I'd totally Disagree that we were rubbish at any point. We were rubbish in loads of games this year but tonight we were the better team from start to finish. I'd say we were flat in attack for most of the first half but we were always comfortable.

It's arrogant to expect us to go out and destroy teams at this point. Even when we were one of the best teams in the world we had halves like that and sometimes entire games like that, but we nearly always found a way to win just like tonight.



Let's see of we can build on that on Sunday against a better side who'll be more ambitious and make it a different type of game.



Please don't call me arrogant when I've watched every minute of this crap season and have had my expectations lowered like everyone else. And I'm fully aware that sometimes you need to win ugly. I'm not expecting anything much at this point, but I would like to see signs of us improving in our play, the signs that were there from midway through vs Everton, and early on vs Newcastle.If you want to say Brighton away or Wolves away are the only benchmark for "rubbish", then fine, we definitely weren't as bad as in those games and never really looked in much danger. As I said in my post (and have many others have mentioned) four league clean sheets in a row is good. But until we scored, it very much felt of a piece with the Palace game the other night - a team very low on confidence having a lot of sterile possession. This one was even more of a must-win and we created almost nothing major (Elliott's header was as good as it got, and that didn't come off the back of a spell of pressure) until we scored from a set piece after 73 minutes. Saying we were the better team is technically true, but to me it was still extremely frustrating until we got ahead from a free kick - a breakthrough that didn't look to me like it was coming from open play.It's still great that we got that breakthrough and really important that we found a way, and if the team was a machine that wins a lot of games, then you'd brush this performance off as one of those, "not great, but three points, move on". Don't get me wrong - I'll take the three points all day, but I just want to see some signs from this team that they're believing in themselves and capable of going on a run. I'm not sure I really saw that the way many seem to have, but like you, I hope this is a springboard for getting back to winning regularly.