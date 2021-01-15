The Reds are coming up hill boys, just remember that.
There's just no world in which our strongest XI includes Fabinho
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Nunez
The forward line everybody wanted to see.
is that the side? pleased to see it's pretty attacking and sort of fresh. seems an odd choice to have nunez down the middle this time against a side that creates second fewest chances in the league and defends extremely conservatively - wouldn't have expected much joy for him to counter into space. also thought Klopp said jota was knackered from his run out - so maybe he only has 50-60 mins today anywaykeeping konate and bajcetic fit, and getting thiago back within a couple of games, are pretty much necessities to stand a chance at fourth i reckon
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Thanks. Not sure why Robertson, Hendo and Gakpo need resting since we only have 1 more mid-week match in the next 5 weeks.
The midfield..........
Hoping for a 4231 there with Stefan sitting alongside Fab to babysit him. 3-0 to the Reds.
I reckon well win if we score first, although we might need a couple of early goals to give me a decent amount of confidence. As ever, we need to avoid being dominated in midfield as theyre quite strong in that area and we are
, well, were not. Staggering to think that Bajcetic is pretty much our number 1 midfielder right now - would anyone have predicted that at the start of the season?!
I know Fab has been poor but not sure he needs babysitting
What have Robertson and Henderson done to stay in the starting XI?
Stat from LFC ( don't shoot the messenger ) 1 defeat in our last 89 League matches with fans in Anfield
Please let Jota score, be great for his confidence. Cant remember the last time he scored Team looks good, I think if we start quickly well do enough tonight
Robertson is better than Tsimikas. Whenever they swap mid match it's evident/obvious. Henderson is a better midfielder than Elliott. Elliott should be played further up the pitch.
Keita binned from squad
Just a little joke given the age of young Stefan. Fab has been abysmal though so hopefully he can get back on track tonight.
