The best way to describe Liverpool this season is to say they are "bizarre". There are no clear narratives around the team's performance as is goes from sublime to awful within games and between games. A repeat of City at home in the autumn is possible but so is the second half against Madrid. Who knows?



A clear narrative is we are very easy to create chances against/overrun with pace and/or athleticism and technical quality. Away from home especially. Apart from a bit of a nothing 0-0 against a Palace side with very bad numbers lately, most of our away games have been consistent with that. Newcastle and Villa who we did beat still got behind us at will and created a lot of chances - Spurs as well in the second half before the World Cup.At Anfield we're better but we haven't played many good sides there this season. Out of the ones we have Brighton scored 3 and Madrid scored 5. Newcastle had a lot of joy before they beat themselves by time wasting and play acting. City and Napoli more the outliers in terms of restricting them to scraps - and good solid performances. However, Napoli was a dead rubber game. We've got United, Spurs, Arsenal still to play at home (3 of the top 4) and will need more City type performances than the majority of the Madrid game and how open we were.We've beat much better United sides in the PL with worse teams than we've got.