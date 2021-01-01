I agree it's not the amount it's the quality, but at a conservative estimate we need 2 quality CMs, another good CB who can be first replacement for van Dijk or Konate (given Matip and Gomez have had issues), and I would argue we need someone who can play on the right of attack so that in situations like this Salah isn't stuck out there instead of centrally because nobody else can play the position. That's not a small number, but if we did sign 3 or 4 players of real quality in those positions it would be alot better than signing 5 or 6 'project signings' who aren't ready to go.



I'm probably biased towards more project signings over a very select few high profile signings. This is one thing that I agreed with FSG's approach, and should dictate on in the summer given the disaster of this season. I'm not sure why the club went away from the moneyball approach that worked well in Klopp's first few years towards this obsession focussing on just a few high profile expensive players. The latter has massively contributed to the disjointed and neglect we see in the squad today.Much preferable to buy young hungry talent that fit a system, as we did originally under Klopp, rather than signing the odd very expensive players with no sell on value. Lijnders malign influence on recruitment with that stupid recommendation that we just sign high profile players, regardless of injury problems, has partly contributed to the mess we are in. Klopp's big mistake in bending to his influence too (if we're to succeed, Lijnders ought to just focus on his coaching and forget about recruitment).Would much rather have players like Caicedo (players of that ilk - moneyball signing) rather than some high profile player like Thiago who is constantly injured and is past his peak.