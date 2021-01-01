The speed of drafting has got middle aged! I'm off the lakes come Friday was expecting to be finished before then!
Sorry for the delay gents. Bit early on these lands. Will pick shortly.
be closer to finishing next friday I reckon! don't forget to pack a couple of picks ready to send![not a dig, just seen last posts!]
Was your pick time-zone related - did I miss another criteria we need to meet!?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
I was all primed to go Heat (90's) then Goodfellas for my wildcardI would have got away with it if it wasn't for that pesky Robert De NiroHang on... Does the wildcard pick have to adhere to the actor/director rule?
2001: A Space Odyssey - 1968 - Sci Fi - Kubrick
Great pick Andy
Thought it was amazing (And very sad ) film when I saw it. The build up to the finale! Wow!
Andy, did you remember to PM the next person to pick after you did yours?
Yeah I've picked thanks, I PM"d KH.
Did you put it in the thread?
Nice pick but damn you Betty - didn't expect to use it, but had a vague hope this'd be overlooked a few more rounds and I could cheekily put the Black and Chrome edition in as my B&W pick! Looked amazing at the cinema (I missed the original release)
Ha, that would've been a pretty epic use of the black & white category. Must admit I haven't seen that version yet. Will bump it up on my watchlist
Yep, my all-time co-favorite film, but I already picked it for the 80s draft.
Damn you Draex.
I will regret splurging my wildcard early but couldnt help it. My three favourite films of all time.
I like it a lot better than the first one, to be honest.
If you didn't know that after the Super hero draft..
