Just back from the game and very tired. Not a vintage performance, but better. Wolves carried no threat, but the backs still performed admirably. Thought VVD was imperious, totally in control.
Midfield, Bajcetic did well, was full of dynamic running and tackling, even after the early card. Fabinho had some good moments, but still looks miles off it. Elliott was busy, but I just don't see him as a midfielder, he ends up chasing shadows too much.
Front line were industrious, but well shackled first half. Much better second. Nunez works like a demon, two or three times he sprinted back past Tsimikas to win the ball. He is fast becoming a crowd favourite for his running and fight. Salah was better than I have seen him for some time.
Thought Gakpo did well when he came on.
The crowd were quite angry at the ref, I thought he was fair enough, though a bit pedantic.
Anfield crowd were super nervous, you could feel the tension when the backs were playing the ball to Alisson. They were waiting for a mistake.
Wolves were hilariously bad. Liverpool were far from their best and too deliberate and eager with the ball, but never looked in danger of conceding.