Something that for some bizarre reason seems to be a thing at the moment. What do we reckon?

Yeah. What's the problem?
Not sure. Tricky one.
No. Gay people should be played by Gay people.
It's trickier than that - what about they/them/him/her/she/non-binary and other?
Who gives a fuck?
Re: Should straight people play gay people
If there was an issue of gay actors being under represented and not being selected for roles, then maybe there would be a point there.

AS far as I am aware there is not, but always happy to be corrected on something I am not exactly well read up on.

I only brought it up because it's topical.

People that normally bring this start off by saying 'I have gay friends but...'


:D


I have several gay friends ... D'OH!!! :D


But I have some in this forum, some in Liverpool and some friends we've met away. I've also met some absolute fucking whoppers.

Being straight or gay or non-binary or whatever doesn't make you good, bad or indifferent. The kind of person you are does.

Met some lovely people that are gay. Met some right twats as well. Same as everyone, everywhere.

Not something any of my mates brought up, but kept popping up on the BBC feed so thought it might be an interesting chat.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
I'd be totally fine with a straight person playing me in the Oscar-nominated screenplay of my life story (which would obviously be riveting).

But I'd want a woman / gay woman as director.  :wave
Re: Should straight people play gay people
https://inmagazine.ca/2022/03/14-straight-actors-who-won-oscars-for-playing-lgbtq-roles/

Now let's compare that to gay actors nominated for straight roles...

Marlon Brando was bisexual and played straight characters on film, he is considered one of the best actors of all time by many, and won numerous awards too.

I think if you limit only gay characters to playing gay roles and straight people to playing straight roles then that will hurt gay actors a lot more since only a tiny % of roles in films and TV are of gay characters.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
I'd be totally fine with a straight person playing me in the Oscar-nominated screenplay of my life story (which would obviously be riveting).

But I'd want a woman / gay woman as director.  :wave

I put this question to friends (a gay couple) and this was pretty much their answer. They thought the writer and director were more important when it comes to telling a LGBT story. They named loads of straight women actors to play themselves. I hadnt thought of that before.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
Why?

The sexuality of those employed shouldn't even be considered, all that should be considered is are they good enough for the role, whether its an acting role or in the production of the film, if they are good enough, give them the job, if not, fuck them off. No point casting a gay actor if they can't act for toffee, or a gay camera operator who cant work the thing. What should be heavily jumped on is anyone being excluded because of sexuality/race/disability.

Aye in a perfect world it should never be considered. I'm talking about if there is assumed or known discrimination going on. I  thought that would be the angle that Andy's post was taking but maybe I've read too much into it.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
dressing up and saying other people's words

being told where to stand and what to do

fucking actors and actresses are amazing aren't they?

it's time to just have 3d avatar type ai programs doing all this acting 'work' going forward and time to stop rewarding these people with fame and lots and lots and lots of money
Re: Should straight people play gay people
One of the main failures of the idea that gay roles can only be played by gay actors is that if it were put into practice, then there is the potential for actors not being considered for a role unless they publicly reveal their sexuality. It may seem far fetched, but its actually already sort of happened in recent months with Kit Connor and Heartstopper, and although the creator of the show made it clear before any casting decisions had been made that the roles would be fully representative, Connor - an 18-year-old at the time of the shows release - came under pressure to reveal his sexual preferences or face accusations of queerbaiting, which is awfully sad.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
They're actors. Portraying people is their job. Think of John Hurt playing Quentin Crisp. It's an iconic performance.

If a gay and straight actor are both up for the same role, then it should always come down to their acting ability, not their sexuality.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
I qualify as a gay people. I couldn't care less if an actor in a gay role is gay themselves. I know gay people who think the same. I know other gay people who think it shouldn't be happening. They usually say so for one of two reasons.

The first is that a gay actor = a more authentic performance. I personally think that's nonsense, some of the worst efforts I've seen were from gay actors. For me, more authentic end products come about from having the gay people behind the camera. Especially in writing roles.

The second reason has kind of been touched upon already but the framing is a little off. When people advocate for gay actors in gay roles in an 'actor managing to be cast' sense, it's less to do with getting the gay actors who are already knocking about into roles and more about creating opportunities for lesser known, or even brand-new actors to be cast when they might otherwise never be managing to. Same as when people advocate for any minority actor to be matched up with a minority role. Say you have the gay actor who is being overlooked for the straight roles, who then can't get even the gay roles because the straight actors have those too. The argument is then one of the gay roles being left for the gay actors so they can get work/their big break. I don't think it's wrong, I don't think it's right. I do think the better solution is to just have more gay roles to go around. Increased representation comes from an increase in stories being told.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
A gripe across the pond you dont hear in the uk is our actors playing americans, the fact is british actors are of a better quality and can produce more on set due to different training styles. Look at american dramas packed to the gills with uk and irish talent.

Damien lewis, dominic west, ruth wilson, idris alba, aiden gillian, christian bale, daniel day lewis, cillian murphey, naomi ackie , john boyega, hugh laurie, brian cox, colm meaney, colin farrell, liam neeson Gabriel byrne, zawe ashton, micheal fassenbender, tom hardy, cumberbatch, gary oldman, jeremy irons ,  the kid in the last of us etc

Compare that to american actors playing british roles. Very rarely happens,green street aside.

I have no idea on the sexuality of any of the above , frankly its irrelevant they are all of the highest quality and thats what gets them in the door and what matters.

Point is i suppose is best actor available regardless, football is a meritocracy and our best ever side had no scousers in it,nobody was arsed as  what we watched was terrific.




Re: Should straight people play gay people
As an aside, Nick Offerman is straight and Murray Bartlett is gay. If episode three of The Last of Us doesn't win some kind of award, there's something very wrong with the world (on top of all the other things that are wrong with it I mean).
Re: Should straight people play gay people
As an aside, Nick Offerman is straight and Murray Bartlett is gay. If episode three of The Last of Us doesn't win some kind of award, there's something very wrong with the world (on top of all the other things that are wrong with it I mean).

Well Tom Hanks better give his Oscar for best 'actor' back.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
What if an actor is gay but hasnt come out, can they play a gay character?
Re: Should straight people play gay people
What if an actor is gay but hasnt come out, can they play a gay character?

Only if they're playing a gay person who hasn't come out.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
dressing up and saying other people's words

being told where to stand and what to do

fucking actors and actresses are amazing aren't they?


Even then it takes any number of attempts to get it right, and then you get an award for being a great actor.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
Well the French exist. How about an English guy playing a Frenchman?
Sorry Im not very active. Im reading all the comments and here to answer. So I guess I see it as the whole point of gay (or whatever) people playing their part os to stop other whatevers claiming their history. There was once a time where white people could tell black storys as our own so just think that gay is black now and realise you are angry at the wrong thing. Imagine Alex Jones telling a story that he couldnt sit down on a bus.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
Im also obviously drunk but I hope you all get me. And can I add as a 20 odd year lingerer, my life is Andy-ish polls
Re: Should straight people play gay people
Im also obviously drunk but I hope you all get me. And can I add as a 20 odd year lingerer, my life is Andy-ish polls
I think you need the face creaming thread.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
Sorry Im not very active. Im reading all the comments and here to answer. So I guess I see it as the whole point of gay (or whatever) people playing their part os to stop other whatevers claiming their history. There was once a time where white people could tell black storys as our own so just think that gay is black now and realise you are angry at the wrong thing. Imagine Alex Jones telling a story that he couldnt sit down on a bus.

Alex Jones playing Rosa Parks. Wow theres a thought.

Nobody here is, or would, argue that its okay for white people to play black people in an historic drama. The reason why is obvious and it is markedly different from arguing straight people can play gay characters. You do have a point worth considering though, which is that communities should play some role in the portrayal of their histories. What level that needs to be at is the debate.

I personally, would argue that the script for an historic drama based on a moment in LGBT history or Black history could be written by a straight writer or white writer, directed by a straight director or white director and star straight lead actors. However, for that to be the case, the team behind the project should have heavily consulted members of the community portrayed, particularly those close to the incident, as youd expect from any historical drama. For instance, a Hillsborough drama should also seek permission from and consult the families.

Where does the line lie for fiction though? The more fantastical the story the looser the rules would seem  to be. For Lord of the Rings-esque fantasy, does a writer need to consult anyone? Does that change if any of the communities in the fantasy world have suffered in ways that are comparable to a group in the real world? If no, then what about a fictional story set in the real world, amongst real communities?

As long as people approach their work with compassion and empathy, I think thats all we can ask. Whether that means they leave certain stories alone, consult communities, do their own research or merely consider a subject deeply before delving into it, I think anything is acceptable. What matters is that the intentions are in the right place.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
I qualify as a gay people. I couldn't care less if an actor in a gay role is gay themselves. I know gay people who think the same. I know other gay people who think it shouldn't be happening. They usually say so for one of two reasons.

The first is that a gay actor = a more authentic performance. I personally think that's nonsense, some of the worst efforts I've seen were from gay actors. For me, more authentic end products come about from having the gay people behind the camera. Especially in writing roles.

The second reason has kind of been touched upon already but the framing is a little off. When people advocate for gay actors in gay roles in an 'actor managing to be cast' sense, it's less to do with getting the gay actors who are already knocking about into roles and more about creating opportunities for lesser known, or even brand-new actors to be cast when they might otherwise never be managing to. Same as when people advocate for any minority actor to be matched up with a minority role. Say you have the gay actor who is being overlooked for the straight roles, who then can't get even the gay roles because the straight actors have those too. The argument is then one of the gay roles being left for the gay actors so they can get work/their big break. I don't think it's wrong, I don't think it's right. I do think the better solution is to just have more gay roles to go around. Increased representation comes from an increase in stories being told.


From what I've seen recently, 'gay' roles seem to be shoehorned into every situation. Some work really well. Some are obviously just there to - insert words here to placate people

I'm not gay, but I am a dickhead :)
 

But I thought the point was that if someone said they are gay - absolutely no one gives a shite. Everyone goes 'meh' because it's nothing special or different or weird. Someone being gay or straight or whatever is expected and normal and nothing even to care about.

Peoples sexuality is their own and I think although we're not there yet - still got Far Right scum in the UK and the US that are hate figures - but 'normal' people don't care. Isn't that the goal?

I have gay mates that I bump into from time to time and it's not something that you think about it - I bring it up here because they are - but it doesn't matter to me or them, I'm just kind of making a point :)  It's nothing we ever talk about or discuss. It's a given. They are my mates. Nothing more. Nothing less.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
Sorry Im not very active. Im reading all the comments and here to answer. So I guess I see it as the whole point of gay (or whatever) people playing their part os to stop other whatevers claiming their history. There was once a time where white people could tell black storys as our own so just think that gay is black now and realise you are angry at the wrong thing. Imagine Alex Jones telling a story that he couldnt sit down on a bus.
But unless it directly happened to them, it's not their history or story. It's simply history, and we all approach it on our own individual terms. If someone is a great storyteller and they have something to say then what they create will be compelling and meaningful. If it isn't then it won't. Being a similar demographic doesn't mean much if what you bring forth is just a vanity project that has nothing to say about the actual experience of the subjects or existence in general.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
Has Howard Webb got the lead role in "Villareal: The Collina story" here or something?
Re: Should straight people play gay people
I've had these conversations with other LGB people. In short nobody cares. It's acting and the whole point of acting is pretending. As long as the story is handled well I don't have an issue with who gets these roles. I've found it interesting to see this question pop up on the BBC (if I remember correctly) recently because I don't think it's an issue that LGB people worry about.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
I've had these conversations with other LGB people. In short nobody cares. It's acting and the whole point of acting is pretending. As long as the story is handled well I don't have an issue with who gets these roles. I've found it interesting to see this question pop up on the BBC (if I remember correctly) recently because I don't think it's an issue that LGB people worry about.

You dropped a T there.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
You dropped a T there.
In the context of the thread's question, and in the context of the above particular post, the T is right to be dropped. All were asked if the sexuality of an actor should match the sexuality of a character and the general consensus, even away from RAWK, is no.

The question of which actors should play trans characters, and the related one of which roles trans actors should be in, is a whole other discussion with far more nuance than one of matching sexuality between actor and character, and the general consensus here is that it very much matters who gets cast.
Re: Should straight people play gay people
Should gay people play heterosexual people? 🤔
