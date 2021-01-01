don't mind this guy really, Fernandes on the other hand..........
I think Martinez and Casemero (quality player) have been massive in a mentality change for man utd, two horrible fuckers with a win at all cost mentality thats spread throughout the side, I'd really like to see Martinez get put on his arse early doors, even if its just a shoulder barge into row 5.
Of course the other big improvement for them is getting rid of the 2 biggest toxic wankers in world football in Pogba and Ronaldo which has allowed Fernandes and Rashford to flourish again.
Its been one of the most staggering things i've seen in football watching Man Utd play for 5 years without signing a true number 6, they were always going to improve when a manager at the club had an astonishing brainwave to sign one, and in fairness they've signed the best in the world imo even though its a short term move due to his age.
They've improved but I still don't consider them a top side considering the crazy money they have spent. I'll stick my neck out and say we'll beat them 1-0, and there won't even be a green n gold scarf in sight.