I thought Jota was pushed and lost his balance which then causes the second contact. Not a clear and obvious error but we know refs have no understanding of how to apply that test. Thankfully we won anyway.
As to the game, first half was terrible, couldnt pass the ball. Better second half and deserved to win. The positive is that we are more solid at the back but where we are in the table is sadly a reflection of where we are right now. We have a shot at 4th but well need to beat the dross consistently and get something from the tough games. Not impossible but we havent shown that form yet.
Have to play smart on Sunday and not go gung-ho. We have the players to hurt them but theyre playing at a slightly higher level than us, as depressing as it is to say that.