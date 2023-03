They never had Bill. He was the driving force that took us from being the lesser of the two clubs at the time and turned us into a European team….Bob took us further along that road and we are European royalty. Everton had Catterick….



Same with United, they had Matt. All three, along with Jock up at Celtic were visionaries…men like those are few and far between



This is where the whole what if comes in, because if we didn't exist, then the people at Liverpool had to work somewhere and would they have ended up at Everton instead, thus changing the entire history of Everton?We got Shanks in 1959, Catterick took over at Everton in 1961. Now, the people who worked at LFC may or may not have worked for EFC instead, so Shanks may have ended up at Goodison instead and then.........Look at what you could have won