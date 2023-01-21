« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm  (Read 4194 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:32:05 pm »
Post-embargo presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_grkZ-FlQoI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_grkZ-FlQoI</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_grkZ-FlQoI

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 07:15:03 pm
Love it!!!  ;D


(I'm less convinced).  :)

Better fans, better ground (thanks be to John), better players man for man in each position, similar league form, crowd effect, and probably favourable referee.

Well be absolutely more than fine.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
Better fans, better ground (thanks be to John), better players man for man in each position, similar league form, crowd effect, and probably favourable referee.

Well be absolutely more than fine.

 :)

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,968
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm »
We literally have nothing to lose, very few are expecting us to get anything from the game, all the pressure is on them.
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm
We literally have nothing to lose, very few are expecting us to get anything from the game, all the pressure is on them.

Correct you have the likes of Rio and Butt yapping away about how they are better than us (true league table doesnt lie) but its very rarely a great game.

At home we are not easy to beat even though we havent been great its that prick on VAR who worries me more than the ref.
Logged

Offline Fernando

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm »
Haven't seen Jurgen so relaxed for a while.
I'm feeling even more confident now.
What a character. Up there with Clough albeit in completely different ways.
Logged

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,035
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm »
Quote from: RedMan89 on Yesterday at 07:34:43 pm
The first time in a long time that were going into this game as the underdogs.

No, we aren't.  The bookies make us favourites (just) and they rarely get it wrong.
Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:21:21 am »
The Firmino news has pumped me up in both a horribly sad and a horribly optimistic way, but I don't know for what! Nunez Jota Salah please deliver me.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline dimitri

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:36:02 am »
Watching them the other day, Ten Hag has improved their defence, well drilled and everyone knows their role.

Want to see how Nunez does against Bissaka  :lickin :wave Gakpo to score too.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,409
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:51:42 am »
Quote from: Fernando on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Up there with Clough albeit in completely different ways.

Dont post these days but cannot let this go unchallenged.

The pain such a comment causes me is off the scale, regardless of how successful a manager the man was and irrespective of your accompanying qualification. That name should never be seen on a Liverpool forum. Im sure Kenny would similarly be wincing at your comparison on Reds website of a truly great man as Jurgen with such a contemptible and dishonourable lying scumbag.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:54:09 am by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,524
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #90 on: Today at 03:23:07 am »
Timbo.

+1
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #91 on: Today at 04:22:45 am »
Just win please!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,362
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:07:53 am »
Now I have left knobhead mode - been a bit meh for a few weeks....  Looking forward to this. We've actually been playing fairly well and it's going to be hard.

You've got their endless diving, cheating, whining and moaning, you'd got all the officials and the VAR from Manchester who are all Manchester United fans so we're going to get fuck all off the officials - same as ever.

So I guess we'll just have to try and beat them and live with the disallowed goals and non-pens that we won't get.

If they don't win with their PGMOL advantage then fucking hell, they must be shite.

Going to be a tricky game. Up the Mighty Reds!
Logged
Poor.

Online Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:18:49 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm
Last 5 League games:
3W, 1D, 1L

Our last 5 League games:
3W, 1D, 1L


Thought about that stat aswell! The hype around the mancs is unreal, like they are the best team ever because they won the fucking league cup while nobody mentions we have conceded a league goal in four games. But I love to be in this underdog position, no expectations, we can only suprise
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #94 on: Today at 07:20:17 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:51:42 am
Dont post these days but cannot let this go unchallenged.

The pain such a comment causes me is off the scale, regardless of how successful a manager the man was and irrespective of your accompanying qualification. That name should never be seen on a Liverpool forum. Im sure Kenny would similarly be wincing at your comparison on Reds website of a truly great man as Jurgen with such a contemptible and dishonourable lying scumbag.

This ^.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,938
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #95 on: Today at 07:22:30 am »
Id take a draw.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,852
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #96 on: Today at 07:55:17 am »
Difficult to see us winning this one. Its got a dodgy VAR opener written all over it.

They're lucky, tough to beat, and have an in-form Rashford. They handled Barcelona fairly well, and they are 7 clear of a Madrid team that embarrassed us a few weeks ago

Their midfield with Casemiro will dominate whatever passes for our midfield these days.

I'll go 3-1 Utd.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #97 on: Today at 07:58:19 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 07:55:17 am
Difficult to see us winning this one. Its got a dodgy VAR opener written all over it.

They're lucky, tough to beat, and have an in-form Rashford. They handled Barcelona fairly well, and they are 7 clear of a Madrid team that embarrassed us a few weeks ago

Their midfield with Casemiro will dominate whatever passes for our midfield these days.

I'll go 3-1 Utd.

It will be an honour for our guys to share the pitch with them, hopefully they go easy on us. They could get 15 or 20 if they really wanted to.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:03:13 am »
Hate watching these games but theres no other team I enjoy beating more, no matter where we are in the table respectively.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:09:42 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:58:19 am
It will be an honour for our guys to share the pitch with them, hopefully they go easy on us. They could get 15 or 20 if they really wanted to.

Shouldve said something like this on your presser
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 