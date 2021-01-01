Wolves aren't doing too badly, you have to work a bit to win games like that, which we did.



We've won loads of home games like that in the last 4 or 5 seasons when we were flying. Hard fought wins against teams playing for a point making it difficult are part and parcel of a league season and every title we've ever won was off the back of loads of 1-0 and 2-0 wins in home games you easily forget. Whatever is happening away from home it's nice to see that most weeks we are still taking care of business and picking up the points we should be taking at home.



No complaints at all about last night from me, it was a good win in a game we needed to win, and the type of home game we've seen countless times where we've needed to keep going to get the breakthrough. The team stuck to their task and got the deserved rewards in the end, and we now move on to the next one.