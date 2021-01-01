« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'  (Read 9507 times)

Offline plura

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #360 on: Today at 12:04:06 pm »
Another step forward is my take.

We were much more controlling of the ball and spaces. Fabinho did alright, Trent I thought showed a lot of desire which was great to see. Nunez, Salah looking more like a joint forward line. Jota was the one that for obvious reasons looked less clued into his partners.

It wasnt the attacking play form the last but expecting that would be ridiculous so this was another important step forward.
We were far from lucky to win that. But it wasnt without its effort and challenges.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #361 on: Today at 12:07:06 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:04:06 am
Fuck me, everything in this post is just wrong. Did you even watch the game?

Hes an epic troll.

Never a good word to say.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #362 on: Today at 12:07:42 pm »
Thought in first half Wolves closed us down very well...if a bit of a niggly team now...but they lost it in second half , we had more space and time and as such we looked to score more often. Terrible to disallow Nunez goal but heads didn't drop which is good.

A good win, but I'm in each game as it comes mode now , were not back yet nor will be for some time,  need to build up confidence with wins...Sunday would help!
Online Macc77

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #363 on: Today at 12:21:22 pm »
Wolves aren't doing too badly, you have to work a bit to win games like that, which we did.

We've won loads of home games like that in the last 4 or 5 seasons when we were flying. Hard fought wins against teams playing for a point making it difficult are part and parcel of a league season and every title we've ever won was off the back of loads of 1-0 and 2-0 wins in home games you easily forget. Whatever is happening away from home it's nice to see that most weeks we are still taking care of business and picking up the points we should be taking at home.

No complaints at all about last night from me, it was a good win in a game we needed to win, and the type of home game we've seen countless times where we've needed to keep going to get the breakthrough. The team stuck to their task and got the deserved rewards in the end, and we now move on to the next one.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #364 on: Today at 12:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
him and Bajcetics bookings where ridiculous.

another awfully officated match.

Really dont know why your blaming Tierney when Neves was refereeing?
Offline Zlen

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #365 on: Today at 12:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:49:44 am
Saw a different game to me then mate.

We all saw sparks in the first half and everyone around me was convinced we'd nullified their attack and were going to bang a few in second half and that's how it played out.

Klopp is a very clever fella. You could see that it was the priority to gain control, keep the ball and give little space and then second half the shackles were off and they came out already looking beaten.

I may have to watch some of it again, but it's certainly possible it was just an afterglow of the Palace game influencing my perception. One thing that was immediately more obvious is that we were more solid in defence with Konate being there. So I wasn't as scared they would score against us, but up front we didn't look that creative to me.
Offline mickl

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #366 on: Today at 12:48:48 pm »
Stephen Warnock is officially one of footballs biggest bellends.

I always think its quite sad when a competent player turns on his erstwhile employers.

Just so he can say something.

Silence is golden sometimes.

The original meaning of pundit is wise person, well like Carra hes far from that.
Lets hope Gerrard doesnt join him on the slippery slope.

This way madness lies.

Not quite sure why we need experts in the first place?

Turn the volume down and enjoy the pictures. We know who the players are in the first place.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #367 on: Today at 12:58:02 pm »
A step in the right direction once again. Another win and clean sheet against a team we've struggled against a few times this year.

Real happy with that, just a bit pissed about the disallowed goal. What i have noticed though from some social media browsing is Nunez is starting to get the credit he deserves which is great.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #368 on: Today at 01:06:33 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:04:06 am
Fuck me, everything in this post is just wrong. Did you even watch the game?

Shite wern't we?  ;D
Online Red_Mist

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #369 on: Today at 01:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:49:44 am
The whining and crying they were doing over ever decision and the timewasting was emabrrasing.
I seem to remember the Wolves players and fans whining and crying over every decision when we played them at their gaff. Must be a Wolves thing
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #370 on: Today at 01:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Really dont know why your blaming Tierney when Neves was refereeing?

What are you on about? Paul Tierney was the referee.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #371 on: Today at 01:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:16:05 pm
What are you on about? Paul Tierney was the referee.

Woooooooosh......
Online Fruity

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #372 on: Today at 01:38:03 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
Hope we steer well clear of Nunes in the summer. Hes looked bang average every time weve faced these c*nts this season.

Apart from the mazy run in the 1st half where the ball was bouncing off our players he was pretty irrelevant. No idea if he was subbed at any point but don't remember him at all.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #373 on: Today at 01:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:33:33 pm
Woooooooosh......



This is me, this is.. :D
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #374 on: Today at 01:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:37:34 am
Lucky last night.

If "we" were lucky what were Wolves you dumb motherfucker? They had ONE shot on target.  ;D
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #375 on: Today at 02:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:33:33 pm
Woooooooosh......
I was just about to reply to your Neves comment when I saw you'd caught Andy  ;D

He was a fucking disgrace, I was shouting at the screen watching his antics. Absolutely everything, every decision, he was there doing that pleading thing with the ref.

I can't stand PGMOL, most of its refs are shite, VAR is shite, the operators even more so, but where I do have sympathy is having to deal with players trying to cheat and players crowding the ref. Makes the game unwatchable.
Online Robinred

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #376 on: Today at 02:34:18 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 11:08:16 am
Not sure I agree with that. We weren't lucky. We dominated the game. Although we weren't at our best, we still won 2-0 and the result was never in any particular doubt. You're conflating the fact that we didn't play our best but still won with the idea that if we don't play our best we don't deserve to win. There's no universe where anyone thinks that Wolves genuinely deserved to win that game, or even get 1 point. They did absolutely nothing all game that merited any points at all.

The players that replaced Robbo and Hendo showed more than enough enterprise and effort, so I'm not sure we missed either when both have been consistently below their high standards for a long time now due to playing so much. They will have benefited greatly from the rest. I do think both will come back for Utd, but it's good to see JK using the squad a bit more.

And that includes Lopotegui, who conceded that the better team on the night won comfortably.
Online Hazell

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #377 on: Today at 02:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:39:12 pm


This is me, this is.. :D

Is that from Superman III?
Online rushyman

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #378 on: Today at 02:51:21 pm »
Just seen highlights

How the fuck have they disallowed Nunez goal ?
Online rushyman

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #379 on: Today at 02:58:01 pm »
I want Tierney banned from the ground

Mané clean through v Man U with 30 seconds left Ill never forget. Hes guilty of others but that one was the proof of his agenda
Online Judge Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #380 on: Today at 03:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:37:34 am
Lucky last night. Very lethargic, sloppy. Passing was erratic and no fluidity in the final third.

That being said, good to get over the line. Harvey was the only one willing to take risks and play forward.

The Jota foul was a 50/50, almost looks as if he was pushed into Kilman. I'd have been raging if it had been given as a goal if it was at the other end.

A few off the pace. Tsimikas and Konate, lack of game time evident.

Not looking forward to Sunday, play like that again and those c*nts will beat us. Henderson and Robertson back in.

Think you might have been watching through a smudge on your screen.
