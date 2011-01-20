Which singers can you think of that have no actual talent singing, but write brilliant songs and have a great message - can be an individual or in a band



For me..





Barney (New Order) - I like Joy Division, but New Order had such an amazing range of stuff and although Barney can't and never could sing for shite, great songs.,



Bruce Springsteen. Possibly the worst singer I've ever heard, but wow! The actual songs, the meaning and the passion in them more than make up for his lack of singing talent



Billy Bragg. Used to annoy me with how bad he was as a singer, but again, revisit what he actually talked about and his songs are absolute magic.