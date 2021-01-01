Its the Everton-Manc hot salty tears double bill on the menu today. Delightful.



These are shit, btw. The whole league has taken a giant dump this year for some reason, or maybe the level is so high nobody can stand out if you want to be kind. Five hog appears to be a decent man manager and he ditched Ronaldo and sat Maguire, which nobody except for 2.67 billion ordinary football fans world wide could see was obviously the first thing to do. Its still just addition by subtraction mostly, the other key being Rashford picking his level back up. This has allowed them to just get over the line again and again, but they still aren't anything special.



I say we thrash them. And Martinez, all 4'11'' of him needs a good filling in, i nominate Konate VVD Hendo and Milner in that order (best for last of course).







