Author Topic: Three terrible singers with a great message  (Read 1365 times)

Offline thejbs

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:22:33 am »
Quote from: Sangria on February 28, 2023, 07:41:07 pm
Tremolo?

Vibrato. Tremolo is amplitude modulation, vibrato is pitch - a tremolo arm on a guitar is actually performing vibrato.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:27:46 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:48:17 am
Ian Brown, wrote some great songs, i love The Stone Roses debut album, but Ian Brown can't sing for toffee, particularly when he's singing live, & he's worse when he's off his head on the weed.
Definitely. He's a terrible singer. I've got their albums and some of his solo stuff. He can't sing though.

Mind you, a lot of my favourite artists can't sing that well either. Despite that, their voices just seem right for what they do. Robert Smith isn't a good singer, but The Cure are my favourite band.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:55:08 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:18:11 am
Im not. Im a big pumpkins fan and like his voice, but it isnt a classically great singing voice - weedy, raspy and thin. Watch him sing on stage with David Bowie.
Actually, having sat back and thought about it, I can see where you are coming from. It's just his voice is so distinct and unique. I love his vocals, however I wouldn't describe him as a classically gifted singer. But I guess you could say that about a lot of lead singers though.

The original question was 'a singer with a great message but no talent'. I just don't think you can say that about Corgan.
Offline thejbs

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:15:10 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 08:55:08 am
Actually, having sat back and thought about it, I can see where you are coming from. It's just his voice is so distinct and unique. I love his vocals, however I wouldn't describe him as a classically gifted singer. But I guess you could say that about a lot of lead singers though.

The original question was 'a singer with a great message but no talent'. I just don't think you can say that about Corgan.

The way I saw the topic it was referencing people like Corgan, Shane Magowan, Bob Dylan etc. people who arent technically brilliant singers but their songs work perfectly with them. Id much rather an expressive vocal. Its why I dont get people fawning over Taylor Swift - one of the most banal mainstream vocalists of our time.

Like, you can compare Corgan with better rock singers, like Eddie Vedder, and I still prefer Corgan. His voice made the pumpkins work.
Online tubby

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:17:10 am »
Agree on Corgan.  Doesn't have a great voice by any means, but he's got a distinctive voice and being the songwriter he makes it work.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:19:12 am »
Billy Bragg
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:40:56 am »
Bobby Gillespies voice is pretty weak but is still responsible for many a great tune.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 am »
Brian Molko from Placebo.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:59:48 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 08:55:08 am
Actually, having sat back and thought about it, I can see where you are coming from. It's just his voice is so distinct and unique. I love his vocals, however I wouldn't describe him as a classically gifted singer. But I guess you could say that about a lot of lead singers though.

The original question was 'a singer with a great message but no talent'. I just don't think you can say that about Corgan.

You read it wrong mate. How could someone with a wonderful message have no talent?

I meant singing ability.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:15:10 am
The way I saw the topic it was referencing people like Corgan, Shane Magowan, Bob Dylan etc. people who arent technically brilliant singers but their songs work perfectly with them. Id much rather an expressive vocal. Its why I dont get people fawning over Taylor Swift - one of the most banal mainstream vocalists of our time.

Like, you can compare Corgan with better rock singers, like Eddie Vedder, and I still prefer Corgan. His voice made the pumpkins work.

You are 100% correct.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:01:21 am »
Jesse Lacey of Brand New.

That guy simply can not sing and the live shows prove that. So much editing and layering of vocals just prevent him being able to do many of their songs justice live. People say his live vocals are raw and passionate, I think they are dreadful.

Fantastic songwriter and lyricist though.
Offline Sangria

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:48:17 am
Ian Brown, wrote some great songs, i love The Stone Roses debut album, but Ian Brown can't sing for toffee, particularly when he's singing live, & he's worse when he's off his head on the weed.

Great tunes. Not sure about the great message part.
Offline Sangria

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:17:10 am
Agree on Corgan.  Doesn't have a great voice by any means, but he's got a distinctive voice and being the songwriter he makes it work.

Just because you're the songwriter doesn't mean the song suits you. Listen to Bright Eyes by Art Garfunkel and Mike Batt.
Online tubby

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm
Just because you're the songwriter doesn't mean the song suits you. Listen to Bright Eyes by Art Garfunkel and Mike Batt.

Sure, but there's much more of a chance of it doing so if you're the one writing it and singing it as you write.
Offline Filler.

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm »
Who the fuck gives a toss about whether somebody can sing you utter gaylord.
Online tubby

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm
Who the fuck gives a toss about whether somebody can sing you utter gaylord.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:23:44 pm »
Offline Filler.

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:24:43 pm »
I love terrible singers. I love beautiful singers too, but terrible are the best.


If you switch on the radio and listen to quite alot of popular music you will hear singers apeing other singers. It's a copy and past exercise. But the ugly singers don't care about that shit.
Offline Filler.

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:15:30 pm


 :lmao I haven't used it for a similar time ;D

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:24:43 pm
I love terrible singers. I love beautiful singers too, but terrible are the best.


If you switch on the radio and listen to quite alot of popular music you will hear singers apeing other singers. It's a copy and past exercise. But the ugly singers don't care about that shit.

As I read your first post I seemed to remember you being a big fan of The Fall. :D
Online rob1966

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:28:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:15:30 pm


:lmao

Fucking last used in about 1982 by me
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm »
I lived with someone at uni whos Microsoft Word Spellcheck changed his surname to Gaylord on an assignment he handed in. :D
Offline Filler.

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:38:58 pm »
ALL terrible singers have a good message. That's my shit message.
Offline Filler.

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm
As I read your first post I seemed to remember you being a big fan of The Fall. :D

This is true. Tho Mark E Smith was a beautiful singer which could cloud matters.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm
I lived with someone at uni whos Microsoft Word Spellcheck changed his surname to Gaylord on an assignment he handed in. :D

;D
Offline Filler.

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm »
big fan of the lead singer of Dry Cleaning who's gloriously dispensed with the whole idea of singing.
Offline Sangria

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm
This is true. Tho Mark E Smith was a beautiful singer which could cloud matters.

;D

Surely Morten Harket is the most beautiful of all singers.
Offline Filler.

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
Surely Morten Harket is the most beautiful of all singers.

Yes, but strictly speaking he was an animated drawing.
Offline Filler.

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tfhjyD2viKY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tfhjyD2viKY</a>
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:11:47 am »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:38:58 pm
ALL terrible singers have a good message. That's my shit message.
I mean, if you are a shit singer and you're not saying anything then what's the point eh!
Offline afc turkish

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:13:41 am »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm
Who the fuck gives a toss about whether somebody can sing you utter gaylord.

 ;D
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #70 on: Today at 12:35:03 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 26, 2023, 02:37:50 pm
I'd swap Dylan for Springsteen, who I really don't think is a bad singer.
Dylan wrote some great stuff but is/was a terrible singer.

The other two you picked I wouldn't argue with.
Came to say exactly the same thing.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #71 on: Today at 02:59:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm
As I read your first post I seemed to remember you being a big fan of The Fall. :D


Fucking hell. Memories. Saw that fucking twat live (my mate is a massive fan)

Not only was the worst fucking singer ever, but he kept fiddling with the bass and guitar settings.

When I was in a band, if someone touched my shit I would have fucking sparked them onstage. Not right.

Offline liverbloke

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #72 on: Today at 07:43:34 am »
so taking all posts into account we can agree that the three terrible singers with a great message has to be:

dylan

ian brown

mark e smith

man, hope they never do an 'a cappella' tour anytime soon - though mark particularly would find that difficult
Online rob1966

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #73 on: Today at 08:07:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:47 am
I mean, if you are a shit singer and you're not saying anything then what's the point eh!


Madonna says hi from her mansion ;)
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:45:43 am »
Roger Waters

Has written some of the most amazing lyrics ever, with some brilliant, cutting messages behind them.

I mean, Dave Gilmour isn't exactly a great singer, but he seems a maestro compared to Waters.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #75 on: Today at 10:51:33 am »
Smiths-era Morrisey

Obviously he's since shown himself to be a bad meff, but his Smiths stuff had some great lyrics (amongst a fair bit of banal filler), all delivered in that droning, tuneless, self-absorbed voice of his.
Online SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #76 on: Today at 11:14:54 am »
Three terrible threads. Every week. That's the Andy guarantee.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:59:38 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 11:14:54 am
Three terrible threads. Every week. That's the Andy guarantee.

I wouldn't stand for this Andy, your one of the most respected posters here and a true Red.
