Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:21:22 pm »
No doubt we aren't the team we once where and they have stepped it up under egg head but i still give us a decent chance if the ref and VAR play ball.
Offline Samie

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:24:58 pm »
VAR is not Skynet mate. They're not self aware just yet.  ;D
Offline Zlen

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm »
Damn. With todays results this huge game got even bigger. I believe we can do it. They are improved, but miles off unbeatable. Newcastle had the best defence in the league and we ripped them apart for fun. Strong opening, crowd on their back, early goal and rip into them.

No fear.
No surrender.
Into them.
Offline Wolverine

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm »
A draw isn't even a bad result, Newcastle are completely gone and were over performing early in the season, could easily finish around 8th-10th. 

Spurs are the only threat but they will continue to drop points and we play them at Anfield
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 07:16:52 pm »
Top 4 is ours

there Ive said it!
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm »
Everyone is writing us off. Ferdinand gloating about coming to anfield and feeling super confident. Thats just how we like it, the underdogs 😁
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 07:47:04 pm »
A draw would be acceptable with the results of today but you might look at it as an opportunity wasted. At home we should be going for the win. We definitely need to beat Spurs and we can't lose too many more - maybe only City away.
Offline jillc

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:50:44 pm »
All the home teams won today, if we and NF continue that trend tomorrow it will be another good day.
Offline Lycan

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm »
 If I was a Utd fan I'd be telling Rio to shut his trap. Every time he opens his big gob it seems to turn to shit for them.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:11:12 pm »
I dont think he can. Not completely.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm »
United are back man!!! 🤢
Offline TSC

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 08:18:40 pm »
Never forget this classic

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xgBGBHGlVnA
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 08:34:55 pm »
Our home form in the league continues to be good. Biggest concern is more than likely we're getting a Fab+Hendo combo in midfield and we're poor in transition. I think continuing to start Jota though should help with this as his work rate is excellent. Think we should score, just a question of whether we can stop them from scoring as well. Hopefully we can. Up the Reds!
Offline liversaint

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Fernando on March  3, 2023, 11:34:16 pm
Haven't seen Jurgen so relaxed for a while.
I'm feeling even more confident now.
What a character. Up there with Clough albeit in completely different ways.

Clough was a grade A c*nt not fit to mentioned in the same breath as Any of our great managers such as Shanks, Bob, Kenny.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 08:56:20 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Clough was a grade A c*nt not fit to mentioned in the same breath as Any of our great managers such as Shanks, Bob, Kenny.

He also used to hit random kids whenever he got a chance,hate the c*nt.
Offline Lycan

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:22:27 pm »
They've given up some really good chances in their last two games against Leicester and West Ham and have gotten away with it because both attacks were shite. If we can capitalise on any chances they give us, we have a good chance of winning this game. We'll have to be right at it from the off though.
Offline The Cobbler

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 09:33:38 pm »
Its about taking the opportunities we get. We have to be ruthless.

For all of the media arse-licking towards them. Our goals scored & conceded are virtually identical!

What they have done is to win games while playing poorly. De Gea has once again
become their saviour and teams with good chances have not punished them!

We have to be compact & disciplined. Giving them space and counter attacking options
is to be avoided.
Offline andy07

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 09:35:31 pm »
Crowd and players well up for this, can only see a home win.  2-0 to the Redmen.
Offline whiteboots

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm »
The next few weeks are what LFC is all about. Madrid, Man U, City and Chelsea. it is in our DNA. Expect a lot more happy red men at the end of this run.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:10:30 am »
Thanks for the OP Sheer.

Im both excited and nervous for this. There have been some encouraging signs, hopefully we can expand those good spells for longer and impose our game more of the time.

Loud atmosphere, fast start, early goal and weve a good chance here. The longer it stays level the more chance the crowd get a little nervous, and we end up with a nervy scrappy affair that could end goalless. Sometimes the hype that always accompanies this game ends up overwhelming it.

3 points anyway anyhow, is all that matters. Gonna be tough but we can do this
Online Fernando

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:26:02 am »
Maybe I should have used the word charisma instead. Clough had that as far as I'm concerned although undoubtedly he said a lot of hurtful and needless things, especially as he got more sick on the alcohol in later life.
Anyway, apologies if I hurt any ones sensibitlites.
As for the troll bit, I probably joined this site before you were born young man!
I love Klopp as man as well as a manager, that was all I was trying to say.
Anyway, three points tomorrow will change the outlook, come on you mighty Reds!!
Online 4pool

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:52:38 am »
This..... :scarf
