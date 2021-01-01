« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion  (Read 1541 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,511
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:50:25 am
The speed of drafting has got middle aged! I'm off the lakes come Friday was expecting to be finished before then!
be closer to finishing next friday I reckon! don't forget to pack a couple of picks ready to send!

[not a dig, just seen last posts!]
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,511
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:47:14 pm
Sorry for the delay gents. Bit early on these lands. Will pick shortly.
Was your pick time-zone related - did I miss another criteria we need to meet!? ;)
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:00:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:55:59 pm
be closer to finishing next friday I reckon! don't forget to pack a couple of picks ready to send!

[not a dig, just seen last posts!]

I might be a little slow but should get on a few times a day.

Can't wait for a weekend without the 4 year old :D
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,780
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:21:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:59:27 pm
Was your pick time-zone related - did I miss another criteria we need to meet!? ;)

Well, everybody knows Brazilians dont like getting up too early. And I share border with them. So theres that.  ;D

Seriously though. Everyone, remember to PM the next guy in line when someones hour is up. Let alone three, like in my case.  ;D
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,314
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:29:40 pm »
I was all primed to go Heat (90's) then Goodfellas for my wildcard

I would have got away with it if it wasn't for that pesky Robert De Niro

Hang on... Does the wildcard pick have to adhere to the actor/director rule?
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:29:40 pm
I was all primed to go Heat (90's) then Goodfellas for my wildcard

I would have got away with it if it wasn't for that pesky Robert De Niro

Hang on... Does the wildcard pick have to adhere to the actor/director rule?

I don't think it's too wise planning two movies in advance for this draft. Bound to end in disappointment. :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,400
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:29:40 pm
I was all primed to go Heat (90's) then Goodfellas for my wildcard

I would have got away with it if it wasn't for that pesky Robert De Niro

Hang on... Does the wildcard pick have to adhere to the actor/director rule?

Pretty sure it has too mat.e It is part of the draft.  ;D
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 01:22:04 pm
2001: A Space Odyssey - 1968 - Sci Fi - Kubrick
Yep, there goes my plan out the window.

Was sure enough people had picked Sci-fi already for this not to happen. Alas.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,436
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:15:56 pm »
Great pick Andy
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,432
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:20:32 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:15:56 pm
Great pick Andy


Thought it was amazing (And very sad :( ) film when I saw it. The build up to the finale! Wow!
Logged
Poor.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,875
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:24:57 pm »
Sorry, work is being rubbish but I'll update the picks later on today.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:20:32 pm

Thought it was amazing (And very sad :( ) film when I saw it. The build up to the finale! Wow!

Andy, did you remember to PM the next person to pick after you did yours?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,432
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 04:26:59 pm
Andy, did you remember to PM the next person to pick after you did yours?

Yeah I PM'd Hazell
Logged
Poor.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,875
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:30:13 pm »
Yeah I've picked thanks, I PM"d KH.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:31:49 pm »
Cool. Picking up the pace again now.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,432
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:30:13 pm
Yeah I've picked thanks, I PM"d KH.

Did you put it in the thread?
Logged
Poor.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,875
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:41:21 pm
Did you put it in the thread?

Yep it's above yours
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,511
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:14:38 pm »
Nice pick but damn you Betty - didn't expect to use it, but had a vague hope this'd be overlooked a few more rounds and I could cheekily put the Black and Chrome edition in as my B&W pick! Looked amazing at the cinema (I missed the original release)
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:21:05 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:14:38 pm
Nice pick but damn you Betty - didn't expect to use it, but had a vague hope this'd be overlooked a few more rounds and I could cheekily put the Black and Chrome edition in as my B&W pick! Looked amazing at the cinema (I missed the original release)

Ha, that would've been a pretty epic use of the black & white category. Must admit I haven't seen that version yet. Will bump it up on my watchlist  :)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,511
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:21:05 pm
Ha, that would've been a pretty epic use of the black & white category. Must admit I haven't seen that version yet. Will bump it up on my watchlist  :)
I was slightly dubious that it'd be gimmicky, but it was great on the big screen - hope you enjoy!
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,560
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:20:32 pm

Thought it was amazing (And very sad :( ) film when I saw it. The build up to the finale! Wow!

Yep, my all-time co-favorite film, but I already picked it for the 80s draft.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,511
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #141 on: Today at 06:33:14 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:30:44 pm
Yep, my all-time co-favorite film, but I already picked it for the 80s draft.
Angel Heart's been completely off my radar - going straight on the watchlist
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,004
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:39:07 pm »
Damn you Draex.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:41:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:39:07 pm
Damn you Draex.

I will regret splurging my wildcard early but couldnt help it. My three favourite films of all time.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:41:23 pm
I will regret splurging my wildcard early but couldnt help it. My three favourite films of all time.

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:43:48 pm


If you didn't know that after the Super hero draft.. ;)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,875
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:47:50 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:26:45 am
I like it a lot better than the first one, to be honest.

I can see that, it's totally different film from the first one and takes what Ridley Scott did builds on it. I just prefer the pure claustrophobia and horror of the first one.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,875
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:50:21 pm »
Gone With the Wind gone already:

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,432
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #148 on: Today at 06:52:55 pm »
The worst thing about that Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring shout was that it went on a bloody wildcard :(
Logged
Poor.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #149 on: Today at 06:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:45:39 pm
If you didn't know that after the Super hero draft.. ;)

I know and Im one of them too, mate :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 