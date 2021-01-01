« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March  (Read 2081 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:30:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm

Now more importantly - Is this on TV anywhere?

It pisses me off so much that some other countries get EVERY Prem League game played for a fraction of the cost of subscribing than the rip-off costs of watching the odd game of the team you support here in the UK.

LFC v Wolves will be shown live on Sky Canada, Sky New Zealand, BeIn Sports, Peacock TV in the USA, Canal Plus in France and no doubt countless other countries that I couldn't be arsed with naming here, and all for the cost of a couple of beers.

Living in the UK is such fun.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:36:01 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:32:43 pm
No, no, no...

He knows that we're no good.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:40:28 pm »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 05:30:32 pm
It pisses me off so much that some other countries get EVERY Prem League game played for a fraction of the cost of subscribing than the rip-off costs of watching the odd game of the team you support here in the UK.

LFC v Wolves will be shown live on Sky Canada, Sky New Zealand, BeIn Sports, Peacock TV in the USA, Canal Plus in France and no doubt countless other countries that I couldn't be arsed with naming here, and all for the cost of a couple of beers.

Living in the UK is such fun.



That's why God invented illegal free streams.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #43 on: Today at 06:10:30 pm »
small point ...  there's no such thing as Sky Canada.

we get PL games on FUBO only (though it is every single game).

CL games, need to pay for DAZN.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Wolves, Anfield, KO 8pm 1st March
« Reply #44 on: Today at 06:46:56 pm »
Need to win the next two if we have hopes of top 4
