Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:47:47 pm
Elliott in is weird 
Probably the least weird midfield choice to me, at least we have someone with some stamina in the three now (not that he's the most physically imposing, but he can run for days and is very unlike most teenager footballers in that department).

It's the absence of Bajcetic which is bizarre (if not an enforced decision), and the pairing up of Fabinho and Henderson too. Seems like there's been a discussion/decision about Keita not playing anymore for the moment too - maybe trying to minimise risk of injury until he gets a contract signed with a new team.

Since we can't play Chamberlain and won't play Keita, hopefully Jones can be available for some consistent time, real shame the club seem to have fucked a key season for him with their panicked rushing him back twice in the autumn.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:57:38 pm »
Could be a mistake to drop bajcetic. Hopefully im wrong
Logged

Online shank94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:58:02 pm »
Fabinho is going to have a lot to do this game, especially with Weghorst constantly around that area
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Fruity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:58:14 pm »
Have to say it's not the team I thought we would go with. Suprised at Gakpo for Jota and Elliot for Bajcetic.

But fuck it. Lets see if we can do some damage. Fabinho has been improving over the last two games so hoping for a big performance from him.

Absolutely shitting myself now and try to find as many menial tasks as possible to kill some time.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Cruiser

  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:01:02 pm »
Someone please just flatten that ugly chump Fernandes.

Let's fuckin smash these c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #285 on: Today at 04:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:36:10 pm
I can only presume the manager feels Bajcetic has played too much football for his age recently and needs a rest. Heck of a game to rest him though. Let's just hope Fab and Hendo roll back the years.

We dont have a game midweek.so surprised to have not played him.
Logged

Online ac

  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #286 on: Today at 04:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:25:53 pm
Not going to lie. That midfield worries me a little.

Me too. I like Eliott but he hasn't been good in midfield this season both offensively and defensively. He is a more attacking option than Bacejetic so perhaps being designated to play as a 10 and the plan is that we go for it? Alternatively perhaps we are going for 433 in which case them plan may be for him to offer natural width on the left of midfield. At the very least our midfield selection will surprise Ten Hag which hopefully will hopefully unsettle Man U
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:03:14 pm »
Really surprised with the midfield, this will be a real test for them. We will need a massive performance from the front 3 to not only take any chances but to help out the midfield.

Similar result to the last time we played them at Anfield would be pretty noce!

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:03:35 pm »
That midfield looks ponderous.
Logged

Offline Bobber please?

  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #289 on: Today at 04:03:41 pm »
Fuck me, disappointed in our best midfielder being dropped
Logged

Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:36:10 pm
I can only presume the manager feels Bajcetic has played too much football for his age recently and needs a rest. Heck of a game to rest him though.
Yea that seems a solid educated guess.

Got to say, we've managed his load (versus our fixtures) pretty badly lately! Exhausted him just in time to make his CL debut against Madrid, and now timed it so he's not starting against a team above us that we're apparently trying to compete for CL spot with (if optimistic) - although maybe this game is viewed as a free hit, and the games against lower teams and Newcastle are the ones it was considered he must be available for.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #291 on: Today at 04:04:26 pm »
Has Carvalho done something to upset Jurgen?
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #292 on: Today at 04:05:00 pm »
Is anyone else playing in this game or is it just Casemiro?
Logged

Online Dubred

  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #293 on: Today at 04:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:04:26 pm
Has Carvalho done something to upset Jurgen?

If he had, i doubt he'd even make the bench
Logged

Online Lycan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #294 on: Today at 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:04:26 pm
Has Carvalho done something to upset Jurgen?

Just think its more of a case of him being a worse fit for a number 8 type midfielder than Elliot is.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #295 on: Today at 04:07:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:04:23 pm
Yea that seems a solid educated guess.

Got to say, we've managed his load (versus our fixtures) pretty badly lately! Exhausted him just in time to make his CL debut against Madrid, and now timed it so he's not starting against a team above us that we're apparently trying to compete for CL spot with (if optimistic) - although maybe this game is viewed as a free hit, and the games against lower teams and Newcastle are the ones it was considered he must be available for.

It would be a step up this game for him as well, after quite a few games played recently. I can understand him going for a more experienced midfield and Fab is showing signs of recovering his form hopefully that continues. I always remember Trent finding this fixture difficult the first time but I'm sure Bajcetic will get a taster of it in the second half.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #296 on: Today at 04:07:34 pm »
Can only think we have overplayed Bajcetic and he is struggling physically at his age to cope with the amount of senior footy he has played recently
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #297 on: Today at 04:07:53 pm »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online StL-Dono

  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #298 on: Today at 04:08:16 pm »
Ugh...   that lineup doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.  (Rather, than MF doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.) 

We don't play again until next Saturday and it's against Bournemouth?  I would have much rather seen JK push Bacjetic for ONE more match before resting him. 

Ah well.... in Klopp we trust.  Three points today Reds!
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #299 on: Today at 04:09:30 pm »
Surprised that Elliott is starting - presume it's based around training and tactical approach.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #300 on: Today at 04:09:47 pm »
We have Bajcetic to come off the bench around the hour mark to give us a bit of energy at least. Lets hope the others have the discipline and stamina for an hour, give us a platform and go from there.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #301 on: Today at 04:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:09:30 pm
Surprised that Elliott is starting - presume it's based around training and tactical approach.

he's been excellent when he's played, especially post world cup
the negativity around him is a really strange one
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #302 on: Today at 04:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:09:30 pm
Surprised that Elliott is starting - presume it's based around training and tactical approach.
he was great against Wolves
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Patr

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #303 on: Today at 04:11:26 pm »
Is it possible we will be playing 442 with Hendo and Fab in the middle, Gakpo on the left and Elliott on the right with Nunez and Salah up front? Like we did vs City?
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #304 on: Today at 04:11:43 pm »
Oh well, hopefully we smash the c*nts, but not liking the midfield combo. It's failed time and time again, maybe it'll work today
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,319
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #305 on: Today at 04:11:46 pm »
Hendo should be a backup now, not starting against the mancs.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #306 on: Today at 04:11:55 pm »
Just want this game over and done with now. Had three shits in the space of an hour. :-\
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
