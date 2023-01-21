« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'

Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 05:05:54 pm
Might be about as good as we can play at the moment. Mostly good while still some issues. Thought we struggled with their press the first half as we couldn't feed balls into midfield so we're left to play a lot of long hopeful balls up to the forwards. Aside from the two Konate give-aways nothing troubled us with Wolves not even having a shot after the 13th minute. Eventually their press fell off a bit but we still couldn't create anything of note until the goal if we ignore the wrongly disallowed goal. Certainly deserved all 3 points.

Sets us up well for Sunday but there's been too many false dawns at this point to get too excited.



Robinred

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 05:38:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:06:15 pm
I wasnt enamoured by the performance. Think we found it difficult to properly progress the ball and thus couldnt pin Wolves back into their box enough. However, we absolutely limited their ability to break forward and cut through us, which was a huge change from the home cup game against them.

Yep, I too wasnt thrilled overall, though the last 20 minutes were much more like our old selves - the passing was crisper, and everything seemed more purposeful.

The disallowed goal and Fabs booking have become topical talking points, and Tierney was totally wrong on the booking. What nobody has seemingly mentioned, and I was livid about at the time was a scissor tackle by Dawson on Jota near the halfway line - I watched it back twice and imho, it was the joint most glaringly bad decision of the night, and should have been at least a yellow.
Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 05:59:35 pm
If we were being objective, while four clean sheets in a row is great, they probably were against three of the worst attacks in the League and a pretty average one in Newcastle. But hopefully it is still enough to instill a bit more belief and confidence.
Al 666

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 06:22:29 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:38:39 pm
Yep, I too wasnt thrilled overall, though the last 20 minutes were much more like our old selves - the passing was crisper, and everything seemed more purposeful.

The disallowed goal and Fabs booking have become topical talking points, and Tierney was totally wrong on the booking. What nobody has seemingly mentioned, and I was livid about at the time was a scissor tackle by Dawson on Jota near the halfway line - I watched it back twice and imho, it was the joint most glaringly bad decision of the night, and should have been at least a yellow.

I thought the tackle was by Kilman?
G Richards

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 06:35:37 pm
Ten points from the last twelve leaves us thinking about top four. We are still way off our best, but at least we are showing signs of fighting through the doldrums, and with a couple more players coming back we might yet make something of this festering turd of a season.

Tierney last night was bad. I vaguely remember a while ago Jurgen name checking him, and since then he has reffed loads of our games and gone out of his way to give us nothing.

The yellow on Bajcetic was a joke. He wanted to come across as a strict PE teacher with a young lad, when loads more was going on in the game.
The yellow on Fab was pathetic. The player came in studs up, forcefully, Fab jumped over it, and landed on his leg.
The disallowed goal was wrong.
The dangerous foul play against Jota was overlooked.

We had to score three to win 2-0.

Anyway, compared to where we were last season, it was nothing. But compared to where we have been for much of this season, it started to put some hope back. Top four might not be gone.

Ideally we beat Man Utd on Sunday and keep this going.
redbyrdz

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 06:42:06 pm
Was a bit surprised by our starting midfield yesterday. Reckon this is already the rebuild? Bajetic and Elliot, someone to come in to replace Fabinho?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:38:39 pm
Yep, I too wasnt thrilled overall, though the last 20 minutes were much more like our old selves - the passing was crisper, and everything seemed more purposeful.

The disallowed goal and Fabs booking have become topical talking points, and Tierney was totally wrong on the booking. What nobody has seemingly mentioned, and I was livid about at the time was a scissor tackle by Dawson on Jota near the halfway line - I watched it back twice and imho, it was the joint most glaringly bad decision of the night, and should have been at least a yellow.


Was that the one on the touchline? Another ridiculous decision by Tierney
FlashGordon

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 06:47:06 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm

Was that the one on the touchline? Another ridiculous decision by Tierney

No it was smack bang in the middle of the pitch.
Robinred

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 06:53:40 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 06:47:06 pm
No it was smack bang in the middle of the pitch.

It was - and it was one of those that offenders excuse themselves for by pointing to the ball.

The laws are quite specific though, and irrespective of whether the initial contact was with the ball, if the tackle endangers the opponent (which this absolutely did), a yellow or even red card should be administered.
Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 07:12:28 pm
Tierney

Millions watching him ref it bent and he still gets our games. What was the one fab jumped over a legbreaker and got a yellow. Probably well discussed i haven't read back but that guy is simply unbearable. its literally not fair when he refs.
classycarra

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 10:44:09 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:53:40 pm
It was - and it was one of those that offenders excuse themselves for by pointing to the ball.

The laws are quite specific though, and irrespective of whether the initial contact was with the ball, if the tackle endangers the opponent (which this absolutely did), a yellow or even red card should be administered.
Yep that one really annoyed me. For me it was one which confirmed my suspicion from his earlier challenges, that he was playing to not just win the challenge but to try to hurt the person he was tackling. Was a shame he didnt get trod on in the process
Beninger

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 10:57:33 pm
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 04:26:31 pm
I hated him aswell.  :butt
And just like Clint, Paul must only have a job because of nepotism.
vicar

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #412 on: Today at 08:58:45 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:12:28 pm
Tierney

Millions watching him ref it bent and he still gets our games. What was the one fab jumped over a legbreaker and got a yellow. Probably well discussed i haven't read back but that guy is simply unbearable. its literally not fair when he refs.

There is a clip somewhere of that doing the rounds. At the time in the ground it looked clearly a foul by the Wolves player and looked bad. It beggars belief that he gave the foul to Wolves, even worse a yellow to fab. Its at least a yellow the other way and if Fab doesn't jump up its a leg breaker. Shocking tackle. VAR should look at piss poor decisions like that but they never will, too busy ignoring pushes on Jota to disallow our goal.
So Howard Philips

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #413 on: Today at 09:04:48 am
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 05:00:42 pm
Ha! Glad I'm not the only one. I called him Gentle Ben & my kids looked at me like I was nuts. (Some pedant is going to point out that Ben was actually the bear but we all know what we mean!)

And I thought it was Ben Cartwright from Bonanza youse were on about.

Some of these references need a full explanation or all sorts of confusion will arise.
classycarra

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #414 on: Today at 09:06:03 am
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:58:45 am
There is a clip somewhere of that doing the rounds. At the time in the ground it looked clearly a foul by the Wolves player and looked bad. It beggars belief that he gave the foul to Wolves, even worse a yellow to fab. Its at least a yellow the other way and if Fab doesn't jump up its a leg breaker. Shocking tackle. VAR should look at piss poor decisions like that but they never will, too busy ignoring pushes on Jota to disallow our goal.
It was a bizarre decision.

The guys leg was there because he lunged in dangerously (one of those text book 'trying too hard to get the ball after a shit touch' lunges), and if Fab's legs were already grounded it could have been a studs to shin kind of red card for their player.

I can just about get on board with Fab taking a yellow for entirely accidental 'dangerous play',  but only if the Wolves player is booked first. Fab only is the only implausible combo (yellows for fab/wolves guy, wolves guy only, neither all make some rational sense)
thaddeus

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #415 on: Today at 11:34:07 am
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 06:35:37 pm
Ten points from the last twelve leaves us thinking about top four. We are still way off our best, but at least we are showing signs of fighting through the doldrums, and with a couple more players coming back we might yet make something of this festering turd of a season.
It's felt like just a case of getting points on the board by whatever means possible all season, really.  I'm struggling to think of a single really good performance beyond the demolition job of a dreadful Bournemouth side.

Players returning from injury is always welcome but I've accepted that there is just a shortfall in the midfield this season - irrespective of who's available - so we just need to get by the best we can.

10 out of 12 is a pretty good attempt at getting by but the spectre of the three games previous - and the Madrid game in-between - loom large.
BornRedSince76

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #416 on: Today at 06:20:35 pm
All I ask from the players is to put a shift in. Mistakes, losses, lack of talent, lack of confidence and all else I can live with.  They stepped up and for that alone Im very proud we got the result.
Boston always unofficial

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #417 on: Today at 07:56:33 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:04:48 am
And I thought it was Ben Cartwright from Bonanza youse were on about.

Some of these references need a full explanation or all sorts of confusion will arise.

