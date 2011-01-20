Im not. Im a big pumpkins fan and like his voice, but it isnt a classically great singing voice - weedy, raspy and thin. Watch him sing on stage with David Bowie.



Actually, having sat back and thought about it, I can see where you are coming from. It's just his voice is so distinct and unique. I love his vocals, however I wouldn't describe him as a classically gifted singer. But I guess you could say that about a lot of lead singers though.The original question was 'a singer with a great message but no talent'. I just don't think you can say that about Corgan.