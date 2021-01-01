« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm  (Read 2644 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,569
  • Indefatigability
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:01:44 pm »
The best way to describe Liverpool this season is to say they are "bizarre". There are no clear narratives around the team's performance as is goes from sublime to awful within games and between games. A repeat of City at home in the autumn is possible but so is the second half against Madrid. Who knows?
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,423
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:02:35 pm »
Belter presser from Jurgen that. Seems really up for this game. Can tell he is absolutely sick of the Man Utd love-in. ;D
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,423
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:43:05 am
The good news for us is that Paul Mersin has said United wont lose this one.

So 3 more points in our quest for a Top 4 place.

 Well in, Paul, well in.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,359
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:02:35 pm
Belter presser from Jurgen that. Seems really up for this game. Can tell he is absolutely sick of the Man Utd love-in. ;D


Yeah really enjoyed it. Liked his dig at the journos for none of them mentioning the lack of Penalties (And by inference decisions generally) given our possession, position on the pitch, time in the area and all the rest. He was really having a go at the media there I think more than the inept and laughably shady PGMOL.

The media have been driving this LiVARpool bullshit for years with little evidence.
Logged
Poor.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,626
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:11:20 pm »
Thanks Sheer for the OP.

Its been a weird season for us. When we went to OT many of their supporters were fearing a tanking. If I remember that was the game when Rashford was offside but VAR didnt deem it far enough. I dont recall a similar incident since then which makes you wonder.

Obviously we will be slight 2nd favourites but we are at home and weve started to play a bit better.

Nunez, Gakpo and Salah will be too much for their defence and I can see us winning comfortably. However we will have to grab hold of midfield. Fabinho played better last game but he still looks like a tackle away from a red card.

I expect Henderson to come in for this one and then Milner to come on to rattle their cages.

Rashford is their form player and hell probably target TAA so Konate may need to help out.

Anyway I expect us to win. Salah to score 5.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:14:45 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:43:05 am
The good news for us is that Paul Mersin has said United wont lose this one.

So 3 more points in our quest for a Top 4 place.

The embodiment of stealing a living
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,689
  • kopite
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:42:33 pm »
They will play great...but we will win 2-0. Early goal, soak up their pressure, get lucky at times and bang in a 2nd Kop end late on.  Cue celebrations only The Spion Kop can produce.

Post match pundits and officials gutted that the better team lost....Klopp doesn't give a fuck and just laughs at them!

Mo and Nunez to score.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,012
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:49:43 pm »
Another 2-0 win would be great, thanks.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • JFT96
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:54:12 pm »
I always fucking hate playing this lot, but, something is giving me a good feeling so I'll ride with it.

Big atmosphere, Big performance. A draw wouldn't be the worst result but I've got faith in this one.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:33:55 pm »
I'd really like to see someone twat that Martinez early doors
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,628
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:38:44 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:33:55 pm
I'd really like to see someone twat that Martinez early doors

Seems a gobshite does the butcher. They live a shite nickname dont they. Probably for a nursery rhyme to sing for him too.

Would love Darwin to knock him about, but at the same time hope hes on his best behaviour for this one!
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:46:59 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:33:55 pm
I'd really like to see someone twat that Martinez early doors

He needs folding in half and putting in a wheelie bin.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,761
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:38:44 pm
Seems a gobshite does the butcher. They live a shite nickname dont they. Probably for a nursery rhyme to sing for him too.

Would love Darwin to knock him about, but at the same time hope hes on his best behaviour for this one!

They will 100% try to wind him up. He can do all his laughing after he gets his hattrick.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,278
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:47:42 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:46:59 pm
He needs folding in half and putting in a wheelie bin.

Don't need to fold him in half to do that.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:48:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:47:42 pm
Don't need to fold him in half to do that.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:33:55 pm
I'd really like to see someone twat that Martinez early doors

don't mind this guy really, Fernandes on the other hand..........
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:55:29 pm »
They aren't very good and are regularly outclassed away from home but the luck and dodgy decisions they get often make it a tough game to win. We obviously aren't as good as other years where we could overcome the horrific decisions against us like a goal disallowed for Van Dijk daring to breathe near De Gea or Maguire hauling down Jota when through on goal, no red, Ronaldo kicking Jones on the floor, no red so hopefully it's officiated properly. Unlikely I know!
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:15:27 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 03:51:23 pm
don't mind this guy really, Fernandes on the other hand..........

I think Martinez and Casemero (quality player) have been massive in a mentality change for man utd, two horrible fuckers with a win at all cost mentality thats spread throughout the side, I'd really like to see Martinez get put on his arse early doors, even if its just a shoulder barge into row 5.

Of course the other big improvement for them is getting rid of the 2 biggest toxic wankers in world football in Pogba and Ronaldo which has allowed Fernandes and Rashford to flourish again. 

Its been one of the most staggering things i've seen in football watching Man Utd play for 5 years without signing a true number 6, they were always going to improve when a manager at the club had an astonishing brainwave to sign one, and in fairness they've signed the best in the world imo even though its a short term move due to his age.

They've improved but I still don't consider them a top side considering the crazy money they have spent.  I'll stick my neck out and say we'll beat them 1-0, and there won't even be a green n gold scarf in sight.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:48:08 pm »
If we beat these on Sunday, we'll be getting credit for putting an end to their non existent title challenge, Not sure how I feel about that really.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:57:56 pm »
Absolutely imperative our right flank is defensively switched on for this one. Keep Rashford quiet (along with the supply to him) and we've got every chance of getting the 3 points.
Logged

Offline Rawkybalboa

  • "I wouldn't have a clue..."
  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:01:44 pm »
Reckon they will sit deep and soak up pressure. Then they use their speedy attack like Rashford and try get him away. They always seem to take their chances versus us. We need to be clinical and shoot on site rather than try walk it in to the net.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,519
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:22:51 pm »
Start Bobby. He will single handedly destroy them.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:35:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:31:40 am
Bring on yer Manchester United,
Bring on yer Cockneys by the score,
and we'll take you two by two and we'll kick fuck out of you,
'Cos Liverpools the team that we adore!
This
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,569
  • Indefatigability
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:37:00 pm »
United are a test case that youre never as bad as you think you are in the sense that a couple of changes or events can flip things around in your favour. Exactly why Im not catastrophising about Liverpool. Downturns happen in a cyclical manner but you climb back upespecially if you have an elite coach to sort stuff.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,612
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #64 on: Today at 05:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:01:44 pm
The best way to describe Liverpool this season is to say they are "bizarre". There are no clear narratives around the team's performance as is goes from sublime to awful within games and between games. A repeat of City at home in the autumn is possible but so is the second half against Madrid. Who knows?

A clear narrative is we are very easy to create chances against/overrun with pace and/or athleticism and technical quality.  Away from home especially. Apart from a bit of a nothing 0-0 against a Palace side with very bad numbers lately, most of our away games have been consistent with that. Newcastle and Villa who we did beat still got behind us at will and created a lot of chances - Spurs as well in the second half before the World Cup.

At Anfield we're better but we haven't played many good sides there this season. Out of the ones we have Brighton scored 3 and Madrid scored 5. Newcastle had a lot of joy before they beat themselves by time wasting and play acting. City and Napoli more the outliers in terms of restricting them to scraps - and good solid performances. However, Napoli was a dead rubber game. We've got United, Spurs, Arsenal still to play at home (3 of the top 4) and will need more City type performances than the majority of the  Madrid game and how open we were.

We've beat much better United sides in the PL with worse teams than we've got.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,612
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:01:44 pm
Reckon they will sit deep and soak up pressure. Then they use their speedy attack like Rashford and try get him away. They always seem to take their chances versus us. We need to be clinical and shoot on site rather than try walk it in to the net.

When did United last go for it at Anfield? They're usually as negative as Everton and just try and hit us on the break, although it's worked for them at times. Even under Ferguson they parked the bus here every year. I think they'll be a lot more eager to get forward when they get the chance on Sunday.

The mistake United made last season at Old Trafford was Ole thinking they could take the game to us and they got destroyed on the break. Obviously they're far better drilled than the amateur set up they had then at the back.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,276
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:52:45 pm »
Usually I'd be confident but this time they're back. And not back like all the other times after they've went on a run or who had an OK season, but for realsies this time!
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,103
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:23:17 pm »
I can see goals for both sides here. We have done better defensively but of the 4 clean sheets, we probably should have conceded in 2 of them (Newcastle and Palace). Rashford vs Trent is a key battle for sure.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,561
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #68 on: Today at 06:24:43 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:33:55 pm
I'd really like to see someone twat that Martinez early doors

I  choose Konate on a corner.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
  • blazed
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #69 on: Today at 06:26:28 pm »
To demonstrate my utmost confidence in the team, I have put a 50 on us winning the game.

We will rise to the occasion and show them up for the frauds they are. Liverpool 2-1 Man Utd.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #70 on: Today at 06:28:12 pm »
I'm somehow confident and fearful at the same time. United are the form team in the league right now, and given our erratic performances this season, it isn't unfair to suggest that United winning is a sound prediction. We've still got a lot of quality though, and as we saw against City and Everton, we've risen to the occasion against our rivals this season already.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 