« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'  (Read 4110 times)

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #200 on: Today at 10:05:01 pm »
That Tierney should never be near our games and I hope Klopp or the club makes a point of it. Fabinho yellowed for having the audacity to jump to avoid his ankles being snapped by a two footed, studs up challenge. Then proceeds to call a foul for Jota (wasnt clear and obvious) but ignored the fact Jota was fouled in the first place.

Thatll do though. 10 from 12. Four clean sheets. Not exciting but I dont care, just keep getting the results and be as consistent as we can be and well get there.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • return of the king
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #201 on: Today at 10:05:42 pm »
Loads better tonight. Fight and spirit all over the pitch. Fabinho was loads better, Elliot and Baj excellent. You could see the confidence returning throughout the game.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,599
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #202 on: Today at 10:05:43 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 09:58:46 pm
Unbeaten in the last 4. Won 3 out of those 4. No goals conceded.

We're back aren't we?

Whenever we put good form together it's usually built on clean sheets. Back end of last season an exception but we won shitloads of games to nil last season in the league.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,094
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #203 on: Today at 10:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:04:29 pm
I almost turned it off after the VAR decision.

Good win though better second half. Wish we could play with that intensity every game
Took real character to come back from that, our heads could have dropped.

Yes, wolves were crap, but we still had to come through it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,317
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #204 on: Today at 10:06:09 pm »
The club need to make an example of Tierney this can't continue the man is an absolute wanker.
Logged

Online Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #205 on: Today at 10:07:28 pm »
Fab has to jump to avoid a reckless lunge & can't avoid landing on the guy sliding through him. Gets booked.

Jota's bundled over in the area and as he falls, his trailing leg catches Wolves player. Goal disallowed.

Ridiculous
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,741
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #206 on: Today at 10:07:49 pm »
Anybody (Jason mainly) have link to Nunez's disallowed goal?

Edit: Jase has already posted in the video thread. Thank you :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,599
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #207 on: Today at 10:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:06:09 pm
The club need to make an example of Tierney this can't continue the man is an absolute wanker.

The club is too soft. Always has been.

Imagine United putting up with it for one minute.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,952
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:08:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:58:00 pm
Liverpool (2.70) 2-0 (0.90) Wolves

Not sure where Wolves XG came from
I only remember one chance for them really, first couple of minutes that Ali turned behind for a corner, other than that they were pretty toothless
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rojo para la vida

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:09:09 pm »
Great show Redmen. Well done all of them, showing lots of character.
Loved Mo's reaction to scoring. It was like the first ever goal he's scored.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:09:11 pm »
A good solid win and well deserved, Wolves only chance of scoring looked like if we messed up at the back tip tapping it about other than that we shut them down.

Trent was excellent tonight his work rate was great.

Fabinho was much much better tonight not at his vintage best but solid enough against a decent Wolves midfield.

I liked Warnock with his big stupid goggles he wears Fabinho was lucky to not get a second yellow yeah thats right although you could have pointed out he shouldnt have got the first one anyway imagine being booked for being lunged at !
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:06:09 pm
The club need to make an example of Tierney this can't continue the man is an absolute wanker.

Wolves players v quickly realised that if they were turned they could simply drag our player back without worrying about cards etc. Happened constantly...
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,452
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 10:07:28 pm
Fab has to jump to avoid a reckless lunge & can't avoid landing on the guy sliding through him. Gets booked.

Jota's bundled over in the area and as he falls, his trailing leg catches Wolves player. Goal disallowed.

Ridiculous
Spot on.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,622
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:03:31 pm
Youre absolutely correct about the Fab yellow, but the Nunez goal was rightly ruled out - it was a clear foul by Jota. I always ask myself how Id feel if that was us.

The Jota foul was not clear cut for me. The defender fouled Jota and put him off balance; Jota was committed to getting the ball and the foul on him affected his balance. VAR focused on Jotas foul and not the foul on him first. The Fabinho yellow was ridiculous.

Anyway we deserved to win and made some good chances especially in the 2nd half. Midfield looked good tonight.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:26 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #214 on: Today at 10:11:19 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:57:56 pm
Stephen Warnock is officially one of footballs biggest bellends.

He was terrible all the way through the game - instantly made the wrong call on every decision - I enjoyed the egg on his face when Tsimikas and Salah combined to score after he'd been slagging them.  ;D
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,459
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #215 on: Today at 10:11:20 pm »
Pretty good performance, certainly in more extended spells than we've had for a little while. There was an element of some players trying hard to avoid mistakes, which affected our fluency, so it was useful to have a set piece go well to break through that.

Jota was really good, and is such a welcome return in terms of quality on the ball/pressing/smarts (made his assist look easy too, but it wasn't), as were Trent Elliot and Bajcetic who showed lots of quality on the ball.

Tsimikas must have received the ball facing the Wolves goal with a chance to move with it once all game, and he did really well to adapt to Gakpo being on that flank at that moment - also delayed his ball in nice and deliberately too to help the finish. Nobody played badly, and Gakpo added quality and helped retain the ball and Hendo came on and played the sub midfielder role well to see things out. Nunez didn't have a great deal of coherence with the rest of the team, but at least ran himself into the ground trying (think it would have been beneficial if he came off earlier when he was clearly knackered - need his energy at the weekend). shame about the goal, as you can see that's his forte - instinctive movement in the box to get a good shot off, rather than having the ball on the flank and having to make decisions about where to distribute it
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #216 on: Today at 10:11:58 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:57:56 pm
Stephen Warnock is officially one of footballs biggest bellends.

So negative!!!  >:(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #217 on: Today at 10:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:04:29 pm
I almost turned it off after the VAR decision.

Good win though better second half. Wish we could play with that intensity every game

I don't think the disallowed goal was as ridiculous as a lot of us in here do. I can sort of see why a. it's not enough for a penalty on Jota, and therefore why b. it could be argued that Jota fouls the defender (he does raise his leg before the contact). It was unlucky and could've gone the other way, but I wasn't overly surprised when it was disallowed.

The yellow card on Bacjetic was harsh and the yellow on Fabinho was an abysmal decision. The BBC live feed even suggested VAR might have a look to see if Fab had stamped on him and if it should be a red! ???
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #218 on: Today at 10:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:11:19 pm
He was terrible all the way through the game - instantly made the wrong call on every decision - I enjoyed the egg on his face when Tsimikas and Salah combined to score after he'd been slagging them.  ;D

Me too.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #219 on: Today at 10:12:30 pm »
Looked more solid at the back, in part helped by konate returning. Did well considering Bajcetic and Fabinho were unfairly booked. Think the first goal ruled out by VAR was the correct decision.

We don't look like a Liverpool team right now under Klopp but hopefully we can find the rhythm that gets us back there.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,576
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #220 on: Today at 10:12:54 pm »
Well in Reds. 10 points from 12, no goals conceded. Green shoots.

Would have taken that and expected the draw to be Newcastle. This probably works out better.

A big fuck you to the Mancunian Referee Corps. Wankers.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #221 on: Today at 10:13:55 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:57:56 pm
Stephen Warnock is officially one of footballs biggest bellends.

Apparently Salah is 'struggling to do the simple things'

He then went and grabbed our second goal
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #222 on: Today at 10:14:35 pm »
LFCtv are taking their time to get pitch side
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #223 on: Today at 10:14:47 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:57:56 pm
Stephen Warnock is officially one of footballs biggest bellends.

What an insufferable twat he is. Why take up a job watching football when you dont seem to get any enjoyment out of it at all. Everything was poor by someone in his eyes, unless it was Craig Dawson and he was describing it as if he was the second coming of Maldini.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,143
  • Justice for Neda
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #224 on: Today at 10:15:01 pm »
Mo knocks it in with his cock.

What a man!
Logged
Half our fanbase base are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,215
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #225 on: Today at 10:15:16 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:03:52 pm
Can't make my mind up if he's bent or just hopelessly incompetent

Greater Manchester referee Tierney?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #226 on: Today at 10:15:58 pm »
c*nt of a ref. Much needed win though. Play much better in the second! Bring on the mancs
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,452
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #227 on: Today at 10:16:07 pm »
Christ you would think Dawson was  Baresi listening to Warnock, the guy is such a prick.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:16:20 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:57:56 pm
Stephen Warnock is officially one of footballs biggest bellends.


And you couldn't get away from him unless you put up with that dickhead Dixon.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,058
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #229 on: Today at 10:16:26 pm »
Clean sheets :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,452
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 10:14:47 pm
What an insufferable twat he is. Why take up a job watching football when you dont seem to get any enjoyment out of it at all. Everything was poor by someone in his eyes, unless it was Craig Dawson and he was describing it as if he was the second coming of Maldini.
Another bitter ex player, happy to dine out on it when it suits though.
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,727
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #231 on: Today at 10:18:52 pm »
In many ways the perfect build up to Sunday.

Clean sheet, win, things to work on still and no injuries.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #232 on: Today at 10:18:54 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,952
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #233 on: Today at 10:19:06 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:03:52 pm
Can't make my mind up if he's bent or just hopelessly incompetent
It's not the first time the bloke has fucked up decisions, the non-Jota penalty and the failure to send off Kane against Spurs last year in all probability cost us the title!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #234 on: Today at 10:19:08 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 10:16:07 pm
Christ you would think Dawson was  Baresi listening to Warnock, the guy is such a prick.

Obviously has the hots for proper old school grocks. He should be commentating on League Two games, he'd be in his element. The Prem is beyond him.
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #235 on: Today at 10:19:30 pm »
1st half I thought we were a 6/10. Some nerves from the players and the crowd was flat/nervous too. But it really was like a 19/20 game where we dominated the ball, didn't concede silly chances and generally looked OK, but struggled to break teams down. Agree with someone who said in our pomp we'd have scored from a set piece in that sutiation 9 times out of 10.

2nd half we were so much better, I thought Tsmikas really grew in to game after being fairly poor (understandable) but Jota really does help with our pressing game. Really happy with that. Not perfect yet but so many players had their best games in ages, so even though we might take steps forward and have bumps, we've the makings of a good side if we get the investment we need in the summer.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #236 on: Today at 10:19:49 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 10:18:04 pm
Another bitter ex player, happy to dine out on it when it suits though.

You think he might be pissed off that Tommo is taking his LFCtv minutes.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,990
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #237 on: Today at 10:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:12:54 pm
Well in Reds. 10 points from 12, no goals conceded. Green shoots.

Would have taken that and expected the draw to be Newcastle. This probably works out better.

A big fuck you to the Mancunian Referee Corps. Wankers.
Yep. Agree with all that.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,452
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #238 on: Today at 10:20:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:16:26 pm
Clean sheets :thumbup
Dont speak to soon,  I've had beers and a curry😱
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,650
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Wolves VVD 73, Mo 77'
« Reply #239 on: Today at 10:20:49 pm »
Massive win! Great 2nd half, much much better.

Now lets twat mancs please.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Up
« previous next »
 