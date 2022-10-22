After this week we are down to 1 game per week (or less), so in my opinion, there is little need for rotation, bar injury, tactical, or loss of form.
I also dont think we can afford to give players minutes, unless we are coasting. We cannot carry the likes of Bobby/Jota/Jones, and certainly not from the start of a game, when our team already appears to have a serious lack of mobility.
We need 11 players who are match ready. Thats the way football has developed, and I believe teams will have to find alternative ways to obtain match fitness (legs and decision making)
Can we also please have substitutions tonight that have a positive impact on how we are playing?
I think our strongest at the moment is:
Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Bajcetic
Fabinho
Henderson
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo
Kelleher
Jones
Elliott
Milner
Jota
Bobby
Keita
Matip