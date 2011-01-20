Tremolo?
Ian Brown, wrote some great songs, i love The Stone Roses debut album, but Ian Brown can't sing for toffee, particularly when he's singing live, & he's worse when he's off his head on the weed.
Im not. Im a big pumpkins fan and like his voice, but it isnt a classically great singing voice - weedy, raspy and thin. Watch him sing on stage with David Bowie.
Actually, having sat back and thought about it, I can see where you are coming from. It's just his voice is so distinct and unique. I love his vocals, however I wouldn't describe him as a classically gifted singer. But I guess you could say that about a lot of lead singers though.The original question was 'a singer with a great message but no talent'. I just don't think you can say that about Corgan.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The way I saw the topic it was referencing people like Corgan, Shane Magowan, Bob Dylan etc. people who arent technically brilliant singers but their songs work perfectly with them. Id much rather an expressive vocal. Its why I dont get people fawning over Taylor Swift - one of the most banal mainstream vocalists of our time. Like, you can compare Corgan with better rock singers, like Eddie Vedder, and I still prefer Corgan. His voice made the pumpkins work.
Agree on Corgan. Doesn't have a great voice by any means, but he's got a distinctive voice and being the songwriter he makes it work.
Just because you're the songwriter doesn't mean the song suits you. Listen to Bright Eyes by Art Garfunkel and Mike Batt.
I love terrible singers. I love beautiful singers too, but terrible are the best. If you switch on the radio and listen to quite alot of popular music you will hear singers apeing other singers. It's a copy and past exercise. But the ugly singers don't care about that shit.
As I read your first post I seemed to remember you being a big fan of The Fall.
This is true. Tho Mark E Smith was a beautiful singer which could cloud matters.
Surely Morten Harket is the most beautiful of all singers.
ALL terrible singers have a good message. That's my shit message.
I'd swap Dylan for Springsteen, who I really don't think is a bad singer.Dylan wrote some great stuff but is/was a terrible singer.The other two you picked I wouldn't argue with.
I mean, if you are a shit singer and you're not saying anything then what's the point eh!
