Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'  (Read 9935 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Another step forward is my take.

We were much more controlling of the ball and spaces. Fabinho did alright, Trent I thought showed a lot of desire which was great to see. Nunez, Salah looking more like a joint forward line. Jota was the one that for obvious reasons looked less clued into his partners.

It wasnt the attacking play form the last but expecting that would be ridiculous so this was another important step forward.
We were far from lucky to win that. But it wasnt without its effort and challenges.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:04:06 am
Fuck me, everything in this post is just wrong. Did you even watch the game?

Hes an epic troll.

Never a good word to say.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Thought in first half Wolves closed us down very well...if a bit of a niggly team now...but they lost it in second half , we had more space and time and as such we looked to score more often. Terrible to disallow Nunez goal but heads didn't drop which is good.

A good win, but I'm in each game as it comes mode now , were not back yet nor will be for some time,  need to build up confidence with wins...Sunday would help!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Wolves aren't doing too badly, you have to work a bit to win games like that, which we did.

We've won loads of home games like that in the last 4 or 5 seasons when we were flying. Hard fought wins against teams playing for a point making it difficult are part and parcel of a league season and every title we've ever won was off the back of loads of 1-0 and 2-0 wins in home games you easily forget. Whatever is happening away from home it's nice to see that most weeks we are still taking care of business and picking up the points we should be taking at home.

No complaints at all about last night from me, it was a good win in a game we needed to win, and the type of home game we've seen countless times where we've needed to keep going to get the breakthrough. The team stuck to their task and got the deserved rewards in the end, and we now move on to the next one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
him and Bajcetics bookings where ridiculous.

another awfully officated match.

Really dont know why your blaming Tierney when Neves was refereeing?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:49:44 am
Saw a different game to me then mate.

We all saw sparks in the first half and everyone around me was convinced we'd nullified their attack and were going to bang a few in second half and that's how it played out.

Klopp is a very clever fella. You could see that it was the priority to gain control, keep the ball and give little space and then second half the shackles were off and they came out already looking beaten.

I may have to watch some of it again, but it's certainly possible it was just an afterglow of the Palace game influencing my perception. One thing that was immediately more obvious is that we were more solid in defence with Konate being there. So I wasn't as scared they would score against us, but up front we didn't look that creative to me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Stephen Warnock is officially one of footballs biggest bellends.

I always think its quite sad when a competent player turns on his erstwhile employers.

Just so he can say something.

Silence is golden sometimes.

The original meaning of pundit is wise person, well like Carra hes far from that.
Lets hope Gerrard doesnt join him on the slippery slope.

This way madness lies.

Not quite sure why we need experts in the first place?

Turn the volume down and enjoy the pictures. We know who the players are in the first place.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
A step in the right direction once again. Another win and clean sheet against a team we've struggled against a few times this year.

Real happy with that, just a bit pissed about the disallowed goal. What i have noticed though from some social media browsing is Nunez is starting to get the credit he deserves which is great.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:04:06 am
Fuck me, everything in this post is just wrong. Did you even watch the game?

Shite wern't we?  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:49:44 am
The whining and crying they were doing over ever decision and the timewasting was emabrrasing.
I seem to remember the Wolves players and fans whining and crying over every decision when we played them at their gaff. Must be a Wolves thing
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Really dont know why your blaming Tierney when Neves was refereeing?

What are you on about? Paul Tierney was the referee.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:16:05 pm
What are you on about? Paul Tierney was the referee.

Woooooooosh......
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
Hope we steer well clear of Nunes in the summer. Hes looked bang average every time weve faced these c*nts this season.

Apart from the mazy run in the 1st half where the ball was bouncing off our players he was pretty irrelevant. No idea if he was subbed at any point but don't remember him at all.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:33:33 pm
Woooooooosh......



This is me, this is.. :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:37:34 am
Lucky last night.

If "we" were lucky what were Wolves you dumb motherfucker? They had ONE shot on target.  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:33:33 pm
Woooooooosh......
I was just about to reply to your Neves comment when I saw you'd caught Andy  ;D

He was a fucking disgrace, I was shouting at the screen watching his antics. Absolutely everything, every decision, he was there doing that pleading thing with the ref.

I can't stand PGMOL, most of its refs are shite, VAR is shite, the operators even more so, but where I do have sympathy is having to deal with players trying to cheat and players crowding the ref. Makes the game unwatchable.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 11:08:16 am
Not sure I agree with that. We weren't lucky. We dominated the game. Although we weren't at our best, we still won 2-0 and the result was never in any particular doubt. You're conflating the fact that we didn't play our best but still won with the idea that if we don't play our best we don't deserve to win. There's no universe where anyone thinks that Wolves genuinely deserved to win that game, or even get 1 point. They did absolutely nothing all game that merited any points at all.

The players that replaced Robbo and Hendo showed more than enough enterprise and effort, so I'm not sure we missed either when both have been consistently below their high standards for a long time now due to playing so much. They will have benefited greatly from the rest. I do think both will come back for Utd, but it's good to see JK using the squad a bit more.

And that includes Lopotegui, who conceded that the better team on the night won comfortably.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:39:12 pm


This is me, this is.. :D

Is that from Superman III?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Just seen highlights

How the fuck have they disallowed Nunez goal ?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
I want Tierney banned from the ground

Mané clean through v Man U with 30 seconds left Ill never forget. Hes guilty of others but that one was the proof of his agenda
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:37:34 am
Lucky last night. Very lethargic, sloppy. Passing was erratic and no fluidity in the final third.

That being said, good to get over the line. Harvey was the only one willing to take risks and play forward.

The Jota foul was a 50/50, almost looks as if he was pushed into Kilman. I'd have been raging if it had been given as a goal if it was at the other end.

A few off the pace. Tsimikas and Konate, lack of game time evident.

Not looking forward to Sunday, play like that again and those c*nts will beat us. Henderson and Robertson back in.

Think you might have been watching through a smudge on your screen.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:34:18 pm
And that includes Lopotegui, who conceded that the better team on the night won comfortably.

I wasnt enamoured by the performance. Think we found it difficult to properly progress the ball and thus couldnt pin Wolves back into their box enough. However, we absolutely limited their ability to break forward and cut through us, which was a huge change from the home cup game against them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:51:21 pm
Just seen highlights

How the fuck have they disallowed Nunez goal ?
to be honest I reckon it would have been disallowed for offside. Jota would have been adjudged as impacting play as he right at the goalie's feet when the ball is struck. At the very least the lines would have been out.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
There is the unwritten rule now that refs don't mess with VAR once a decision is taken to the screen. The whole charade of the VAR official not making a decision to overrule but instead telling the ref to watch a screen before doing what the VAR ref wants him to do is absurd. Once you use a screen to make a decision, the ref on the field has no more ability than anyone else to make a decision, he is simply seeing what everyone else can see and there is no inherent advantage in his viewpoint anymore just because he is there, so the whole thing is stupid. If the VAR official wants to overrule a decision he should overrule, and take the flack, not let the ref take it through fear of not wanting to overrule something that the VAR ref has deemed important enough to look at.

Tierney gets the flack, and I thought he reffed the game poorly, but he did give the goal initially. The VAR official pressures him to overturn it, and like all compliant spinless refs he does just that. Awful ref or not, Nunez scores if Tierney isn't overruled.

The worst decision was Tierney booking Fab for jumping out of the way of a lunging tackle and accidently landing on the lad on his way down. Quite clearly a foul by the Wolves player and a booking, but Tierney lacks the skill and nous to work out what was happening. This is the main issue with me for refs, they don't have a sense for what the game involves, and make decisions that anybody who has played the game at any level knows is wrong.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:42:47 am
Great win and a great day out. But. I was talking to a couple of people that had managed to get a ticket - lad who is a ST couldn't go, so sold it back to the club.

This new lad - like the STs around me clapped and clapped, stayed til the end, made noise, clapped the lads off and had a great day out. He said he's given up trying to get a ST - been waiting decades and yet with 80 minutes gone I look up in a game we badly needed to win and the ground is half empty with shithouse after shithouse after shithouse leaving early.

I honestly think the club should monitor the fans - 3 strike rule - if you are found to be leaving before full time more than three times then you get your season ticket taken off you and it gets sold to a fan that actually wants to go to the game.

Was a fucking disgrace and if that's you then you should be fucking ashamed. There are people waiting years that would do anything to get a season ticket and you all always fuck off on 80 minutes. Well fuck you. You shouldn't be there. Give it to a fan that deserves that ticket because you don't.

I cant even get a ticket in the membership ballot these days. Gonna jack it in now, been over 2 years since I went to the match
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:06:15 pm
I wasnt enamoured by the performance. Think we found it difficult to properly progress the ball and thus couldnt pin Wolves back into their box enough. However, we absolutely limited their ability to break forward and cut through us, which was a huge change from the home cup game against them.

For me it's the small signs which I'm clinging to. I thought Trent was our best player and seemed to exude in confidence from the kick off. Maybe that was down to having Konate on his side which gives him more assurance with someone who can cover behind him properly. I even think Salah put in more of a shift tracking back than he has recently which again helps Trent. Fabinho was better, Jota made more steps to fitness and Tsimikas made a decent contribution. Yes, we are nowhere near our flowing best but that's difficult when you have a team set up to disrupt and a ref who was too say the least, erratic.

Not sold on Harvey yet though. He doesn't seem strong enough when either challenging or being challenged. Hopefully age will give him a bit more strength but he feels so lightweight in midfield at the moment. He was like scrappy doo at times. I also feel he tries too hard to be the difference maker and invariably loses possession in dangerous positions trying to thread balls through the eye of a needle.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:36:47 am
Wow.
Look, I cant be arsed trying to change someones mind. But if thats your interpretation of what happened then I suggest you are maybe not considering all aspects of that incident, because it didnt begin with Jotas alleged foul.

It was also clearly not a clear and obvious error by the ref, missing Jotas part in that incident is not an error. If it is, so is missing the shove on him that started it all. Neither are the protests by Wolves players a guide, they were protesting and cryarsing about everything last night.

This is a ref that yellow carded Fabinho for getting tackled booked Bajetic then ignored a virtual rugby tackle, then allowed Jota to get cleaned out. Maybe you and him just see things in the same way?

1. Jota's "alleged" foul? It is as blatant and clear a foul as any you will see in a football match. And he did not "fall" into the defender. He deliberately swings his left leg to chop the trailing leg. If you cannot admit that much than there is nothing more to discuss.

2. The "shove" on Jota is, in my opinion, perfectly legal. The defender is closer to the ball and within playing distance. It would have been a ridiculously soft penalty, and one you never see given. And even if it did rise to the level of a foul (which again, it wasn't), there is no way it was a clear and obvious error that VAR needed to overturn.

The refs got it spot on. Tierney being crap otherwise is irrelevant.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 02:56:13 am
I thought it was a typical performance for a talented team that is struggling for confidence and form. We started pretty tentatively, and struggled to inject urgency into the game. We need to be a lot more precise if we want to achieve greater things than just top 4. Too many balls given away, too many times lazy positioning or pressing or just not focussed. Unforced errors were plentiful. Once we got into the game in the 2nd half, the confidence came back and so did some of the precision.

Elliot I see as a bustling, busy player but at the moment lacks the killer touch or quality. He is clearly trying hard, and I think in time it will come but at the moment he just looks a step below that top echelon of good young players. Tactically he leaves a lot to be desired in midfield as you say. There isn't adequate cover for Trent on that side, and his positioning never seems quite right so they were able to release pressure through his area of the field too often. Contrast that with someone like Wijnaldum, who if you tried to play out in his zone, the ball would be coming back fairly promptly and you'd be defending again. Hopefully he'll work on that aspect of his game and tighten things up.

Although pleased with the result, I thought Trent was very poor. Numerous errors and mistakes, and although there was the customary one or two really juicy crosses, for the most part he looked like the worst fullback on the pitch, and he probably was. The lad really needs a spell on the sidelines to recapture, too bad we don't have a backup RB.

I watched the match but had LFCTV as the audio.

Interestingly Natasha Dowie, who did the co-commentating, thought both Virgil and Trent had outstanding games. She specifically mentioned how good Trent was defending besides his attacking play.

But what does she know. She's only a top female player.  :P
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Trent was brilliant last night. Some people are so entrenched in positions they just have to find faults in player's performances.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
When Nunez's goal was ruled out I had this sinking feeling that things just weren't gonna go for us. Glad the team kept going and we got our reward. A goal off Virg's shoulder would've been sweet but he made sure his 2nd attempt went in the net.

Lovely 2nd goal as well to finish them off.

Another match were we seem to be able to pick up yellows for any fouls, but the opposition seem to get away with a fuckton before being  carded. If your gonna book Fab for a stamp, be even and book the other guy for he lunge that created the situation.
The disallowed goal was ridiculous. To be fair to Tierney he gave the goal but the replay didn't show the whole incident which shows the defenders tangling with Jota.

One other stupid incident I noticed was Ibou being fouled off the ball after making a clearance, nothing given yet our man (Jota?) Was immediately pulled up for doing the same to their defender yet they got the free kick.

Anyways, much better 2nd half, let's take this into Sunday.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 03:44:43 pm
When Nunez's goal was ruled out I had this sinking feeling that things just weren't gonna go for us. Glad the team kept going and we got our reward. A goal off Virg's shoulder would've been sweet but he made sure his 2nd attempt went in the net.

Might not be the worst thing, seemed to give us a bit of a siege mentality. Maybe that was Tierneys plan all along, annoy us into form. The loveable unbiased little scamp.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:39:43 pm
I watched the match but had LFCTV as the audio.

Interestingly Natasha Dowie, who did the co-commentating, thought both Virgil and Trent had outstanding games. She specifically mentioned how good Trent was defending besides his attacking play.

But what does she know. She's only a top female player.  :P

Glad it's just not me then. Thought he was superb.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:49:52 pm
Might not be the worst thing, seemed to give us a bit of a siege mentality. Maybe that was Tierneys plan all along, annoy us into form. The loveable unbiased little scamp.

Was he the one that didn't give us a penalty at Tottenham last season because 'Jota slowed down'?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:56:38 pm
Was he the one that didn't give us a penalty at Tottenham last season because 'Jota slowed down'?

Yes he was the Gentle Ben looking mother fucker
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 03:59:14 pm
Yes he was the Gentle Ben looking mother fucker

:lmao
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 03:59:14 pm
Yes he was the Gentle Ben looking mother fucker

;D What a reference!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:24:38 pm
;D What a reference!

I hated him aswell.  :butt
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Beh-yehn, Beh-yehn

Little prick used to call his dad Sir was well. What was that all about?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:32:22 pm
Beh-yehn, Beh-yehn

Little prick used to call his dad Sir was well. What was that all about?

That's the fucker. Loved it when he got tied up with a slinky in Tango n Cash. Deserved it for being annoying as fuck.
