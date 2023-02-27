This is a must-win, 100%. Although I've said that about another dozen or so games since October and we lost half of them and are still in with a shout.
Top 4 isn't like chasing City, obviously, otherwise we'd have been done before the World Cup. Teams we are chasing are flawed, as are we, but games like this are games we simply have to win. We've been floating around and consoling ourselves that there are loads of games left, but we're down to 15, 4 of which are against Arsenal, City, United and Spurs. We need to maximise what we can get from the other 11 starting tonight.