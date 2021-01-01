« previous next »
Three terrible singers with a great message

Three terrible singers with a great message
Which singers can you think of that have no actual talent singing, but write brilliant songs and have a great message - can be an individual or in a band

For me..

For me..


Barney (New Order) - I like Joy Division, but New Order had such an amazing range of stuff and although Barney can't and never could sing for shite, great songs.,

Bruce Springsteen. Possibly the worst singer I've ever heard, but wow! The actual songs, the meaning and the passion in them more than make up for his lack of singing talent

Billy Bragg. Used to annoy me with how bad he was as a singer, but again, revisit what he actually talked about and his songs are absolute magic.
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Tim Wheeler has one of the weakest voices there is but still knocks out amazing tunes.
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:21:09 am
Tim Wheeler has one of the weakest voices there is but still knocks out amazing tunes.

Funnily enough some Ash songs came on in the car yesterday and whenever I hear them I think the exact same thing. I suppose it played in to their teenage punk energy that made 1977 such a great album.

As an aside, first gig I ever went to was Ash somewhere in London, and they were being supported by a fresh-faced Muse (yet to release Origin of Symmetry and become huge).
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:32:45 am
Funnily enough some Ash songs came on in the car yesterday and whenever I hear them I think the exact same thing. I suppose it played in to their teenage punk energy that made 1977 such a great album.

As an aside, first gig I ever went to was Ash somewhere in London, and they were being supported by a fresh-faced Muse (yet to release Origin of Symmetry and become huge).

One of my first gigs was Ash, supported by Idlewild!

And yeah, agree all round with you and Tubby. 1977 came out in my A Level summer so resonated with me a lot for some reason.

Years later I took my kids to the cinema to see the Shaun the Sheep Movie (!) and to my complete surprise and pleasure, recognised Tims dulcet tones as he has written the theme song. And it was really good. :D

Ill add Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips to the list. Pretty weak but can still hit the spot.
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:21:09 am
Tim Wheeler has one of the weakest voices there is but used to knock out the odd amazing tune.

Fixed it for you.

I saw him live on tv over Xmas and his voice is pretty terrible. I hate hearing people say Shane Magowan couldnt sing. He had of the most interesting and expressive voices imaginable.
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:19:39 am
Which singers can you think of that have no actual talent singing, but write brilliant songs and have a great message - can be an individual or in a band

For me..


Barney (New Order) - I like Joy Division, but New Order had such an amazing range of stuff and although Barney can't and never could sing for shite, great songs.,

Bruce Springsteen. Possibly the worst singer I've ever heard, but wow! The actual songs, the meaning and the passion in them more than make up for his lack of singing talent

Billy Bragg. Used to annoy me with how bad he was as a singer, but again, revisit what he actually talked about and his songs are absolute magic.
I'd swap Dylan for Springsteen, who I really don't think is a bad singer.
Dylan wrote some great stuff but is/was a terrible singer.

The other two you picked I wouldn't argue with.
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Yeah Bob Dylan would get my vote as well, and I say that as a fan.

James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem too. Charisma trumps ability to hit a note.
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Would Bryan Ferry count?

Can't say I'm too fussed on textbook 'great voices', as above character/charisma is more what I'm into
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
If you're talking about how they deliver the song rather than writing it as not many singers write their songs.
I've got one.





But perhaps it should go in the unpopular opinion thread?
















Rod Stewart.









runs like fuck >>>>>>>>>>>
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:19:39 am
Which singers can you think of that have no actual talent singing, but write brilliant songs and have a great message - can be an individual or in a band

For me..


Barney (New Order) - I like Joy Division, but New Order had such an amazing range of stuff and although Barney can't and never could sing for shite, great songs.,

Bruce Springsteen. Possibly the worst singer I've ever heard, but wow! The actual songs, the meaning and the passion in them more than make up for his lack of singing talent

Billy Bragg. Used to annoy me with how bad he was as a singer, but again, revisit what he actually talked about and his songs are absolute magic.
New order songs wouldnt have worked with a better singer. The somewhat reedy vocals, contrast perfectly with the electronic chimes of the music and exemplify the angst that runs deep in their songs
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:52:46 pm
If you're talking about how they deliver the song rather than writing it as not many singers write their songs.
I've got one.





But perhaps it should go in the unpopular opinion thread?
















Rod Stewart.









runs like fuck >>>>>>>>>>>
100% with you and a massive Scottish wannabe whopper to go with it.
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:12:39 pm
New order songs wouldnt have worked with a better singer. The somewhat reedy vocals, contrast perfectly with the electronic chimes of the music and exemplify the angst that runs deep in their songs

Er. I know. I've been a big fan for years mate. That's the point I'm making.

:)
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Mark Knopfler, great guitarist/musician/songwriter but not a great singer, ducks for cover.
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:18:36 am
Mark Knopfler, great guitarist/musician/songwriter but not a great singer, ducks for cover.

The funniest thing about that is that he's actually got a great voice but puts on a 'Bob Dylan' impression when he sings and now he's stuck with it :D
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Rod is one the best I have ever seen live  :wave
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Greg Dulli has probably the worst singing voice on Earth, but the Afghan Whigs have pumped out some amazing music, and for whatever reason his voice works with it.

Flash isn't working now, I guess.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHMkPKvHhtQ
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:58:44 pm
Greg Dulli has probably the worst singing voice on Earth, but the Afghan Whigs have pumped out some amazing music, and for whatever reason his voice works with it.

Flash isn't working now, I guess.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHMkPKvHhtQ

There you go

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lHMkPKvHhtQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lHMkPKvHhtQ</a>
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:50:47 pm
There you go

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lHMkPKvHhtQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lHMkPKvHhtQ</a>

Cheers, robbo.
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Sting (or as I always call him, Gordon) has a voice that sounds like a strangled Ferret but occasionally carries a message (albeit one he has probably read in a book that week)


Pretentious Geordie git


I'll add that Gil Scott-Heron carries more messages than the whole of most popular music put together, that said, drugs ruined his voice after the 80s such that his later stuff is just as potent but hard to listen to.


1978-Angola Lousiana

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7-dVaQcYU74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7-dVaQcYU74</a>


2010-On Coming From A Broken Home

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6x_X-uewOHs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6x_X-uewOHs</a>
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Leonard Cohen and Neil Young, in no particular order.
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:19:32 pm
Er. I know. I've been a big fan for years mate. That's the point I'm making.

:)
I know, I was agreeing with you ;D
Re: Three terrible singers with a great message
Bob Marley?
