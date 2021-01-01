Ian Brown, wrote some great songs, i love The Stone Roses debut album, but Ian Brown can't sing for toffee, particularly when he's singing live, & he's worse when he's off his head on the weed.



Definitely. He's a terrible singer. I've got their albums and some of his solo stuff. He can't sing though.Mind you, a lot of my favourite artists can't sing that well either. Despite that, their voices just seem right for what they do. Robert Smith isn't a good singer, but The Cure are my favourite band.