PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #280 on: Today at 10:57:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:35:27 pm
https://dubz.co/video/3c91e8

Thanks. I need to see it from a closer camera position and a different angle I think to get a better idea of what happened. But it's a weird one, Jota does catch the defender and maybe puts the goalkeeper off from an offside position BUT that's only because the other defender's challenge made him lose his balance (i.e. it seemed to be natural momentum when he fell over). I don't think it was a penalty but it's also unfair to call it a foul by Jota. So what do you do? Obvious solution would be to leave it with the ref's initial decision IMO.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #281 on: Today at 10:59:25 pm
Paul Tierney is a knobhead.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #282 on: Today at 11:00:19 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:54:16 pm
Hope we steer well clear of Nunes in the summer. Hes looked bang average every time weve faced these c*nts this season.
Didn't he go on a very good solo run beating 4 players?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #283 on: Today at 11:01:54 pm
Interesting watching Skys late night round up. Mark Ogden of ESPN, and Charlotte Duncker of the Times, were asked about Liverpools top 4 chances, and both were cautiously dismissive.

Both are outed and avid Mancs - its beyond parody. Skys bias is so blatant its not even debatable.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #284 on: Today at 11:02:51 pm
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 10:53:23 pm
Best game we've played in a while. Controlled the space and created enough chances to deserve all 3 points.

Decision to disallow the goal was 100% correct. That was a blatant foul by Jota.

I don't think he was fouled either....hard to tell if the defender was within playing distance of the ball but he's between the ball and Jota and they are both moving in the same direction. You almost never see those given and rightfully so. Would be a very soft penalty.
Sarcasm I hope?

If not its just the predictable trope of one of our fans seeing something that the other 99.999% didnt.

Presumably you also thought it was a clear and obvious error by the ref when he didnt whistle a foul immediately?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #285 on: Today at 11:04:35 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:00:19 pm
Didn't he go on a very good solo run beating 4 players?

No he basically just managed to get lucky plus we were fucking shite at winning the ball there.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #286 on: Today at 11:05:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:04:35 pm
No he basically just managed to get lucky plus we were fucking shite at winning the ball there.
👍🏼
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #287 on: Today at 11:12:58 pm
How was Nunez goal disallowed? I thought there was no way Jota could control himself when he was fumbled in the back. Utterly ridiculous stuff from a Manc Ref but are we actually surprised.
Even the Fabinho yellow card after the Wolves player lost control and went in with 1 foot showing studs

Thankfully not even that Manc ref could spoil the end result which Im sure hes well gutted about.

Overall good 3 points and a much needed confidence boost. Having Jota back is great and it definitely helps.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #288 on: Today at 11:18:32 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:02:51 pm
Sarcasm I hope?

If not its just the predictable trope of one of our fans seeing something that the other 99.999% didnt.

Presumably you also thought it was a clear and obvious error by the ref when he didnt whistle a foul immediately?

Not sarcasm at all. Jota clearly kicks the defenders leg. And not lightly. That part cannot be controversial in the slightest.

Tierney was either blocked off or wasn't confident in what he saw and allowed play to continue knowing VAR could take another look if we scored from it.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #289 on: Today at 11:24:27 pm
You dont think the push on Jota led to that contact?

Do you think it was a clear and obvious error by the ref?
Think back to all those pens weve been denied, or given against us when the justification for the decision was that there was no clear & obvious error.

Refereeing is bad enough, but the farce of VAR has made the game unwatchable. I just dont understand fans that instantly look to justify what are obviously poor and inconsistent applications of the rules when they cost us. Its like a really odd form of Stockholm syndrome.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #290 on: Today at 11:29:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:58:00 pm
Liverpool (2.70) 2-0 (0.90) Wolves

Not sure where Wolves XG came from

I think the one Jimenez got a slight touch on after the overhead kick inexplicably scored very high on the XG.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #291 on: Today at 11:30:43 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:24:27 pm
You dont think the push on Jota led to that contact?

Do you think it was a clear and obvious error by the ref?
Think back to all those pens weve been denied, or given against us when the justification for the decision was that there was no clear & obvious error.

Refereeing is bad enough, but the farce of VAR has made the game unwatchable. I just dont understand fans that instantly look to justify what are obviously poor and inconsistent applications of the rules when they cost us. Its like a really odd form of Stockholm syndrome.



yes I believe it was a clear and obvious error. The defender is moving toward the ball and jota chops his trail leg causing him to fall. It was not soft contact either as though the defender had to sell it. And jota does it deliberately. He doesnt just fall, he clearly and deliberately kicks the defender. VAR has generally been a disaster in my view but in this case it worked as it should.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #292 on: Today at 11:37:19 pm

I thought Jota was pushed and lost his balance which then causes the second contact. Not a clear and obvious error but we know refs have no understanding of how to apply that test. Thankfully we won anyway.

As to the game, first half was terrible, couldnt pass the ball. Better second half and deserved to win. The positive is that we are more solid at the back but where we are in the table is sadly a reflection of where we are right now. We have a shot at 4th but well need to beat the dross consistently and get something from the tough games. Not impossible but we havent shown that form yet.

Have to play smart on Sunday and not go gung-ho. We have the players to hurt them but theyre playing at a slightly higher level than us, as depressing as it is to say that.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #293 on: Today at 11:37:29 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:08:34 pm
I only remember one chance for them really, first couple of minutes that Ali turned behind for a corner, other than that they were pretty toothless
After that save by Ali, they had a corner, and that's when a bicycle kick went close to an unmarked Sarabia. Understat gave it .56xG.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #294 on: Today at 11:47:54 pm
Good win.  Not the best performance but the important thing is we got the 3 points. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #295 on: Today at 11:49:29 pm
Ten points from the last twelve available and four clean sheets on the bounce. Its nice to know were still the best team in the country.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
Reply #296 on: Today at 11:51:55 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:59:25 pm
Paul Tierney is a knobhead.
Succinct and to the point.
