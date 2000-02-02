Just back from the game and very tired. Not a vintage performance, but better. Wolves carried no threat, but the backs still performed admirably. Thought VVD was imperious, totally in control.



Midfield, Bajcetic did well, was full of dynamic running and tackling, even after the early card. Fabinho had some good moments, but still looks miles off it. Elliott was busy, but I just don't see him as a midfielder, he ends up chasing shadows too much.



Front line were industrious, but well shackled first half. Much better second. Nunez works like a demon, two or three times he sprinted back past Tsimikas to win the ball. He is fast becoming a crowd favourite for his running and fight. Salah was better than I have seen him for some time.



Thought Gakpo did well when he came on.



The crowd were quite angry at the ref, I thought he was fair enough, though a bit pedantic.



Anfield crowd were super nervous, you could feel the tension when the backs were playing the ball to Alisson. They were waiting for a mistake.



Wolves were hilariously bad. Liverpool were far from their best and too deliberate and eager with the ball, but never looked in danger of conceding.



I thought it was a typical performance for a talented team that is struggling for confidence and form. We started pretty tentatively, and struggled to inject urgency into the game. We need to be a lot more precise if we want to achieve greater things than just top 4. Too many balls given away, too many times lazy positioning or pressing or just not focussed. Unforced errors were plentiful. Once we got into the game in the 2nd half, the confidence came back and so did some of the precision.Elliot I see as a bustling, busy player but at the moment lacks the killer touch or quality. He is clearly trying hard, and I think in time it will come but at the moment he just looks a step below that top echelon of good young players. Tactically he leaves a lot to be desired in midfield as you say. There isn't adequate cover for Trent on that side, and his positioning never seems quite right so they were able to release pressure through his area of the field too often. Contrast that with someone like Wijnaldum, who if you tried to play out in his zone, the ball would be coming back fairly promptly and you'd be defending again. Hopefully he'll work on that aspect of his game and tighten things up.Although pleased with the result, I thought Trent was very poor. Numerous errors and mistakes, and although there was the customary one or two really juicy crosses, for the most part he looked like the worst fullback on the pitch, and he probably was. The lad really needs a spell on the sidelines to recapture, too bad we don't have a backup RB.