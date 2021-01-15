« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: mickl on Today at 04:10:05 pm
The Reds are coming up hill boys, just remember that.

Wheezing...

A wonderful mish mash of a game tonight. A little bit of brilliance, a dash of idiocy, a lot of sweat, a flukey goal and a 2-1 win. Crowd are going to power the team over the line tonight.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:59:14 pm
There's just no world in which our strongest XI includes Fabinho
He genuinely wouldn't start for any team in the Premier League based on his form this season.

Hopefully Nunez starts. I'm clinging to the hope that he'll go on a mad scoring run where he nets 11 in 5 games or something!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Nunez
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:34:42 pm
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Nunez

The forward line everybody wanted to see.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Konate!!!!! Fantastic news
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:36:12 pm
The forward line everybody wanted to see.

Elliott in midfield though
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:34:42 pm
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Nunez
is that the side? pleased to see it's pretty attacking and sort of fresh.

seems an odd choice to have nunez down the middle this time against a side that creates second fewest chances in the league and defends extremely conservatively - wouldn't have expected much joy for him to counter into space. also thought Klopp said jota was knackered from his run out - so maybe he only has 50-60 mins today anyway

keeping konate and bajcetic fit, and getting thiago back within a couple of games, are pretty much necessities to stand a chance at fourth i reckon
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:42:38 pm
is that the side? pleased to see it's pretty attacking and sort of fresh.

seems an odd choice to have nunez down the middle this time against a side that creates second fewest chances in the league and defends extremely conservatively - wouldn't have expected much joy for him to counter into space. also thought Klopp said jota was knackered from his run out - so maybe he only has 50-60 mins today anyway

keeping konate and bajcetic fit, and getting thiago back within a couple of games, are pretty much necessities to stand a chance at fourth i reckon
maybe Jota down the middle and Nunez on the left
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
The midfield..........
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Keep Neves quiet and they fall apart
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
I didnt realise this wasnt televised tonight
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:34:42 pm
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Nunez

Thanks. Not sure why Robertson, Hendo and Gakpo need resting since we only have 1 more mid-week match in the next 5 weeks.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 06:53:14 pm
Thanks. Not sure why Robertson, Hendo and Gakpo need resting since we only have 1 more mid-week match in the next 5 weeks.

They've played a lot of games recently so I can understand the need to freshen things up.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 06:53:14 pm
Thanks. Not sure why Robertson, Hendo and Gakpo need resting since we only have 1 more mid-week match in the next 5 weeks.

What have Robertson and Henderson done to stay in the starting XI?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:51:04 pm
The midfield..........

Who would you prefer?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Hoping for a 4231 there with Stefan sitting alongside Fab to babysit him.

3-0 to the Reds.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 07:01:06 pm
Hoping for a 4231 there with Stefan sitting alongside Fab to babysit him.

3-0 to the Reds.
I know Fab has been poor but not sure he needs babysitting
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Fabinho...  :( 

Well, what would have been a pretty creative and fresh starting XI doesn't look so much now...   

Don't have a great feeling about this as they've outplayed us more than we have them in our 7 other matches this year. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Stat from LFC ( don't shoot the messenger  :P )

1 defeat in our last 89 League matches with fans in Anfield
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
I had a feeling Tsimikas would come in for this. I'm not delighted to see him, but Robertson is getting absolutely hammered at the moment and needs a rest somewhere. Carrying both Elliott and him is slightly concerning though. Henderson also probably needs a rest, but that midfield really could get overrun, for all that Bajcetic has surpassed expectations.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Trent should be licking his lips dry with Nunez and Jota both starting
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 06:17:15 pm
I reckon well win if we score first, although we might need a couple of early goals to give me a decent amount of confidence. As ever, we need to avoid being dominated in midfield as theyre quite strong in that area and we are, well, were not. Staggering to think that Bajcetic is pretty much our number 1 midfielder right now - would anyone have predicted that at the start of the season?!

More like the start of 2023. ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Tsimikas should have had more starts this season to give Robertson a rest
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Hopefully Fab is better from initial kick off and good opportunity for Tsimikas to impress.

Lets get a win to carry the momentum into the weekend.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
I wish we try Trent in midfield for just one game to see what he can do
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:02:09 pm
I know Fab has been poor but not sure he needs babysitting

Just a little joke given the age of young Stefan. Fab has been abysmal though so hopefully he can get back on track tonight.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Please let Jota score, be great for his confidence. Cant remember the last time he scored

Team looks good, I think if we start quickly well do enough tonight
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:56:56 pm
What have Robertson and Henderson done to stay in the starting XI?

Robertson is better than Tsimikas. Whenever they swap mid match it's evident/obvious.
Henderson is a better midfielder than Elliott. Elliott should be played further up the pitch.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:03:37 pm
Stat from LFC ( don't shoot the messenger  :P )

1 defeat in our last 89 League matches with fans in Anfield

That was the Leeds match a few months ago. Our only home league loss with fans in about 5 years.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Thank goodness Konate is fit. Fingers crossed he that way for me rest of the season
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:08:54 pm
Please let Jota score, be great for his confidence. Cant remember the last time he scored

Team looks good, I think if we start quickly well do enough tonight

Jota was injured from mid October to mid February.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:08:54 pm
Please let Jota score, be great for his confidence. Cant remember the last time he scored

Team looks good, I think if we start quickly well do enough tonight

April 10th last year.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 07:09:53 pm
Robertson is better than Tsimikas. Whenever they swap mid match it's evident/obvious.
Henderson is a better midfielder than Elliott. Elliott should be played further up the pitch.

This is so obvious it shouldn't even need to be said. Even an exhausted and out of form Robertson is miles better than the willing but brainless and slow Tsimikas. An over the hill Henderson with his legs gone is still a far more dependable midfielder than Elliott (good player, but no physical presence whatsoever and therefore not a midfielder).

I can understand they're getting rested because they're getting overworked recently, but it quite simply makes our team worse.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
I like the look of that team, when Elliot is advanced in midfield I think it will help with our attacking options. Just hope that the badger and Fabinho can keep them at bay and we finally get a chance to play our first choice CB pairing.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Keita binned from squad
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:14:37 pm
Keita binned from squad

Should not be used if we don't plan to keep him.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:14:37 pm
Keita binned from squad
Gomez too?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 07:08:52 pm
Just a little joke given the age of young Stefan. Fab has been abysmal though so hopefully he can get back on track tonight.
I thought you meant fab to babysit Stefan so my joke backfired!
Anyway, hopefully they all work well together.
