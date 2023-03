Ellie in the Last of Us is a Brit yet she plays an American!!!!







if Americans decided to get worked up and start complaining that Americans are losing out TV roles to English people and how can a Brit possibly understand the cultural feelings of Americans and they could not play an American as well as an American and start getting column inches when they start moaning then maybe there would be real change in Hollywood and then no one would need to 'act' anymore as people would basically be playing themselves all the time