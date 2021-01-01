« previous next »
Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #160 on: Today at 11:02:39 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:01:47 am
I imagine it will be Gakpo considering the amount of minutes Jota played.
Hopefully Jota starts. He presses so much better upfront.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #161 on: Today at 11:08:09 am
Quote from: elkun on Today at 11:02:39 am
Hopefully Jota starts. He presses so much better upfront.

Yeah indeed but we have to be careful as he would but starting his third game in a week.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #162 on: Today at 11:19:55 am
Its the Everton-Manc hot salty tears double bill on the menu today. Delightful.

These are shit, btw. The whole league has taken a giant dump this year for some reason, or maybe the level is so high nobody can stand out if you want to be kind. Five hog appears to be a decent man manager and he ditched Ronaldo and sat Maguire, which nobody except for 2.67 billion ordinary football fans world wide could see was obviously the first thing to do. Its still just addition by subtraction mostly, the other key being Rashford picking his level back up. This has allowed them to just get over the line again and again, but they still aren't anything special.

I say we thrash them. And Martinez, all 4'11'' of him needs a good filling in, i nominate Konate VVD Hendo and Milner in that order (best for last of course).



Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #163 on: Today at 11:33:55 am
Not looking forward to this at all. Can we beat them? Yes, in a properly officiated contest we have a proper chance at home. However we know that isn't happening and we'll need to be 3 goals better to win by one. If we score the celebrations need to be reined in because we know the prick on VAR will try to disallow it for any reason. That's not how football should be.

Even if the game isn't changed by officiating, there's the small matter of them being absurdly clinical while we're not. We must finish our chances (we'll create a few) and hope Coote doesn't concoct a reason to disallow them. At the other end we need to hope they don't finish whatever chances they get.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #164 on: Today at 11:45:01 am
They are fucking shit and Rashford is the most overrated forward for donkeys years. The only problem is that we have generally been worse this season. If we play anywhere near our best we should batter these. All comes down to the midfield battle for me. We have more quality in both boxes. We just need the midfield to protect the defence and support the attack which they havent been doing all season. Free shoots of recovery there in recent weeks though.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #165 on: Today at 11:46:45 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:33:55 am
Not looking forward to this at all. Can we beat them? Yes, in a properly officiated contest we have a proper chance at home. However we know that isn't happening and we'll need to be 3 goals better to win by one. If we score the celebrations need to be reined in because we know the prick on VAR will try to disallow it for any reason. That's not how football should be.

Even if the game isn't changed by officiating, there's the small matter of them being absurdly clinical while we're not. We must finish our chances (we'll create a few) and hope Coote doesn't concoct a reason to disallow them. At the other end we need to hope they don't finish whatever chances they get.

Yep, if we score the 3 minute wait as Coote desperately tries to find a reason to disallow the goal(s) is gonna be fucking grim. Meanwhile they'll probably score an offside goal that takes 5 seconds to check and give like in the away game there this season.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #166 on: Today at 11:52:14 am
Make my flipping weekend Redmen. Time for an epic 90 mins ..get into these from the off!!!
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #167 on: Today at 11:57:01 am
I'm feeling confident going into this.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #168 on: Today at 11:59:21 am
The commentary... it's gonna be those three isn't it?  :(

Tyler, Neville and Carra... the unholy trinity... the three stooges... the three f*ckateers... Destiny's Child... the three witches from Macbeth... Huey, Dewey, and Louie... Alvin and the Chipmunks... Snap, Crackle, and Pop... Wendy, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell...

I f*cking hate them on comms!  >:(
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #169 on: Today at 12:13:10 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:59:21 am
The commentary... it's gonna be those three isn't it?  :(

Tyler, Neville and Carra... the unholy trinity... the three stooges... the three f*ckateers... Destiny's Child... the three witches from Macbeth... Huey, Dewey, and Louie... Alvin and the Chipmunks... Snap, Crackle, and Pop... Wendy, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell...

I f*cking hate them on comms>:(

Turn the sound down and follow Rawk's own commentary thread instead. We always call out them out.  ;)
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #170 on: Today at 12:14:50 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:59:21 am
The commentary... it's gonna be those three isn't it?  :(

Tyler, Neville and Carra... the unholy trinity... the three stooges... the three f*ckateers... Destiny's Child... the three witches from Macbeth... Huey, Dewey, and Louie... Alvin and the Chipmunks... Snap, Crackle, and Pop... Wendy, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell...

I f*cking hate them on comms!  >:(
I'll be watching another channel (stream), unless it's a few minutes behind then I'll just mute and play music instead. Can't remember the last time I listened to these twats.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #171 on: Today at 12:20:33 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:46:45 am
Meanwhile they'll probably score an offside goal that takes 5 seconds to check and give like in the away game there this season.

Didnt they apply the margin of error rule - which they have never used before or since
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #172 on: Today at 12:24:23 pm
Just listen to the FREE Audio commentary on LFC,

Sync it with your video.

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #173 on: Today at 12:24:41 pm
If this lot score today please dont let it be Garnacho ,Antoney , casemeiiro or Fernandes or Ill put my foot through the TV
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #174 on: Today at 12:24:53 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:59:21 am
The commentary... it's gonna be those three isn't it?  :(

Tyler, Neville and Carra... the unholy trinity... the three stooges... the three f*ckateers... Destiny's Child... the three witches from Macbeth... Huey, Dewey, and Louie... Alvin and the Chipmunks... Snap, Crackle, and Pop... Wendy, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell...

I f*cking hate them on comms!  >:(

There's usually an array of decent streams for a big game like this. I've a free Sky sub on the dodgy box but i still usually tune into a Spanish or US channel if i can whenever possible. I can't for the life of me understand why Sky don't give you a live game without the comms option given the amount of access they have to technology it should be fairly easy.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #175 on: Today at 12:30:03 pm
Quote from: oldman on Today at 12:20:33 pm
Didnt they apply the margin of error rule - which they have never used before or since

Is that what they did? He was clearly off, fucking clearly, so I guess they had to think of something.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #176 on: Today at 12:34:05 pm
Yeah, it was going to be a whole new, better interpretation of the offside law we would all benefit from  but it turned out to just be a one-off to help a Man United side whod started the season terribly to get a win under their belts. In fairness we were doing more than enough to help them ourselves without having to re-write the rules.

I hope we smash these obviously. We owe them after that farcical display at OT.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #177 on: Today at 12:36:20 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:24:23 pm
Just listen to the FREE Audio commentary on LFC,

Sync it with your video.

I'll try that. :)

(Although I'm in France and my TV feed is always over a minute behind - so I'll have to 'pause' the LFCTV comms and let the picture feed catch up - or something?!!  :o ;D )
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #178 on: Today at 12:38:03 pm
Think well be on top in the first half then suffer in the second
We played Fabinho 90 minutes midweek and well inevitably pick him today (I wouldnt but it seems v likely)
Suspect itll be a good game and both teams will score  recent results make a point more than fine if thats the outcome

Konate being back for this is huge for us - he might have become our most important outfield player
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #179 on: Today at 12:41:10 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:38:44 am
Their counter-attacking set-up will cause us problems. They'll sit back to reduce the space for Nunez/Salah to run in to and then play direct to Rashford (who they're hugely dependent on this season). Need to keep Rashford out of the game, because without him they have very little threat. I'm glad Konate is back for this.

They'll probably play Wan-Bissaka at RB because of Nunez, so I'd rather have him in the middle against Martinez. See who gets sent off first.

Team is predictable aside from midfield. Fabinho, Bajcetic +1 (Hendo most likely).

It's going to be difficult one. Sky Sports, last fixture of the weekend, Tyler & Neville. But we've turned up against the 'top 6' this season and got a result aside from the dodgy decisions at the Emirates.

Errrr... you know who the ref and VAR officials are right?
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #180 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm
Can we not just jump the officials and send out Kenny to ref it, Rushy and Aldo to run the lines with Tommo on VAR.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #181 on: Today at 12:51:35 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:36:20 pm
I'll try that. :)

(Although I'm in France and my TV feed is always over a minute behind - so I'll have to 'pause' the LFCTV comms and let the picture feed catch up - or something?!!  :o ;D )

That why I said sync the Audio with the video.

Rarely are they the same. Just watch the match time clock in both. To get them in sync, generally, for me the video needs to be 1 second ahead of the audio.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #182 on: Today at 01:00:10 pm
These have a lot of minutes in their legs recently and have played some big games, hopefully its one too far for them and we can be clinical and run out comfortable winners
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Reply #183 on: Today at 01:07:57 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:51:35 pm
That why I said sync the Audio with the video.

Rarely are they the same. Just watch the match time clock in both. To get them in sync, generally, for me the video needs to be 1 second ahead of the audio.

 :thumbup
