decade?
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:59:42 pm
Shush.

They are fantastic in every regard.



No I meant I wanted it myself :)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:31:20 pm
No I meant I wanted it myself :)

Oh right, fairy nuff then :P
I love the Lord of the Rings movies, but not enough to even consider them in what is essentially a greatest movies ever poll.

I am sure some of my picks will be the same with others though. This is a bloody hard to judge draft.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:37:57 pm
For the wildcard, does it negate the whole director or genre restriction or is it just the decade?
I assumed it was one of each.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:11:48 pm
I assumed it was one of each.


Yeah that's the way I saw it - but I suppose you can use both wildcards at the same time for the same film if you wanted to
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:37:57 pm
For the wildcard, does it negate the whole director or genre restriction or is it just the decade?

I understood it as genre and decade is free for wildcard, but director and lead not. The former being selection criteria, and the latter being overall draft rules.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:46:40 pm
I love the Lord of the Rings movies, but not enough to even consider them in what is essentially a greatest movies ever poll.

I am sure some of my picks will be the same with others though. This is a bloody hard to judge draft.

I fell asleep both times I tried to watch Lord of the Rings. Each to their own.  ;D
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:11:48 pm
I assumed it was one of each.

I did too - hopefully this is the case.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 10:49:49 pm
I did too - hopefully this is the case.

Remember you recommended me Esmé - for love and squalor a good while back? Not sure if I thanked you for it. It's the best short story I ever read. Last year I got my first dog. Her name is Esmé.
Quote from: telekon on Today at 10:56:29 pm
Remember you recommended me Esmé - for love and squalor a good while back? Not sure if I thanked you for it. It's the best short story I ever read. Last year I got my first dog. Her name is Esmé.

I'm glad, but not surprised, that you liked it. It really is the best. If you haven't yet, try to find an annotated copy of "Entropy" by Thomas Pynchon - that's maybe the second best. It's in his collection "Slow Learner," but you really want one that has all the notes.

Here endeth the lesson  :P
Picked up my original first choices for the 80's and 2010's drafts and my second for the 2000's. That'll do.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 10:49:49 pm
I did too - hopefully this is the case.

Just to clear up, the wildcard is an unpicked film from any decade AND any genre. But the no repeat leads, no repeat directors still stands.

e.g. I have Blade Runner in sci-fi and the 80s, so for my wildcard I could pick another 80s sci-fi film if I wanted (or any other decade) but I couldn't pick Alien in the 70s because Ridley Scott directed it or any Indiana Jones films from the 80s (or again any decade) because Harrison Ford would be in both.

Hope that makes sense.
