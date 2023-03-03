« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion  (Read 391 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,806
Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« on: March 3, 2023, 02:51:38 pm »
Given we've now exhausted most decades in these movie drafts, it's time to put them all together for the Super Ultimate Last Ever Movie Drat!

So each drafter will pick movies from the following decades:

1x pre-50s, 1x 50s, 1x 60s, 1x 70s, 1x 80s, 1x 90s, 1x 00s, 1x 10-20s and one wildcard, which can be an extra one in any decade.

So that's nine movies in all to pick. They should fit into the nine categories below:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy
Cat 6. Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Horror
Cat 8. Animation/Family
Cat 9. Wildcard (pick anything)

The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.

Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/

In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.

In addition, each drafter must adhere the following:

* 1 Foreign language film.
* 1 black and white film
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.
* No repeat picks by anyone who participated in the other movie drafts. i.e. you can't pick a movie that you've previously picked in previous drafts.

Participants:

Hazell
Samie
Betty
Lobo
Chakan
Musketeer Gripweed
Buck Pete
Lastrador
Classycarra
Andy@Allerton
John_P
Draex
killer-heels
red mongoose
Sheer Magnetism
RobbieRedman
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:32 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,108
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #1 on: March 3, 2023, 03:03:10 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,037
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #2 on: March 3, 2023, 03:05:01 pm »
It would be wrong if I didn't enter right? ;)

Quote from: Hazell on March  3, 2023, 02:51:38 pm

* No repeat picks by the losers who participated in the other movie drafts.


Quick question, since I won the other 2 drafts can I use the same movies, since technically I didn't lose?
« Last Edit: March 3, 2023, 03:07:05 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,806
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #3 on: March 3, 2023, 03:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March  3, 2023, 03:05:01 pm
It would be wrong if I didn't enter right? ;)

Quick question, since I won the other 2 drafts can I use the same movies, since technically I didn't lose?

I might need to phrase that. Everyone who participated in the previous movie drafts are losers, if you know what I mean :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,037
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #4 on: March 3, 2023, 03:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March  3, 2023, 03:13:57 pm
I might need to phrase that. Everyone who participated in the previous movie drafts are losers, if you know what I mean :P

:lmao I figured that was the meaning behind it, but just wanted to clarify
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,309
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #5 on: March 3, 2023, 03:19:33 pm »
PM the newbies who did the last film draft mate.  :wave
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,776
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #6 on: March 3, 2023, 03:20:03 pm »
In, of course.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #7 on: March 3, 2023, 03:36:20 pm »
Yes please
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #8 on: March 3, 2023, 03:39:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #9 on: March 3, 2023, 03:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March  3, 2023, 02:51:38 pm

* 1 Foreign language film.


Sheer will be happy to know i won't be picking a Brucie Movie for this draft :)
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,776
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #10 on: March 3, 2023, 03:44:37 pm »
Add me to the list Haz, you fucker.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,481
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #11 on: March 3, 2023, 03:54:12 pm »

Thanks for organising and PMing, hadn't clocked it!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,806
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #12 on: March 3, 2023, 03:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  3, 2023, 03:42:08 pm
Sheer will be happy to know i won't be picking a Brucie Movie for this draft :)

It's going to be nice to see your pick, to see your pick nice.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,392
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #13 on: March 3, 2023, 04:11:46 pm »
I'll enter, but who is there to remind us of what we can/can't pick?

Logged
Poor.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,309
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #14 on: March 3, 2023, 04:18:16 pm »
Andy, you've done one ever draft mate. Surely you can remember what you've picked previosly?  ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,806
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #15 on: March 3, 2023, 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on March  3, 2023, 03:44:37 pm
Add me to the list Haz, you fucker.

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,853
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #16 on: March 3, 2023, 05:00:11 pm »
Si Senor! (Im in)
« Last Edit: March 3, 2023, 05:53:26 pm by Draex »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,392
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #17 on: March 3, 2023, 05:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  3, 2023, 04:18:16 pm
Andy, you've done one ever draft mate. Surely you can remember what you've picked previosly?  ;D

From the wording, I thought it meant anything anyone had ever picked in any draft ever.

So I can't just repeat mine then.

Cushty
Logged
Poor.

Online John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,511
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #18 on: March 3, 2023, 05:43:19 pm »
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,309
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #19 on: March 3, 2023, 06:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March  3, 2023, 05:00:11 pm
Si Senor! (Im in)

I thought you were waiting till the Film Draft's are finished before you jump in again?  ;D
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,776
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #20 on: March 3, 2023, 06:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  3, 2023, 06:22:09 pm
I thought you were waiting till the Film Draft's are finished before you jump in again?  ;D
I think our friend Draex realized we are never stopping drafting movies.  ;D
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,853
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #21 on: March 3, 2023, 06:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  3, 2023, 06:22:09 pm
I thought you were waiting till the Film Draft's are finished before you jump in again?  ;D

Due to said lurking and as I didn't enter I can pilfer all of your clever film buffs picks



and Andy can now come 2nd to last :D
« Last Edit: March 3, 2023, 06:57:06 pm by Draex »
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,347
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #22 on: March 3, 2023, 06:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on March  3, 2023, 06:41:32 pm
I think our friend Draex realized we are never stopping drafting movies.  ;D

Can't wait for the Super Ultimate Last Ever Movie Draft 2
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,806
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #23 on: March 3, 2023, 07:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on March  3, 2023, 06:52:49 pm
Can't wait for the Super Ultimate Last Ever Movie Draft 2

In that one we should definitely only be allowed to pick films that no one has drafted yet. Would be carnage.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,347
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #24 on: March 3, 2023, 07:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March  3, 2023, 07:05:28 pm
In that one we should definitely only be allowed to pick films that no one has drafted yet. Would be carnage.

Haha love it. I'm going to pick The Room and it'll probably be one of the better picks.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,966
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:07:44 am »
Count me in.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,540
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:02:39 pm »
Yosh, I'm in.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,806
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:46:24 pm »
Sound, looking to start this on Monday, if that's ok with everyone.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,806
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on March  3, 2023, 06:52:49 pm
Can't wait for the Super Ultimate Last Ever Movie Draft 2

Mine would be made up exclusively of chappy horror movies.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,282
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:21:14 am »
Thanks for the invite but gonna skip this one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,776
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:12:11 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:21:14 am
Thanks for the invite but gonna skip this one.
Busy with the PGMOL this week, arent you Tubbs?  ;D
Logged

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,282
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:13:03 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:12:11 am
Busy with the PGMOL this week, arent you Tubbs?  ;D

I'm on VAR with all my mates this afternoon.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,108
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:31:40 am »
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:14:15 pm »
Sure
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,421
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:16:42 pm »
Think you will have enough so I'll sit this one out and watch from the vip box
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,347
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:32:07 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 12:16:42 pm
Think you will have enough so I'll sit this one out and watch from the vip box

There's always room for more, mate! These things get even better when they're oversubscribed, in fact
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,421
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:32:07 pm
There's always room for more, mate! These things get even better when they're oversubscribed, in fact
........Go on then. I'm in.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,806
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:52:02 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 12:16:42 pm
Think you will have enough so I'll sit this one out and watch from the vip box

We have 16 now which can be split into 4 groups of 4 or knockouts fairly easily but if anyone wants to send me expensive watches, or trips to 5 star hotels in the middle east or just a suitcase full of cash, I'll be willing to consider more entrants*

*obviously not based on anything that's ever happened when tournaments are being decided in real life.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,347
  • JFT96
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:52:02 pm
We have 16 now which can be split into 4 groups of 4 or knockouts fairly easily but if anyone wants to send me expensive watches, or trips to 5 star hotels in the middle east or just a suitcase full of cash, I'll be willing to consider more entrants*

*obviously not based on anything that's ever happened when tournaments are being decided in real life.

I've invited half of RAWK again. Hoping we hit 32 this time  :D

Also, Telekon was well up for this draft when it was first pitched. Hopefully he logs in again soon so he can sign up for it.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,806
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #39 on: Today at 01:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:54:26 pm
I've invited half of RAWK again. Hoping we hit 32 this time  :D

Also, Telekon was well up for this draft when it was first pitched. Hopefully he logs in again soon so he can sign up for it.

Thanks, yep, PM'd him too, hopefully he'll join.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 