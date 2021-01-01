You know what brasses me off about the announcement from the two managers asking for vile chants to be stopped? Can anyone actually remember when you last heard anything about Munich being sang at Anfield? (And yes, its absolutely wrong to sing about any tragedy) No exaggeration Im talking two, maybe three decades, as far back as the early nineties? The effects of Hillsborough hit home with some of our support who sang about United and I believe eradicated it, if anyone can tell me otherwise Ill hold my hand up, but we have had to listen to absolute crap being sung since 1989 up to the present day. Certainly where I am in the Kop Ive never heard anything derogatory about United shouted or sang by us for absolute ages as Ive said before. If the media had been quicker to condemn chants against us sooner it wouldnt have come to this latest announcement.