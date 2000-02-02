« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'  (Read 7228 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
https://dubz.co/video/3c91e8

Thanks. I need to see it from a closer camera position and a different angle I think to get a better idea of what happened. But it's a weird one, Jota does catch the defender and maybe puts the goalkeeper off from an offside position BUT that's only because the other defender's challenge made him lose his balance (i.e. it seemed to be natural momentum when he fell over). I don't think it was a penalty but it's also unfair to call it a foul by Jota. So what do you do? Obvious solution would be to leave it with the ref's initial decision IMO.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm »
Paul Tierney is a knobhead.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
Hope we steer well clear of Nunes in the summer. Hes looked bang average every time weve faced these c*nts this season.
Didn't he go on a very good solo run beating 4 players?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm »
Interesting watching Skys late night round up. Mark Ogden of ESPN, and Charlotte Duncker of the Times, were asked about Liverpools top 4 chances, and both were cautiously dismissive.

Both are outed and avid Mancs - its beyond parody. Skys bias is so blatant its not even debatable.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm
Best game we've played in a while. Controlled the space and created enough chances to deserve all 3 points.

Decision to disallow the goal was 100% correct. That was a blatant foul by Jota.

I don't think he was fouled either....hard to tell if the defender was within playing distance of the ball but he's between the ball and Jota and they are both moving in the same direction. You almost never see those given and rightfully so. Would be a very soft penalty.
Sarcasm I hope?

If not its just the predictable trope of one of our fans seeing something that the other 99.999% didnt.

Presumably you also thought it was a clear and obvious error by the ref when he didnt whistle a foul immediately?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm
Didn't he go on a very good solo run beating 4 players?

No he basically just managed to get lucky plus we were fucking shite at winning the ball there.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm
No he basically just managed to get lucky plus we were fucking shite at winning the ball there.
👍🏼
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:12:58 pm »
How was Nunez goal disallowed? I thought there was no way Jota could control himself when he was fumbled in the back. Utterly ridiculous stuff from a Manc Ref but are we actually surprised.
Even the Fabinho yellow card after the Wolves player lost control and went in with 1 foot showing studs

Thankfully not even that Manc ref could spoil the end result which Im sure hes well gutted about.

Overall good 3 points and a much needed confidence boost. Having Jota back is great and it definitely helps.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm
Sarcasm I hope?

If not its just the predictable trope of one of our fans seeing something that the other 99.999% didnt.

Presumably you also thought it was a clear and obvious error by the ref when he didnt whistle a foul immediately?

Not sarcasm at all. Jota clearly kicks the defenders leg. And not lightly. That part cannot be controversial in the slightest.

Tierney was either blocked off or wasn't confident in what he saw and allowed play to continue knowing VAR could take another look if we scored from it.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:24:27 pm »
You dont think the push on Jota led to that contact?

Do you think it was a clear and obvious error by the ref?
Think back to all those pens weve been denied, or given against us when the justification for the decision was that there was no clear & obvious error.

Refereeing is bad enough, but the farce of VAR has made the game unwatchable. I just dont understand fans that instantly look to justify what are obviously poor and inconsistent applications of the rules when they cost us. Its like a really odd form of Stockholm syndrome.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:29:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm
Liverpool (2.70) 2-0 (0.90) Wolves

Not sure where Wolves XG came from

I think the one Jimenez got a slight touch on after the overhead kick inexplicably scored very high on the XG.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:24:27 pm
You dont think the push on Jota led to that contact?

Do you think it was a clear and obvious error by the ref?
Think back to all those pens weve been denied, or given against us when the justification for the decision was that there was no clear & obvious error.

Refereeing is bad enough, but the farce of VAR has made the game unwatchable. I just dont understand fans that instantly look to justify what are obviously poor and inconsistent applications of the rules when they cost us. Its like a really odd form of Stockholm syndrome.



yes I believe it was a clear and obvious error. The defender is moving toward the ball and jota chops his trail leg causing him to fall. It was not soft contact either as though the defender had to sell it. And jota does it deliberately. He doesnt just fall, he clearly and deliberately kicks the defender. VAR has generally been a disaster in my view but in this case it worked as it should.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:37:19 pm »

I thought Jota was pushed and lost his balance which then causes the second contact. Not a clear and obvious error but we know refs have no understanding of how to apply that test. Thankfully we won anyway.

As to the game, first half was terrible, couldnt pass the ball. Better second half and deserved to win. The positive is that we are more solid at the back but where we are in the table is sadly a reflection of where we are right now. We have a shot at 4th but well need to beat the dross consistently and get something from the tough games. Not impossible but we havent shown that form yet.

Have to play smart on Sunday and not go gung-ho. We have the players to hurt them but theyre playing at a slightly higher level than us, as depressing as it is to say that.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
I only remember one chance for them really, first couple of minutes that Ali turned behind for a corner, other than that they were pretty toothless
After that save by Ali, they had a corner, and that's when a bicycle kick went close to an unmarked Sarabia. Understat gave it .56xG.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm »
Good win.  Not the best performance but the important thing is we got the 3 points. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm »
Ten points from the last twelve available and four clean sheets on the bounce. Its nice to know were still the best team in the country.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
Paul Tierney is a knobhead.
Succinct and to the point.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 pm »
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:59:42 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm
Ten points from the last twelve available and four clean sheets on the bounce. Its nice to know were still the best team in the country.


Ha - happy days  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #299 on: Today at 12:00:33 am »
Good win in the end. although not a stellar performance  but who cares. As for the Warnock commentary, he was just fucking awful and only matched for shitness by the dependably incompetent Paul Tierney. As for VAR I honestly dont know anyone who thinks its improved football. It really has sucked any spontaneous joy out of goals
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #300 on: Today at 12:07:42 am »
Good win. Three points. Wolves can do one. Nunez was robbed of a perfectly good goal by appalling refereeing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #301 on: Today at 12:09:25 am »
It seemed like they were trying hard to find something and when they could not they decided that the ref should have a go. If a foul was given for every contact like that we'd have hundreds of penalties for Salah.
2-02-00-02-0
Defence looking up, especially Konate and VVD and you can see how that benefits the FBs, Harvey's legs in midfield were useful.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #302 on: Today at 12:14:08 am »
Good win in the end. Had the ball in the bag 3 times, and never looked in danger at the back
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #303 on: Today at 12:15:43 am »
Defended very well tonight. All round solid display. Just keep winning boys.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #304 on: Today at 12:23:16 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:46:17 pm
Steve Hunter on LFC TV was having a mare distinguishing between players as was Darren Ambrose on Sky.

Tash straightened Steve out a few times.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #305 on: Today at 12:23:59 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:45:06 pm
Obviously very happy and relieved at the three points, but not sure I'd go along with the positivity with the performance. Obviously we loosened up massively once we got ahead, but I thought we were pretty rubbish at least until the disallowed goal, maybe up until the opening goal itself - it felt like we'd need something to break for us with a set piece to get anywhere.

Thankfully it did, and I think we can build on this (four PL clean sheets in a row), but in and of itself we still looked like a team devoid of confidence until we made the breakthrough. Baby steps still.

The best thing about it is it feels like a game we might have drawn earlier in the season, but hopefully it can be a springboard to better performances as well as results.

I'd totally Disagree that we were rubbish at any point.  We were rubbish in loads of games this year but tonight we were the better team from start to finish.  I'd say we were flat in attack for most of the first half but we were always comfortable.
It's  arrogant to expect us to go out and destroy teams at this point. Even  when we were one of the best teams in the world  we had halves like that and sometimes entire games like that, but we nearly always found  a way to win just like tonight.

Let's see of we can build on that on Sunday against a better side who'll be more ambitious and make it a different type of game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #306 on: Today at 01:01:42 am »
The Darwin goal being ruled out was scandalous IMO. If anything it should have been a foul on Jota. What kind of explanation are we going to get about that?

Also, the operation dont give Liverpool a penalty all season in the PL is going swimmingly well for whichever fucker or organization is orchestrating it.

Im so glad we actually got the goals which is not only extremely important in the context of our season but also a big fuck you to Tierney for trying his best to finish that game 0-0.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #307 on: Today at 01:15:32 am »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 09:57:56 pm
Stephen Warnock is officially one of footballs biggest bellends.
A couple of minutes after Mo got the second I was suddenly aware I'd heard nothing from Warnock for about 5 minutes. He only piped up again when Wolves had an attacking free kick.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #308 on: Today at 01:43:40 am »
Just back from the game and very tired. Not a vintage performance, but better. Wolves carried no threat, but the backs still performed admirably. Thought VVD was imperious, totally in control.

Midfield, Bajcetic did well, was full of dynamic running and tackling, even after the early card. Fabinho had some good moments, but still looks miles off it. Elliott was busy, but I just don't see him as a midfielder, he ends up chasing shadows too much.

Front line were industrious, but well shackled first half. Much better second. Nunez works like a demon, two or three times he sprinted back past Tsimikas to win the ball. He is fast becoming a crowd favourite for his running and fight. Salah was better than I have seen him for some time.

Thought Gakpo did well when he came on.

The crowd were quite angry at the ref, I thought he was fair enough, though a bit pedantic.

Anfield crowd were super nervous, you could feel the tension when the backs were playing the ball to Alisson. They were waiting for a mistake. 

Wolves were hilariously bad. Liverpool were far from their best and too deliberate and eager with the ball, but never looked in danger of conceding.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #309 on: Today at 01:46:29 am »
^ Nice one DW - another three points, and a clean sheet, have a good night :scarf
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #310 on: Today at 01:50:40 am »
3 points during the weekend and the table suddenly looks very interesting, I will hold my breathe until then RIP to me
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #311 on: Today at 02:53:20 am »
Barneylfc

« Reply #32 on: February 28, 2023, 02:41:14 pm »

My first match of the season due to the queen fucking off and my flight being cancelled on the day of the Leeds game (Thankfully  :D).

My daughters first game, and the first time my lad gets to see Darwin in the flesh. Can't wait   :scarf
---------------------------------------------


You and the kids are invited back.. 8)

Hope they had a great time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #312 on: Today at 02:56:13 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:43:40 am
Just back from the game and very tired. Not a vintage performance, but better. Wolves carried no threat, but the backs still performed admirably. Thought VVD was imperious, totally in control.

Midfield, Bajcetic did well, was full of dynamic running and tackling, even after the early card. Fabinho had some good moments, but still looks miles off it. Elliott was busy, but I just don't see him as a midfielder, he ends up chasing shadows too much.

Front line were industrious, but well shackled first half. Much better second. Nunez works like a demon, two or three times he sprinted back past Tsimikas to win the ball. He is fast becoming a crowd favourite for his running and fight. Salah was better than I have seen him for some time.

Thought Gakpo did well when he came on.

The crowd were quite angry at the ref, I thought he was fair enough, though a bit pedantic.

Anfield crowd were super nervous, you could feel the tension when the backs were playing the ball to Alisson. They were waiting for a mistake. 

Wolves were hilariously bad. Liverpool were far from their best and too deliberate and eager with the ball, but never looked in danger of conceding.

I thought it was a typical performance for a talented team that is struggling for confidence and form. We started pretty tentatively, and struggled to inject urgency into the game. We need to be a lot more precise if we want to achieve greater things than just top 4. Too many balls given away, too many times lazy positioning or pressing or just not focussed. Unforced errors were plentiful. Once we got into the game in the 2nd half, the confidence came back and so did some of the precision.

Elliot I see as a bustling, busy player but at the moment lacks the killer touch or quality. He is clearly trying hard, and I think in time it will come but at the moment he just looks a step below that top echelon of good young players. Tactically he leaves a lot to be desired in midfield as you say. There isn't adequate cover for Trent on that side, and his positioning never seems quite right so they were able to release pressure through his area of the field too often. Contrast that with someone like Wijnaldum, who if you tried to play out in his zone, the ball would be coming back fairly promptly and you'd be defending again. Hopefully he'll work on that aspect of his game and tighten things up.

Although pleased with the result, I thought Trent was very poor. Numerous errors and mistakes, and although there was the customary one or two really juicy crosses, for the most part he looked like the worst fullback on the pitch, and he probably was. The lad really needs a spell on the sidelines to recapture, too bad we don't have a backup RB.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #313 on: Today at 03:15:22 am »
A season is played out over a season, not a game, or a half of a game, or a few minutes,.

The result last night puts us within touching distance of the top four. Nunez return was crucial.

It was tense, but that's football. there is still a CL place to play for. Wolves were no very good, we put in a shift to win the points.

Enough of micromanaging the season, lrets just press on and keep the upturn.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #314 on: Today at 05:31:27 am »
I know it didnt matter in the end but Ive watched that disallowed goal numerous times now and its absolutely scandalous to overturn it. Probably not a penalty, but Jota does get sent off balance which causes the fall and contact with 2nd Wolves defender.
A few years ago Paul Tierney was cutting hair in a barbers in Wigan for a living. With respect to hairdressers in Wigan , that should still be his occupation. Hes not a referee.
Anyway we won, and looking forward to Sunday.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #315 on: Today at 06:52:11 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:23:59 am
I'd totally Disagree that we were rubbish at any point.  We were rubbish in loads of games this year but tonight we were the better team from start to finish.  I'd say we were flat in attack for most of the first half but we were always comfortable.
It's  arrogant to expect us to go out and destroy teams at this point. Even  when we were one of the best teams in the world  we had halves like that and sometimes entire games like that, but we nearly always found  a way to win just like tonight.

Let's see of we can build on that on Sunday against a better side who'll be more ambitious and make it a different type of game.

Please don't call me arrogant when I've watched every minute of this crap season and have had my expectations lowered like everyone else. And I'm fully aware that sometimes you need to win ugly. I'm not expecting anything much at this point, but I would like to see signs of us improving in our play, the signs that were there from midway through vs Everton, and early on vs Newcastle.

If you want to say Brighton away or Wolves away are the only benchmark for "rubbish", then fine, we definitely weren't as bad as in those games and never really looked in much danger. As I said in my post (and have many others have mentioned) four league clean sheets in a row is good. But until we scored, it very much felt of a piece with the Palace game the other night - a team very low on confidence having a lot of sterile possession. This one was even more of a must-win and we created almost nothing major (Elliott's header was as good as it got, and that didn't come off the back of a spell of pressure) until we scored from a set piece after 73 minutes. Saying we were the better team is technically true, but to me it was still extremely frustrating until we got ahead from a free kick - a breakthrough that didn't look to me like it was coming from open play.

It's still great that we got that breakthrough and really important that we found a way, and if the team was a machine that wins a lot of games, then you'd brush this performance off as one of those, "not great, but three points, move on". Don't get me wrong - I'll take the three points all day, but I just want to see some signs from this team that they're believing in themselves and capable of going on a run. I'm not sure I really saw that the way many seem to have, but like you, I hope this is a springboard for getting back to winning regularly.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #316 on: Today at 07:10:12 am »
I think it was well controlled generally but with little bite until the last thirty mins.
Defence generally in control, midfield industrious. We do keep making errors playing out which is frustrating and we were cautious and slow further forwards at times.
I think Jota was pushed and so it should have been a goal but it spurred us on. On to Sunday. Got a ticket and cant decide how optimistic to be! These three points means a win on Sunday puts us right back in the mix for top 4. Important!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #317 on: Today at 07:16:34 am »
Better performance which is happening more consistently, and we seemed less prone to wide open counter attacks.

Not sure how anyone can complain about the disallowed goal, we would be fuming if the goal was given for the opposition.
No one can say that it was a foul on Jota, and no one can say that it wasn't a substantial kick on the defender that stopped him getting to the ball first
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #318 on: Today at 07:17:48 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:52:11 am
Please don't call me arrogant when I've watched every minute of this crap season and have had my expectations lowered like everyone else. And I'm fully aware that sometimes you need to win ugly. I'm not expecting anything much at this point, but I would like to see signs of us improving in our play, the signs that were there from midway through vs Everton, and early on vs Newcastle.

If you want to say Brighton away or Wolves away are the only benchmark for "rubbish", then fine, we definitely weren't as bad as in those games and never really looked in much danger. As I said in my post (and have many others have mentioned) four league clean sheets in a row is good. But until we scored, it very much felt of a piece with the Palace game the other night - a team very low on confidence having a lot of sterile possession. This one was even more of a must-win and we created almost nothing major (Elliott's header was as good as it got, and that didn't come off the back of a spell of pressure) until we scored from a set piece after 73 minutes. Saying we were the better team is technically true, but to me it was still extremely frustrating until we got ahead from a free kick - a breakthrough that didn't look to me like it was coming from open play.

It's still great that we got that breakthrough and really important that we found a way, and if the team was a machine that wins a lot of games, then you'd brush this performance off as one of those, "not great, but three points, move on". Don't get me wrong - I'll take the three points all day, but I just want to see some signs from this team that they're believing in themselves and capable of going on a run. I'm not sure I really saw that the way many seem to have, but like you, I hope this is a springboard for getting back to winning regularly.

Apologies, didn't mean you were arrogant, just the notion that we should be beating the likes of Wolves easy. I was happy with the performance and made up we looked so comfortable which is something that's rarely happened at all this season.
Yea we lacked inspiration in attack for much of the game but doing the basics right was a relief.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #319 on: Today at 07:21:58 am »
in the end - i'll quite happily take these 3 points and a clean sheet
