For me acting is about pretending to be someone they are not.



Was Antony Hopkins a murdering evil psycho that ate people? Did Cate Blanchett live in a forest for thousands of years among Elves and other worldy beings? Did Patrick Stewart fight the Borg on a Starship? Did Robin Williams come from Ork?





If you get a casting director and they see an actor that they feel is right for the feel of the film and the role in question then that's the only question that needs to be asked isn't it?