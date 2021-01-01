« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March

eAyeAddio

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #40
Quote from: duvva 💅

Now more importantly - Is this on TV anywhere?

It pisses me off so much that some other countries get EVERY Prem League game played for a fraction of the cost of subscribing than the rip-off costs of watching the odd game of the team you support here in the UK.

LFC v Wolves will be shown live on Sky Canada, Sky New Zealand, BeIn Sports, Peacock TV in the USA, Canal Plus in France and no doubt countless other countries that I couldn't be arsed with naming here, and all for the cost of a couple of beers.

Living in the UK is such fun.

They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

didi shamone

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #41
Quote from: JC the Messiah
No, no, no...

He knows that we're no good.
Bobsackamano

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #42
Quote from: eAyeAddio
It pisses me off so much that some other countries get EVERY Prem League game played for a fraction of the cost of subscribing than the rip-off costs of watching the odd game of the team you support here in the UK.

LFC v Wolves will be shown live on Sky Canada, Sky New Zealand, BeIn Sports, Peacock TV in the USA, Canal Plus in France and no doubt countless other countries that I couldn't be arsed with naming here, and all for the cost of a couple of beers.

Living in the UK is such fun.



That's why God invented illegal free streams.
SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #43
small point ...  there's no such thing as Sky Canada.

we get PL games on FUBO only (though it is every single game).

CL games, need to pay for DAZN.
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #44
Need to win the next two if we have hopes of top 4
RogerTheRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #45
Come on Redmen!!
Big home week ahead. Thanks for the op Duvva. I optimistically agree on your prediction now I know Nunez is bck
Fruity

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #46
win and we are up to 6th. We will be 6 points behind spurs in 4th with a game in hand.

If we could get any level of consistency going then 4th would be there for the taking. Felt like we were getting there before the Madrid game. A win tomorrow and one against that horrible bunch on Sunday and I think that's the springboard we would need.

With that said I am so 50/50 about any sort of result tomorrow based on our performances. Please Please win.

rob1966

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #47
Quote from: SamLad
small point ...  there's no such thing as Sky Canada.

we get PL games on FUBO only (though it is every single game).

CL games, need to pay for DAZN.


Get that RAWK only stream set up :D
Macc77

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #48
Quote from: eAyeAddio
It pisses me off so much that some other countries get EVERY Prem League game played for a fraction of the cost of subscribing than the rip-off costs of watching the odd game of the team you support here in the UK.

LFC v Wolves will be shown live on Sky Canada, Sky New Zealand, BeIn Sports, Peacock TV in the USA, Canal Plus in France and no doubt countless other countries that I couldn't be arsed with naming here, and all for the cost of a couple of beers.

Living in the UK is such fun.

It's annoying, but that's always going to be the case. Everywhere else the PL is just a foreign league watched by a minority, with kick off times in the morning in the US all the way to late at night in South East Asia, and the value of the rights reflects that. The PL give broadcasters the whole package of games to maximise revenue and what is costs to view the games overseas reflects what has been spent to acquire them.

The rights are worth about £10bn globally, £5bn domestic, £5bn global, and so you think of the value of one individual game here to televise compared to anywhere else and you see why we don't have all the games.

NBC pay £2bn for 6 years of rights, so 2280 games at less than £1m per game, plus they don't have to do anything but send 2 comms to the ground as the domestic broadcasters do all the production work. They are spending a similar amount to show about 200 NFL games over 10 years, so the PL rights are small fry to them. Compare to the £5bn or so Sky, BT and Amazon pay for 600 games over 3 years at an average of over £8m per game. So, it's not as simple as saying everyone else gets a better deal. Yes they do, most definitely, but they're getting to see all the games from what is still a niche (yet rapidly growing) overseas league that their broadcasters are getting relatively cheaply. It's just not the same thing as here.
Cafe De Paris

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #49
Here we go again Wolves/Brighton they seem to be part of our winter of discontent. And here we are again. Ah well we can just hope the molecule of confidence we have and someone doing something that LFC did last season will help us to a win. 2-1 to the red men. Ever the optimist.
andy07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #50
Into March tomorrow so maybe our winter of discontent ends.  Massive couple of games coming up, we really have to win tomorrow.  Hopefully a good atmosphere and everyone gets behind the team.
iamnant

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #51
Quote from: Bobsackamano
That's why God invented illegal free streams.
And the neanderthals at the Premier League are still wondering why everyone is using IPTV these days. Idiots.
TankEngine10

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #52
Fuck the fuck off Wolves.
nerdster4

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #53
Alisson
Gomez Vvd Matip Tsimikas
Jones Bacjetic Fabinho
Elliott Firmino Jota

Would be nice

Son of Spion

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #54
Wolves, for the 23rd time this season.  ::)

Smash them, Reds. Please.
RayPhilAlan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #55
Quote from: Son of Spion
Wolves, for the 23rd time this season.  ::)
Apparently if we get past Real Madrid, we get Wolves in the next round
A Red Abroad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #56
Quote from: RayPhilAlan
Apparently if we get past Real Madrid, we get Wolves in the next round

 :lmao
kavah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #57
Quote from: RayPhilAlan
Apparently if we get past Real Madrid, we get Wolves in the next round

ha ha  ;D

or Brighton
A Red Abroad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #58
Post-embargo presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ajc5b8tVDgY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ajc5b8tVDgY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ajc5b8tVDgY
G Richards

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
Reply #59
Hopefully it is a brighter performance and we take the three points. If we do, that will be 10 from the last 12 league points, which is a good haul after so much dross for much of the season. If we keep going like that then top four might be within reach.

Id like to see Darwin start. He makes stuff happen. Gakpo and Salah for me to make up the front three.

The midfield is the trickiest segment of the team to pick. Bajcetic should be back in, and if Jones is fit he should see some action, but probably wont start.

