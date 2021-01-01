

Now more importantly - Is this on TV anywhere?



It pisses me off so much that some other countries get EVERY Prem League game played for a fraction of the cost of subscribing than the rip-off costs of watching the odd game of the team you support here in the UK.LFC v Wolves will be shown live on Sky Canada, Sky New Zealand, BeIn Sports, Peacock TV in the USA, Canal Plus in France and no doubt countless other countries that I couldn't be arsed with naming here, and all for the cost of a couple of beers.Living in the UK is such fun.