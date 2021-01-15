Pretty good performance, certainly in more extended spells than we've had for a little while. There was an element of some players trying hard to avoid mistakes, which affected our fluency, so it was useful to have a set piece go well to break through that.



Jota was really good, and is such a welcome return in terms of quality on the ball/pressing/smarts (made his assist look easy too, but it wasn't), as were Trent Elliot and Bajcetic who showed lots of quality on the ball.



Tsimikas must have received the ball facing the Wolves goal with a chance to move with it once all game, and he did really well to adapt to Gakpo being on that flank at that moment - also delayed his ball in nice and deliberately too to help the finish. Nobody played badly, and Gakpo added quality and helped retain the ball and Hendo came on and played the sub midfielder role well to see things out. Nunez didn't have a great deal of coherence with the rest of the team, but at least ran himself into the ground trying (think it would have been beneficial if he came off earlier when he was clearly knackered - need his energy at the weekend). shame about the goal, as you can see that's his forte - instinctive movement in the box to get a good shot off, rather than having the ball on the flank and having to make decisions about where to distribute it