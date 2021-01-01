Could have been 4 or 5 nil really. Should have at least had 1 in the 1st half with Elliott squandering an easy header. That Nunez disallowed goal is a joke, if we would have struggled to see out the game with a win after that I think I might have thrown the towel in and packed it all in. That bald twat is a disgrace of a ref



Solid at the back (bar a couple of instances in the 1st 5 minutes). Tsimikas was great, Trent was great, Virg and Konate getting more minutes and looking composed and solid. Fab much better, still some work to be done but he looked much more like himself there. No need to push him for Sunday, bring Henderson in so we're fresher but keep legs around him. Bajetic and Elliott were great. Always busy, always pressing, playing some really nice football with Salah, Jota and Nunez to get us forward. Bajetic is a diamond, what a player, will save us so much money down the line. Elliott's best game in a while as well, just needs to work on his composure when in the box but was unlucky not to score from the knock down from Darwin



Salah was excellent. Darwin was an absolute menace and didn't stop all night. Should be walking away with a goal and an assist there. Jota is a monster. His pressing is so good and even when he's rusty he brings so much to what we want to do. He just needs that goal now to get the monkey off his back but it'll come and when it does, he'll go and get a load



Same again on Sunday. Got a feeling Robbo will come in for Tsimikas, and Henderson for Elliott. Otherwise I'd keep the same lads out there. On we go, this season is far from over