It pisses me off so much that some other countries get EVERY Prem League game played for a fraction of the cost of subscribing than the rip-off costs of watching the odd game of the team you support here in the UK.



LFC v Wolves will be shown live on Sky Canada, Sky New Zealand, BeIn Sports, Peacock TV in the USA, Canal Plus in France and no doubt countless other countries that I couldn't be arsed with naming here, and all for the cost of a couple of beers.



Living in the UK is such fun.



It's annoying, but that's always going to be the case. Everywhere else the PL is just a foreign league watched by a minority, with kick off times in the morning in the US all the way to late at night in South East Asia, and the value of the rights reflects that. The PL give broadcasters the whole package of games to maximise revenue and what is costs to view the games overseas reflects what has been spent to acquire them.The rights are worth about £10bn globally, £5bn domestic, £5bn global, and so you think of the value of one individual game here to televise compared to anywhere else and you see why we don't have all the games.NBC pay £2bn for 6 years of rights, so 2280 games at less than £1m per game, plus they don't have to do anything but send 2 comms to the ground as the domestic broadcasters do all the production work. They are spending a similar amount to show about 200 NFL games over 10 years, so the PL rights are small fry to them. Compare to the £5bn or so Sky, BT and Amazon pay for 600 games over 3 years at an average of over £8m per game. So, it's not as simple as saying everyone else gets a better deal. Yes they do, most definitely, but they're getting to see all the games from what is still a niche (yet rapidly growing) overseas league that their broadcasters are getting relatively cheaply. It's just not the same thing as here.