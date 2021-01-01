« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'  (Read 8587 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #320 on: Today at 07:24:55 am »
Really needed that result. The 3 points and clean sheet were important, but everyone playing well was what really mattered - so important for confidence and momentum. Also there was some rest for several players, plus we still have Diaz coming back, Jota looking sharp, Mo with 4 goals in his last 5 games, and Konate looking like the colossus he is alongside Virgil.

10 points from 12, four clean sheets and 6 goals scored. That's a decent base to build from for the remainder of the season - especially as Newcastle have taken 3 points from 12 over the same period, Spurs will continue to blow hot and cold, and Chelsea are miles behind.

A big push between now and May, and suddenly top 4 looks a decent possibility. Still miles away from the ambitions we had in August, but it'd be great for team spirit if we were able to endure a poor/inury-riddled season like in 2020/21 yet still finish top 4. Would also be a massive kick in the teeth for Spurs (and also for Chelsea after what they've spent).

Beat Utd on Sunday, and we're only 7 points off 3rd with 39 points still to play for. Hopefully we restore a bit of pride and confidence over the next 3 months before our summer rebuild, then we go again in August. Then the so-called 'fans' on here calling us a 'mid-table club', and who've ripped our players and Jurgen to shreds all season can crawl back under the rocks they came from.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #321 on: Today at 07:33:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
https://dubz.co/video/3c91e8

I just give in.

What's the actual point of VAR when supposed adults can't make basic obvious decisions based on multiple replays?

It's like they completely ignore the shove on Jota and just decide he fell on purpose.

Just complete wankers.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #322 on: Today at 07:43:10 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:33:43 am
I just give in.

What's the actual point of VAR when supposed adults can't make basic obvious decisions based on multiple replays?

It's like they completely ignore the shove on Jota and just decide he fell on purpose.

Just complete wankers.

I don't know how VAR is meant to work in this situation. It's not a 'clear and obvious' foul on Jota so I don't think it should be given as a penalty on VAR. So does that mean you have to disregard it? If you do I think it's a foul by Jota, his leg is way off the floor and impeding the 2nd wolves defender. But obviously Jota is only falling over because the defender shoves into him and it's him falling over that probably causes the foul by Jota. Plus the ambiguity about it all should, I think, cause the VAR to conclude that there's no 'clear and obvious error'. Ultimately I think this sort of thing is bound to happen when you include VAR and the whole thing should be binned. Not sure we can blame Tierney too much in this situation either - when they're called over to the screen the on pitch ref basically always does what the VAR official is suggesting.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #323 on: Today at 07:58:42 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:43:10 am
I don't know how VAR is meant to work in this situation. It's not a 'clear and obvious' foul on Jota so I don't think it should be given as a penalty on VAR. So does that mean you have to disregard it? If you do I think it's a foul by Jota, his leg is way off the floor and impeding the 2nd wolves defender. But obviously Jota is only falling over because the defender shoves into him and it's him falling over that probably causes the foul by Jota. Plus the ambiguity about it all should, I think, cause the VAR to conclude that there's no 'clear and obvious error'. Ultimately I think this sort of thing is bound to happen when you include VAR and the whole thing should be binned. Not sure we can blame Tierney too much in this situation either - when they're called over to the screen the on pitch ref basically always does what the VAR official is suggesting.
Howard Webb has been saying since the start of the season that VAR would be in the background a lot more this season and more conspicous.

There is nothing in that phase that is 'clear and obvious' that the referee missed. This is a case of VAR refereeing the match retrospectively.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:36:47 am »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm


yes I believe it was a clear and obvious error. The defender is moving toward the ball and jota chops his trail leg causing him to fall. It was not soft contact either as though the defender had to sell it. And jota does it deliberately. He doesnt just fall, he clearly and deliberately kicks the defender. VAR has generally been a disaster in my view but in this case it worked as it should.
Wow.
Look, I cant be arsed trying to change someones mind. But if thats your interpretation of what happened then I suggest you are maybe not considering all aspects of that incident, because it didnt begin with Jotas alleged foul.

It was also clearly not a clear and obvious error by the ref, missing Jotas part in that incident is not an error. If it is, so is missing the shove on him that started it all. Neither are the protests by Wolves players a guide, they were protesting and cryarsing about everything last night.

This is a ref that yellow carded Fabinho for getting tackled booked Bajetic then ignored a virtual rugby tackle, then allowed Jota to get cleaned out. Maybe you and him just see things in the same way?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #325 on: Today at 08:37:34 am »
Lucky last night. Very lethargic, sloppy. Passing was erratic and no fluidity in the final third.

That being said, good to get over the line. Harvey was the only one willing to take risks and play forward.

The Jota foul was a 50/50, almost looks as if he was pushed into Kilman. I'd have been raging if it had been given as a goal if it was at the other end.

A few off the pace. Tsimikas and Konate, lack of game time evident.

Not looking forward to Sunday, play like that again and those c*nts will beat us. Henderson and Robertson back in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #326 on: Today at 08:56:25 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:37:34 am
Lucky last night. Very lethargic, sloppy. Passing was erratic and no fluidity in the final third.

That being said, good to get over the line. Harvey was the only one willing to take risks and play forward.

The Jota foul was a 50/50, almost looks as if he was pushed into Kilman. I'd have been raging if it had been given as a goal if it was at the other end.

A few off the pace. Tsimikas and Konate, lack of game time evident.

Not looking forward to Sunday, play like that again and those c*nts will beat us. Henderson and Robertson back in.

Lucky??   ::)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #327 on: Today at 08:57:35 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:33:43 am
I just give in.

What's the actual point of VAR when supposed adults can't make basic obvious decisions based on multiple replays?

It's like they completely ignore the shove on Jota and just decide he fell on purpose.

Just complete wankers.
It's an outrageous decision. All I can see there is a foul on Jota.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:04:06 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:37:34 am
Lucky last night. Very lethargic, sloppy. Passing was erratic and no fluidity in the final third.

That being said, good to get over the line. Harvey was the only one willing to take risks and play forward.

The Jota foul was a 50/50, almost looks as if he was pushed into Kilman. I'd have been raging if it had been given as a goal if it was at the other end.

A few off the pace. Tsimikas and Konate, lack of game time evident.

Not looking forward to Sunday, play like that again and those c*nts will beat us. Henderson and Robertson back in.

Fuck me, everything in this post is just wrong. Did you even watch the game?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:04:11 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:21:58 am
in the end - i'll quite happily take these 3 points and a clean sheet
I'll take them on Sunday too. Onwards and upwards.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:26:06 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:04:06 am
Fuck me, everything in this post is just wrong. Did you even watch the game?

I don't think I've read anything positive posted by this one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:28:19 am »
I think it's safe to say if that's the other way round Tierney does not reverse his decision. Honestly can't stand the little goblin.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #332 on: Today at 09:29:00 am »
not pretty to watch but got the job done - Sunday will be a different story, hopefully can keep this small bit of momentum going
« Reply #333 on: Today at 09:29:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:28:19 am
I think it's safe to say if that's the other way round Tierney does not reverse his decision. Honestly can't stand the little goblin.

He was awful
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #334 on: Today at 09:36:08 am »
Could have been 4 or 5 nil really. Should have at least had 1 in the 1st half with Elliott squandering an easy header. That Nunez disallowed goal is a joke, if we would have struggled to see out the game with a win after that I think I might have thrown the towel in and packed it all in. That bald twat is a disgrace of a ref

Solid at the back (bar a couple of instances in the 1st 5 minutes). Tsimikas was great, Trent was great, Virg and Konate getting more minutes and looking composed and solid. Fab much better, still some work to be done but he looked much more like himself there. No need to push him for Sunday, bring Henderson in so we're fresher but keep legs around him. Bajetic and Elliott were great. Always busy, always pressing, playing some really nice football with Salah, Jota and Nunez to get us forward. Bajetic is a diamond, what a player, will save us so much money down the line. Elliott's best game in a while as well, just needs to work on his composure when in the box but was unlucky not to score from the knock down from Darwin

Salah was excellent. Darwin was an absolute menace and didn't stop all night. Should be walking away with a goal and an assist there. Jota is a monster. His pressing is so good and even when he's rusty he brings so much to what we want to do. He just needs that goal now to get the monkey off his back but it'll come and when it does, he'll go and get a load

Same again on Sunday. Got a feeling Robbo will come in for Tsimikas, and Henderson for Elliott. Otherwise I'd keep the same lads out there. On we go, this season is far from over
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #335 on: Today at 09:42:38 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:56:25 am
Lucky??   ::)
;D

I get thinking we weren't at our fluid best but did not seem like Wolves threatened us at all so yeah not sure where luck comes into it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #336 on: Today at 09:42:47 am »
Great win and a great day out. But. I was talking to a couple of people that had managed to get a ticket - lad who is a ST couldn't go, so sold it back to the club.

This new lad - like the STs around me clapped and clapped, stayed til the end, made noise, clapped the lads off and had a great day out. He said he's given up trying to get a ST - been waiting decades and yet with 80 minutes gone I look up in a game we badly needed to win and the ground is half empty with shithouse after shithouse after shithouse leaving early.

I honestly think the club should monitor the fans - 3 strike rule - if you are found to be leaving before full time more than three times then you get your season ticket taken off you and it gets sold to a fan that actually wants to go to the game.

Was a fucking disgrace and if that's you then you should be fucking ashamed. There are people waiting years that would do anything to get a season ticket and you all always fuck off on 80 minutes. Well fuck you. You shouldn't be there. Give it to a fan that deserves that ticket because you don't.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #337 on: Today at 09:43:45 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:37:34 am
Lucky last night. Very lethargic, sloppy. Passing was erratic and no fluidity in the final third.

That being said, good to get over the line. Harvey was the only one willing to take risks and play forward.

The Jota foul was a 50/50, almost looks as if he was pushed into Kilman. I'd have been raging if it had been given as a goal if it was at the other end.

A few off the pace. Tsimikas and Konate, lack of game time evident.

Not looking forward to Sunday, play like that again and those c*nts will beat us. Henderson and Robertson back in.

I got as far as the first 3 words, laughing too much to read the rest of it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #338 on: Today at 09:47:31 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:37:34 am
Lucky last night. Very lethargic, sloppy. Passing was erratic and no fluidity in the final third.

That being said, good to get over the line. Harvey was the only one willing to take risks and play forward.

The Jota foul was a 50/50, almost looks as if he was pushed into Kilman. I'd have been raging if it had been given as a goal if it was at the other end.

A few off the pace. Tsimikas and Konate, lack of game time evident.

Not looking forward to Sunday, play like that again and those c*nts will beat us. Henderson and Robertson back in.

Talking out of your arse kid.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #339 on: Today at 09:48:27 am »
Decent performance last night as we were misfiring a little but still had enough in the tank to win comfortably by the end. The young lad Bajcetic has been our find of the season as he's shining when others have gone missing. Grab his chance with both hands. We kept chugging away and eventually got our reward as still have some fight in the old dogs yet.

Amazing to think after everything we saw this season we are sniffing around 4th. I still be shocked if we manage it as our away form is still dire but we still in there with a shout. Just shows the league overall is pretty shyte. If we were half bothered we be challenging for a cup or title this season but only a couple of lads in the squad have even hinted to be on their game this season. Another three points is still huge and pity we didn't beat Palace away but i don't expect many wins away this year. It just would help our cause as i can only see us gaining a few points in the next month. Tough games at home and every away game is a shyte show. We will soon find out if we really are challenging for Top 4 as the next six games could give us very little. If we break even during that spell i would call it a success.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #340 on: Today at 09:56:25 am »
That disallowed goal was a fucking joke.

Great to have Jota back.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #341 on: Today at 09:57:29 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:37:34 am
Lucky last night. Very lethargic, sloppy. Passing was erratic and no fluidity in the final third.

That being said, good to get over the line. Harvey was the only one willing to take risks and play forward.

The Jota foul was a 50/50, almost looks as if he was pushed into Kilman. I'd have been raging if it had been given as a goal if it was at the other end.

A few off the pace. Tsimikas and Konate, lack of game time evident.

Not looking forward to Sunday, play like that again and those c*nts will beat us. Henderson and Robertson back in.

You are an attention seeker.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #342 on: Today at 10:15:32 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:42:47 am
Great win and a great day out. But. I was talking to a couple of people that had managed to get a ticket - lad who is a ST couldn't go, so sold it back to the club.

This new lad - like the STs around me clapped and clapped, stayed til the end, made noise, clapped the lads off and had a great day out. He said he's given up trying to get a ST - been waiting decades and yet with 80 minutes gone I look up in a game we badly needed to win and the ground is half empty with shithouse after shithouse after shithouse leaving early.

I honestly think the club should monitor the fans - 3 strike rule - if you are found to be leaving before full time more than three times then you get your season ticket taken off you and it gets sold to a fan that actually wants to go to the game.

Was a fucking disgrace and if that's you then you should be fucking ashamed. There are people waiting years that would do anything to get a season ticket and you all always fuck off on 80 minutes. Well fuck you. You shouldn't be there. Give it to a fan that deserves that ticket because you don't.

But they all need to get home to watch Love Island on +1.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #343 on: Today at 10:23:12 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 09:29:18 am
He was awful

Nah he's not awful. Just a straight up cheat. Now that Howard Webb is in charge expect to see more and more ridiculous decisions every week. They like them because they are 'talking points'

After seeing last nights shitshow from the cheating twats that are supposed to be impartial you wonder why you bother wasting your time and money
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #344 on: Today at 10:23:15 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:42:47 am
Great win and a great day out. But. I was talking to a couple of people that had managed to get a ticket - lad who is a ST couldn't go, so sold it back to the club.

This new lad - like the STs around me clapped and clapped, stayed til the end, made noise, clapped the lads off and had a great day out. He said he's given up trying to get a ST - been waiting decades and yet with 80 minutes gone I look up in a game we badly needed to win and the ground is half empty with shithouse after shithouse after shithouse leaving early.

I honestly think the club should monitor the fans - 3 strike rule - if you are found to be leaving before full time more than three times then you get your season ticket taken off you and it gets sold to a fan that actually wants to go to the game.

Was a fucking disgrace and if that's you then you should be fucking ashamed. There are people waiting years that would do anything to get a season ticket and you all always fuck off on 80 minutes. Well fuck you. You shouldn't be there. Give it to a fan that deserves that ticket because you don't.

20 years on the list, 3800 ish now having dropped from around 8500. Started going 1975, walk up pay on the gate meant I never considered an ST, I've left the ground early once and that was when I got crushed against a Kop barrier v Ipswich (1982 ish) and puked chicken soup everywhere - its not funny celebrating a goal and puking like Regan in the Exorcist at the same time ;D

Fucks me right off the early leavers, how many last minute winners/equalisers have we seen down the years? For a couple of seasons before she gave up her ST, my missus HAD to eleave early (issues with the arl bag that gave birth to her) and missed loads of late goals.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #345 on: Today at 10:29:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:23:12 am
Nah he's not awful. Just a straight up cheat. Now that Howard Webb is in charge expect to see more and more ridiculous decisions every week. They like them because they are 'talking points'

After seeing last nights shitshow from the cheating twats that are supposed to be impartial you wonder why you bother wasting your time and money

There's plenty who will call us conspiracy theorists and tin hatters, but it is so fucking blatant the cheating. As Fromola said, at Newcastle, they spent ages trying to disallow both goals, they were desperate to disallow Darwins last night, Tierney saw everything clearly, there was no fucking "clear and obvious" error. I showed the clip to the missus this morning, as she wasn't happy with me ranting last night and she couldn't see the "foul".

Contrast to the Mancs where Rashford runs with the fucking ball while offside, gets rightly flagged for it and VAR overturns it, or the Villa game a couple of years back where they had 3 goes at finding something to disallow Ings goal - its fucking blatant cheating.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #346 on: Today at 10:32:22 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 09:57:29 am
You are an attention seeker.

Ive had him on my ignore list for months and now all of you are quoting him!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #347 on: Today at 11:04:04 am »
It's strange..

Maybe my expectations have lowered but at half time my whatsapp group were pissed off at the manner in which we were playing, but I was happy with the solidity and the fact that we should have been atleast a goal up.

Wolves had not troubled us in defence, I was impressed with Fab, seemed like he rolled back 'the year(!)' with his performance, a nice balance with Bajcetic who impressed again - and Elliott who probably should have scored but was enjoying his role without too much defensive responsibility.  Though he still worked hard as did Trent and Mo noticeably in their covering of eachother.

Thiago replacing Elliott and that's a decent mid on that form...

We were misplacing passes, which seems to be a theme of the season and not being that creative meant it was a pretty flat game.
2nd half we started similarly, until that Nunez goal which was perfectly fine. Jota didn't foul anyone.

Then we seemed to play with more purpose and soon enough the goals came.

Good solid win, onwards

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #348 on: Today at 11:08:16 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:37:34 am
Lucky last night. Very lethargic, sloppy. Passing was erratic and no fluidity in the final third.

That being said, good to get over the line. Harvey was the only one willing to take risks and play forward.

The Jota foul was a 50/50, almost looks as if he was pushed into Kilman. I'd have been raging if it had been given as a goal if it was at the other end.

A few off the pace. Tsimikas and Konate, lack of game time evident.

Not looking forward to Sunday, play like that again and those c*nts will beat us. Henderson and Robertson back in.

Not sure I agree with that. We weren't lucky. We dominated the game. Although we weren't at our best, we still won 2-0 and the result was never in any particular doubt. You're conflating the fact that we didn't play our best but still won with the idea that if we don't play our best we don't deserve to win. There's no universe where anyone thinks that Wolves genuinely deserved to win that game, or even get 1 point. They did absolutely nothing all game that merited any points at all.

The players that replaced Robbo and Hendo showed more than enough enterprise and effort, so I'm not sure we missed either when both have been consistently below their high standards for a long time now due to playing so much. They will have benefited greatly from the rest. I do think both will come back for Utd, but it's good to see JK using the squad a bit more.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #349 on: Today at 11:09:39 am »
Any team that wears its away kit when it doesn't have to deserves to lose.  So justice was done. :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #350 on: Today at 11:22:29 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 11:08:16 am
Not sure I agree with that. We weren't lucky. We dominated the game. Although we weren't at our best, we still won 2-0 and the result was never in any particular doubt. You're conflating the fact that we didn't play our best but still won with the idea that if we don't play our best we don't deserve to win. There's no universe where anyone thinks that Wolves genuinely deserved to win that game, or even get 1 point. They did absolutely nothing all game that merited any points at all.

The players that replaced Robbo and Hendo showed more than enough enterprise and effort, so I'm not sure we missed either when both have been consistently below their high standards for a long time now due to playing so much. They will have benefited greatly from the rest. I do think both will come back for Utd, but it's good to see JK using the squad a bit more.

What is even more bullshit is when he singles out Tsimikas  and says only Elliot was attacking when Tsimikas  made that brilliant run to set up the goal.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #351 on: Today at 11:22:31 am »
Like many have said, we were sloppy and lethargic in the first half but upped the tempo in the second half. Much more like it. Thought Fab and VVD were fantastic, haven't been able to say that much this season! Still not having Harvey in the 8, although thought he was decent in the 2nd half. Bajcetic is also coming along nicely, going to be some player :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #352 on: Today at 11:25:13 am »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 11:09:39 am
Any team that wears its away kit when it doesn't have to deserves to lose.  So justice was done. :)

Amen.

Too much of that (trying to sell away kits) sh!te going on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #353 on: Today at 11:32:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:29:03 am
There's plenty who will call us conspiracy theorists and tin hatters, but it is so fucking blatant the cheating. As Fromola said, at Newcastle, they spent ages trying to disallow both goals, they were desperate to disallow Darwins last night, Tierney saw everything clearly, there was no fucking "clear and obvious" error. I showed the clip to the missus this morning, as she wasn't happy with me ranting last night and she couldn't see the "foul".

Contrast to the Mancs where Rashford runs with the fucking ball while offside, gets rightly flagged for it and VAR overturns it, or the Villa game a couple of years back where they had 3 goes at finding something to disallow Ings goal - its fucking blatant cheating.

This.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #354 on: Today at 11:32:56 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:37:34 am
Lucky last night. Very lethargic, sloppy. Passing was erratic and no fluidity in the final third.

That being said, good to get over the line. Harvey was the only one willing to take risks and play forward.

The Jota foul was a 50/50, almost looks as if he was pushed into Kilman. I'd have been raging if it had been given as a goal if it was at the other end.

A few off the pace. Tsimikas and Konate, lack of game time evident.

Not looking forward to Sunday, play like that again and those c*nts will beat us. Henderson and Robertson back in.

What a load of shit.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #355 on: Today at 11:38:28 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:22:29 am
What is even more bullshit is when he singles out Tsimikas  and says only Elliot was attacking when Tsimikas  made that brilliant run to set up the goal.

He's a fucking WUM

Said in the Nunez thread he was shit last night too...  ::)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #356 on: Today at 11:41:48 am »
Only saw the first half and to me it looked exactly like the Palace game.
We looked to be going nowhere most of the time.

Glad it changed in the second half, but the result was far from obvious at half time based on what I saw.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #357 on: Today at 11:44:08 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:41:48 am
Only saw the first half and to me it looked exactly like the Palace game.
We looked to be going nowhere most of the time.

Glad it changed in the second half, but the result was far from obvious at half time based on what I saw.

This is a fair assessment, Konata and Kostas were clearly very rusty and the rest of the team were playing fearing making a mistake rather than with confidence.

It seemed when we didn't get the VAR decision it put a fire in our belly (very uncharacteristically as per so far this season), when we scored the Van Dijk goal you could see everyone relax and then the good football started to flow.

Confidence is a strange old thing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #358 on: Today at 11:49:44 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:41:48 am
Only saw the first half and to me it looked exactly like the Palace game.
We looked to be going nowhere most of the time.

Glad it changed in the second half, but the result was far from obvious at half time based on what I saw.

Saw a different game to me then mate.

We all saw sparks in the first half and everyone around me was convinced we'd nullified their attack and were going to bang a few in second half and that's how it played out.

Klopp is a very clever fella. You could see that it was the priority to gain control, keep the ball and give little space and then second half the shackles were off and they came out already looking beaten. The whining and crying they were doing over ever decision and the timewasting was emabrrasing.

Not as embarrasing as that fucking cheating shitbag though. The club should put in an official protest when openly biased arseholes like that are assigned.
Logged
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #359 on: Today at 11:57:45 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:42:47 am
Great win and a great day out. But. I was talking to a couple of people that had managed to get a ticket - lad who is a ST couldn't go, so sold it back to the club.

This new lad - like the STs around me clapped and clapped, stayed til the end, made noise, clapped the lads off and had a great day out. He said he's given up trying to get a ST - been waiting decades and yet with 80 minutes gone I look up in a game we badly needed to win and the ground is half empty with shithouse after shithouse after shithouse leaving early.

I honestly think the club should monitor the fans - 3 strike rule - if you are found to be leaving before full time more than three times then you get your season ticket taken off you and it gets sold to a fan that actually wants to go to the game.

Was a fucking disgrace and if that's you then you should be fucking ashamed. There are people waiting years that would do anything to get a season ticket and you all always fuck off on 80 minutes. Well fuck you. You shouldn't be there. Give it to a fan that deserves that ticket because you don't.
I went for a slash just after the 70 minute mark, just got back in time for the second goal. Plenty of people leaving the upper main stand around that point, when we were only 1 goal up. I never leave early but can see why some might if the game's dead and buried but can't fathom why you would make the effort/pay the money to go and then leave a game that's in the balance. With injury time, they were missing more than 20 minutes of the match!
