PL: Liverpool v Wolves

Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:42:05 pm
should be about 5 minutes added on
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:42:09 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:40:29 pm
39 Oh no! A free header but Elliot can't put it in. Great work by Nunez and Jota in the build up. He kicks the post in frustration.



Really must score that, next one Harvey
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #42 on: Today at 08:42:23 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:42:05 pm
should be about 5 minutes added on
Minimum
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #43 on: Today at 08:42:39 pm
So why isn't Neves booked there?
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #44 on: Today at 08:43:12 pm
41 Ali tries one of his long kicks but though it initially picked up Salah can't do anything with it.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #45 on: Today at 08:43:30 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:42:39 pm
So why isn't Neves booked there?

Yet another question from this game.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #46 on: Today at 08:45:22 pm
44 We get a free kick for a crazy high kick on Elliot who was down.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #47 on: Today at 08:45:57 pm
45 +4 The free kick went in, but it's disappointing and is cleared pretty easily.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #48 on: Today at 08:46:18 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:45:22 pm
44 We get a free kick for a crazy high kick on Elliot who was down.
didn't actually touch him, naughty from Harvey that
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #49 on: Today at 08:46:31 pm
4 minutes? Should be nearer 7
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #50 on: Today at 08:47:07 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:46:18 pm
didn't actually touch him, naughty from Harvey that
Its ok hes English so its called being clever
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #51 on: Today at 08:47:36 pm
46 A much better move by Liverpool and this time Elliot is unlucky as Sai makes a good save and it's out for a corner to us. Trent puts the ball in but it's put over the bar, goal kick to Wolves.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:48:16 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:47:36 pm
46 A much better move by Liverpool and this time Elliot is unlucky as Sai makes a good save and it's out for a corner to us. Trent puts the ball in but it's put over the bar, goal kick to Wolves.
Really good move from us that. More of that please
Re: PL: Liverpool v Wolves
Reply #53 on: Today at 08:49:42 pm
49 Tsimikas does well with some good defending which enables Alisson to put the ball down field, but we don't make enough of it. It has kind of been the name of the game this half. Half time 0-0.
