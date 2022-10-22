« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March  (Read 4741 times)

Offline sattapaartridge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #80 on: Today at 11:55:08 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:53:10 am
If we're serious about top four, then we cant afford not to win this one. Cant keep bumbling around onto shit runs of form. Spurs look like they've got an easy run of games now, as much as top four flights usually descend into competitions for who can drop post points it'll still be too much if we dont get on a run of wins pretty swiftly.

I have a feeling we'll be decent at home, and a bit all over the place in away matches, until we get Thiago back. Be nice to go on a run of wins. But unbeaten in 3 league games is decent maybe.
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Online El Lobo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:58:12 am »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 11:55:08 am
I have a feeling we'll be decent at home, and a bit all over the place in away matches, until we get Thiago back. Be nice to go on a run of wins. But unbeaten in 3 league games is decent maybe.

Its an improvement but its not gonna be enough to close the gap on the amount of teams we need to close the gap on.
Offline MH41

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:01:10 pm »
After this week we are down to 1 game per week (or less), so in my opinion, there is little need for rotation, bar injury, tactical, or loss of form.

I also dont think we can afford to give players minutes, unless we are coasting. We cannot carry the likes of Bobby/Jota/Jones, and certainly not from the start of a game, when our team already appears to have a serious lack of mobility.
We need 11 players who are match ready. Thats the way football has developed, and I believe teams will have to find alternative ways to obtain match fitness (legs and decision making)
Can we also please have substitutions tonight that have a positive impact on how we are playing?

I think our strongest at the moment is:

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Bajcetic
Fabinho
Henderson
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

Kelleher
Jones
Elliott
Milner
Jota
Bobby
Keita
Matip
Online Macc77

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:13:08 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 11:55:08 am
I have a feeling we'll be decent at home, and a bit all over the place in away matches, until we get Thiago back. Be nice to go on a run of wins. But unbeaten in 3 league games is decent maybe.

We should have the attitude that we shouldn't lose another game at home, even if we draw one or two (Arsenal etc). We simply don't lose that many home games in the league and even now, every team in the country takes a point at Anfield as a success. So, even if we draw a couple we should win the rest if we want to get Top 4. Away from home we'll (on form) likely lose at City and I suspect Chelsea will up their game against us so a point there would be okay. But every other away game is a game we can win against teams in no great shakes.

Something like 6-2-0 at home and 4-2-1 away sounds like it would take a massive upgrade in consistency and form to achieve, but the fixtures are there, and 10-4-1 from here gets us to 70 points, and I'll take my chances with that.
Offline sattapaartridge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:24:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:58:12 am
Its an improvement but its not gonna be enough to close the gap on the amount of teams we need to close the gap on.

I agree, our save in grace might be that all the teams ahead of us are in similar form to us. Think Spurs, Newcastle are up and down. Think the top 3 are already City, Arsenal, Utd. Just that last place up for grabs.

Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:01:10 pm
After this week we are down to 1 game per week (or less), so in my opinion, there is little need for rotation, bar injury, tactical, or loss of form.

Yes and no, its not about "affording" to give players time. Its about playing them into form. Jota on his day is a match winner on his own. Getting him into form could well get us the goals we need for the top 4 finish. Similarly, Firmino, in good form, he makes us tick. You are right though, with 5 sub rule, we can make drastic changes. But I dont think we'll be coasting anytime soon. We've really struggled for goals this year.

In summary, I think in attack we can afford to rotate. The rest, we cant.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:49:39 pm »
Watched the end of the PL Years things they do the other night and it was last season. Id say it cheered me up but man, the last few days with Everton surviving and that shit City come back just made me more depressed! But especially when you saw Konate, Diaz and Thiago all prominent in the last few weeks of the season. Would love them backI know Konate is close but when are we expecting the other two to return?
Online MD1990

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:49:39 pm
Watched the end of the PL Years things they do the other night and it was last season. Id say it cheered me up but man, the last few days with Everton surviving and that shit City come back just made me more depressed! But especially when you saw Konate, Diaz and Thiago all prominent in the last few weeks of the season. Would love them backI know Konate is close but when are we expecting the other two to return?
I watched highlights of the Wolves game too
Signs were there with how easy Wolves created chances in that game.

We were tired but looking back we showed signs of decline.

Now in fairness we all thought a summer rest & we would be ok.
Offline redk84

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:57:28 pm »
Would really like Jota to score tonight...seems a purple patch kinda player to me and he hasn't scored in what is it 19 games?

If he can get that first one maybe a few more will follow and he already does a lot for the team with his movement, good defensive help in the attacking line and ability to carry the ball especially which not a lot of his teammates can do
Offline JackWard33

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:59:14 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:01:10 pm

I think our strongest at the moment is:

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Bajcetic
Fabinho
Henderson
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo


There's just no world in which our strongest XI includes Fabinho
Online MD1990

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:09:18 pm »
It is playing with 10 with Fabinho sadly.
Henderson been poor as well.

I think I would give Ox a run as an rcm we are out of options
Online lionel_messias

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:15:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:59:14 pm
There's just no world in which our strongest XI includes Fabinho

Or Henderson to be fair. He's good for about 20 mins.
Online A-Bomb

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:32:19 pm »
Is this on TV in the UK anywhere?
Online SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:45:03 pm »
Offline jonnypb

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:12:08 pm »
Any win will do please.  Hopefully Konate and Nunez get some minutes so that they can start against utd at the weekend.

Getting to the stage now where these games are a must win if we want top 4.  Win the 2 games in hand and 3 points behind spurs, can't afford to keep dropping points against teams in the bottom half.

Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:32:19 pm
Is this on TV in the UK anywhere?

If you've got IPTV it's on plenty of overseas channels.  Other than that you'll need a stream closer to the time.
Online mickl

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:54:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:58:12 am
Its an improvement but its not gonna be enough to close the gap on the amount of teams we need to close the gap on.

Well you can't beat optimism.
Online El Lobo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #95 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm »
Quote from: mickl on Today at 03:54:39 pm
Well you can't beat optimism.

You cant. But you can beat pretty average (at best) form.
Online mrantarctica

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #96 on: Today at 04:09:32 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:01:10 pm
After this week we are down to 1 game per week (or less), so in my opinion, there is little need for rotation, bar injury, tactical, or loss of form.

I also dont think we can afford to give players minutes, unless we are coasting. We cannot carry the likes of Bobby/Jota/Jones, and certainly not from the start of a game, when our team already appears to have a serious lack of mobility.
We need 11 players who are match ready. Thats the way football has developed, and I believe teams will have to find alternative ways to obtain match fitness (legs and decision making)
Can we also please have substitutions tonight that have a positive impact on how we are playing?

I think our strongest at the moment is:

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Bajcetic
Fabinho
Henderson
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

Kelleher
Jones
Elliott
Milner
Jota
Bobby
Keita
Matip

Naby only got pulled last game because he was carrying a card, so I wonder if he might start again. Otherwise similar team to previous.

Alisson
Trent
Matip
VVD
Robertson
Bajcetic
Naby
Henderson
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

Prefer to see Kostas get a start too but seems unlikely. Hendo also played a lot of games in quick succession and looks gassed, but we don't have too many options. Will be interesting to see what JK goes with. Whoever gets on, hopefully we can make a strong start and go in to half time with the lead.

It is a must win game in some respects. I think we can still make 4th as we still have Spurs to play, and have games in hand. We can overtake Fulham by beating them too. Newcastle are potentially higher but they are winless in 4 games and will drop more points having many tough games to play. We have to do our bit by winning our games in hand, and by coming up with some big results against Spurs, Fulham and making sure we keep collecting points against the likes of Utd, Arsenal and City.
Online mickl

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #97 on: Today at 04:10:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:06:25 pm
You cant. But you can beat pretty average (at best) form.

The Reds are coming up hill boys, just remember that.
Online Spezialo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #98 on: Today at 04:11:46 pm »
Think there will be one goal in it. 2-1 to the reds
