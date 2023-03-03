Given we've now exhausted most decades in these movie drafts, it's time to put them all together for the Super Ultimate Last Ever Movie Drat!
So each drafter will pick movies from the following decades:
1x pre-50s, 1x 50s, 1x 60s, 1x 70s, 1x 80s, 1x 90s, 1x 00s, 1x 10-20s and one wildcard, which can be an extra one in any decade.
So that's nine movies in all to pick. They should fit into the nine categories below:
Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy
Cat 6. Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Horror
Cat 8. Animation/Family
Cat 9. Wildcard (pick anything)
The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.
Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/
In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.
In addition, each drafter must adhere the following:
* 1 Foreign language film.
* 1 black and white film
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.
* No repeat picks by anyone who participated in the other movie drafts. i.e. you can't pick a movie that you've previously picked in previous drafts.
Participants:
Hazell
Samie
Betty
Lobo
Chakan
Musketeer Gripweed
Buck Pete
Lastrador
Classycarra
Andy@Allerton
John_P
Draex
killer-heels
red mongoose
Sheer Magnetism
RobbieRedman