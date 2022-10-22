There is the unwritten rule now that refs don't mess with VAR once a decision is taken to the screen. The whole charade of the VAR official not making a decision to overrule but instead telling the ref to watch a screen before doing what the VAR ref wants him to do is absurd. Once you use a screen to make a decision, the ref on the field has no more ability than anyone else to make a decision, he is simply seeing what everyone else can see and there is no inherent advantage in his viewpoint anymore just because he is there, so the whole thing is stupid. If the VAR official wants to overrule a decision he should overrule, and take the flack, not let the ref take it through fear of not wanting to overrule something that the VAR ref has deemed important enough to look at.



Tierney gets the flack, and I thought he reffed the game poorly, but he did give the goal initially. The VAR official pressures him to overturn it, and like all compliant spinless refs he does just that. Awful ref or not, Nunez scores if Tierney isn't overruled.



The worst decision was Tierney booking Fab for jumping out of the way of a lunging tackle and accidently landing on the lad on his way down. Quite clearly a foul by the Wolves player and a booking, but Tierney lacks the skill and nous to work out what was happening. This is the main issue with me for refs, they don't have a sense for what the game involves, and make decisions that anybody who has played the game at any level knows is wrong.



