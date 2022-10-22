After this week we are down to 1 game per week (or less), so in my opinion, there is little need for rotation, bar injury, tactical, or loss of form.



I also dont think we can afford to give players minutes, unless we are coasting. We cannot carry the likes of Bobby/Jota/Jones, and certainly not from the start of a game, when our team already appears to have a serious lack of mobility.

We need 11 players who are match ready. Thats the way football has developed, and I believe teams will have to find alternative ways to obtain match fitness (legs and decision making)

Can we also please have substitutions tonight that have a positive impact on how we are playing?



I think our strongest at the moment is:



Alisson

Trent

Konate

VVD

Robertson

Bajcetic

Fabinho

Henderson

Salah

Nunez

Gakpo



Kelleher

Jones

Elliott

Milner

Jota

Bobby

Keita

Matip



Naby only got pulled last game because he was carrying a card, so I wonder if he might start again. Otherwise similar team to previous.AlissonTrentMatipVVDRobertsonBajceticNabyHendersonSalahNunezGakpoPrefer to see Kostas get a start too but seems unlikely. Hendo also played a lot of games in quick succession and looks gassed, but we don't have too many options. Will be interesting to see what JK goes with. Whoever gets on, hopefully we can make a strong start and go in to half time with the lead.It is a must win game in some respects. I think we can still make 4th as we still have Spurs to play, and have games in hand. We can overtake Fulham by beating them too. Newcastle are potentially higher but they are winless in 4 games and will drop more points having many tough games to play. We have to do our bit by winning our games in hand, and by coming up with some big results against Spurs, Fulham and making sure we keep collecting points against the likes of Utd, Arsenal and City.