Don't see what the problem is whoever plays what. The actors job is to portray a role that the script/director has decided on.



If the actor is good enough at their job they'll be able to make you believe what they want to portray.



"Oh but they have no idea what a gay man/woman would feel". Pretty sure Anthony Perkins didnt really have much experience of keeping his dead mum in his hotel and ripping down shower curtains.