Ten points from the last twelve leaves us thinking about top four. We are still way off our best, but at least we are showing signs of fighting through the doldrums, and with a couple more players coming back we might yet make something of this festering turd of a season.



Tierney last night was bad. I vaguely remember a while ago Jurgen name checking him, and since then he has reffed loads of our games and gone out of his way to give us nothing.



The yellow on Bajcetic was a joke. He wanted to come across as a strict PE teacher with a young lad, when loads more was going on in the game.

The yellow on Fab was pathetic. The player came in studs up, forcefully, Fab jumped over it, and landed on his leg.

The disallowed goal was wrong.

The dangerous foul play against Jota was overlooked.



We had to score three to win 2-0.



Anyway, compared to where we were last season, it was nothing. But compared to where we have been for much of this season, it started to put some hope back. Top four might not be gone.



Ideally we beat Man Utd on Sunday and keep this going.