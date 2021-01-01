« previous next »
Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm

Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 06:21:22 pm
No doubt we aren't the team we once where and they have stepped it up under egg head but i still give us a decent chance if the ref and VAR play ball.
Samie

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 06:24:58 pm
VAR is not Skynet mate. They're not self aware just yet.  ;D
Zlen

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm
Damn. With todays results this huge game got even bigger. I believe we can do it. They are improved, but miles off unbeatable. Newcastle had the best defence in the league and we ripped them apart for fun. Strong opening, crowd on their back, early goal and rip into them.

No fear.
No surrender.
Into them.
Wolverine

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm
A draw isn't even a bad result, Newcastle are completely gone and were over performing early in the season, could easily finish around 8th-10th. 

Spurs are the only threat but they will continue to drop points and we play them at Anfield
Fitzy.

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 07:16:52 pm
Top 4 is ours

there Ive said it!
RedBec1993

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm
Everyone is writing us off. Ferdinand gloating about coming to anfield and feeling super confident. Thats just how we like it, the underdogs 😁
UntouchableLuis

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 07:47:04 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm
A draw isn't even a bad result, Newcastle are completely gone and were over performing early in the season, could easily finish around 8th-10th. 

Spurs are the only threat but they will continue to drop points and we play them at Anfield

A draw would be acceptable with the results of today but you might look at it as an opportunity wasted. At home we should be going for the win. We definitely need to beat Spurs and we can't lose too many more - maybe only City away.
jillc

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 07:50:44 pm
All the home teams won today, if we and NF continue that trend tomorrow it will be another good day.
Lycan

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm
Everyone is writing us off. Ferdinand gloating about coming to anfield and feeling super confident. Thats just how we like it, the underdogs 😁

 If I was a Utd fan I'd be telling Rio to shut his trap. Every time he opens his big gob it seems to turn to shit for them.
Crosby Nick

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 08:11:12 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm
If I was a Utd fan I'd be telling Rio to shut his trap. Every time he opens his big gob it seems to turn to shit for them.

I dont think he can. Not completely.
RedBec1993

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm
If I was a Utd fan I'd be telling Rio to shut his trap. Every time he opens his big gob it seems to turn to shit for them.

United are back man!!! 🤢
TSC

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 08:18:40 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm
If I was a Utd fan I'd be telling Rio to shut his trap. Every time he opens his big gob it seems to turn to shit for them.

Never forget this classic

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xgBGBHGlVnA
Dave McCoy

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 08:34:55 pm
Our home form in the league continues to be good. Biggest concern is more than likely we're getting a Fab+Hendo combo in midfield and we're poor in transition. I think continuing to start Jota though should help with this as his work rate is excellent. Think we should score, just a question of whether we can stop them from scoring as well. Hopefully we can. Up the Reds!
liversaint

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Quote from: Fernando on March  3, 2023, 11:34:16 pm
Haven't seen Jurgen so relaxed for a while.
I'm feeling even more confident now.
What a character. Up there with Clough albeit in completely different ways.

Clough was a grade A c*nt not fit to mentioned in the same breath as Any of our great managers such as Shanks, Bob, Kenny.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 08:56:20 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Clough was a grade A c*nt not fit to mentioned in the same breath as Any of our great managers such as Shanks, Bob, Kenny.

He also used to hit random kids whenever he got a chance,hate the c*nt.
Lycan

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 09:22:27 pm
They've given up some really good chances in their last two games against Leicester and West Ham and have gotten away with it because both attacks were shite. If we can capitalise on any chances they give us, we have a good chance of winning this game. We'll have to be right at it from the off though.
The Cobbler

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 09:33:38 pm
Its about taking the opportunities we get. We have to be ruthless.

For all of the media arse-licking towards them. Our goals scored & conceded are virtually identical!

What they have done is to win games while playing poorly. De Gea has once again
become their saviour and teams with good chances have not punished them!

We have to be compact & disciplined. Giving them space and counter attacking options
is to be avoided.
andy07

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 09:35:31 pm
Crowd and players well up for this, can only see a home win.  2-0 to the Redmen.
whiteboots

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm
The next few weeks are what LFC is all about. Madrid, Man U, City and Chelsea. it is in our DNA. Expect a lot more happy red men at the end of this run.
duvva 💅

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 12:10:30 am
Thanks for the OP Sheer.

Im both excited and nervous for this. There have been some encouraging signs, hopefully we can expand those good spells for longer and impose our game more of the time.

Loud atmosphere, fast start, early goal and weve a good chance here. The longer it stays level the more chance the crowd get a little nervous, and we end up with a nervy scrappy affair that could end goalless. Sometimes the hype that always accompanies this game ends up overwhelming it.

3 points anyway anyhow, is all that matters. Gonna be tough but we can do this
Fernando

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 12:26:02 am
Maybe I should have used the word charisma instead. Clough had that as far as I'm concerned although undoubtedly he said a lot of hurtful and needless things, especially as he got more sick on the alcohol in later life.
Anyway, apologies if I hurt any ones sensibitlites.
As for the troll bit, I probably joined this site before you were born young man!
I love Klopp as man as well as a manager, that was all I was trying to say.
Anyway, three points tomorrow will change the outlook, come on you mighty Reds!!
4pool

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 12:52:38 am
Quote from: 4pool on March  3, 2023, 05:22:51 pm
Start Bobby. He will single handedly destroy them.

This..... :scarf
MJD-L4

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 02:39:15 am
Keep Rashford & his hot streak quiet and I think we've got enough to win.
ghost77uk

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 06:05:40 am
Just win! I really don't care how...Just win...Please!
Gladbach73

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 07:43:01 am
You know what brasses me off about the announcement from the two managers asking for vile chants to be stopped? Can anyone actually remember when you last heard anything about Munich being sang at Anfield? (And yes, its absolutely wrong to sing about any tragedy) No exaggeration Im talking two, maybe three decades, as far back as the early nineties? The effects of Hillsborough hit home with some of our support who sang about United and I believe eradicated it, if anyone can tell me otherwise Ill hold my hand up, but we have had to listen to absolute crap being sung since 1989 up to the present day. Certainly where I am in the Kop Ive never heard anything derogatory about United shouted or sang by us for absolute ages as Ive said before. If the media had been quicker to condemn chants against us sooner it wouldnt have come to this latest announcement.
HardworkDedication

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 07:50:41 am
We all know how utd will set up. Their plan will be to soak up pressure and use their pace to hit us on the counter.

Concern for me is how we set up in midfield. Which ever midfield combination we go with still isn't going to be perfect. The two I would definitely start is Fabinho and Bajcetic. If only Oxlade-Chamberlain could rewind the clock and offer us the ability to carry and drive with the ball. Sadly that explosiveness has gone. Ultimately I think Henderson will occupy the rcm position.
Knight

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 07:57:43 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on March  3, 2023, 05:37:00 pm
United are a test case that youre never as bad as you think you are in the sense that a couple of changes or events can flip things around in your favour. Exactly why Im not catastrophising about Liverpool. Downturns happen in a cyclical manner but you climb back upespecially if you have an elite coach to sort stuff.

This is one way of reading it. The other is... they've been awful for ages. AGES. They've finally got it right, maybe but they're still not going to challenge for the title. They're a test case in how hard it is to get back on top once you fall off. We've not necessarily fallen off and we've still got Klopp, but I'm really not convinced the lesson here is, 'a couple of changes or events can flip things in your favour'.
Tobelius

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 08:11:26 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:11:12 pm
I dont think he can. Not completely.

 :) It's impossible with his gob.
Geezer08

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 08:19:25 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:18:40 pm
Never forget this classic

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xgBGBHGlVnA

Why someone would employ this c*nt is beyond me? Just because you played the game doesnt mean analytical skills and ability to present it. Mich rather the media began employ more analyst rather than ex players
Jean Girard

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 09:15:46 am
Nervous about this one for some reason. Hate these
rob1966

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 09:31:37 am
Lets twat these Manc c*nts. They aren't all that, no matter what the Ten Hag cock suckers in the media will have you believe, they don't play anyone off the park, they just have a player in Rashford who has suddenly been able to hit the net. They're still shit and we are more than capable of fucking destroying these.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 09:58:47 am
Kinell. So much PMT

Hate playing these giant wobbly conkiers and their matey officials.
Ycuzz

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 09:59:05 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:52:38 am
This..... :scarf

Yep! Thought the same last night. Given recent news and all that, toss Bobby in his role and watch the whole place go nuts as he dazzles the lot of them ;D
Bobsackamano

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:00:11 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:56:20 pm
He also used to hit random kids whenever he got a chance,hate the c*nt.

Clough as a manager in the 70s was as good as you get, can't deny that, a total one off. Up there with the absolute best.

Clough by 1989 was a horrible drunken fool whose mind was going from years of sustained alcohol abuse. It was so sad to see.

Anyhoo smash the mancs!
Spanish Al

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
Today at 10:01:13 am
Hope the crowd are well up for this. Egghead mentioning how he expects it to be hostile to try and show hes not arsed just tells me that hes very arsed.

Scream for every decision, boo their every touch and dont stop singing for the boys.

Id play Bobby purely for the crowd to sing his song on repeat to keep the atmosphere going. Failing that just make him do a warm up if it gets flat.

Into these horrible shower of bastards, Redmen.

3-0.
