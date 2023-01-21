Now I have left knobhead mode - been a bit meh for a few weeks.... Looking forward to this. We've actually been playing fairly well and it's going to be hard.



You've got their endless diving, cheating, whining and moaning, you'd got all the officials and the VAR from Manchester who are all Manchester United fans so we're going to get fuck all off the officials - same as ever.



So I guess we'll just have to try and beat them and live with the disallowed goals and non-pens that we won't get.



If they don't win with their PGMOL advantage then fucking hell, they must be shite.



Going to be a tricky game. Up the Mighty Reds!