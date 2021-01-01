I'm probably biased towards more project signings over a very select few high profile signings. This is one thing that I agreed with FSG's approach, and should dictate on in the summer given the disaster of this season. I'm not sure why the club went away from the moneyball approach that worked well in Klopp's first few years towards this obsession focussing on just a few high profile expensive players. The latter has massively contributed to the disjointed and neglect we see in the squad today.
Much preferable to buy young hungry talent that fit a system, as we did originally under Klopp, rather than signing the odd very expensive players with no sell on value. Lijnders malign influence on recruitment with that stupid recommendation that we just sign high profile players, regardless of injury problems, has partly contributed to the mess we are in. Klopp's big mistake in bending to his influence too (if we're to succeed, Lijnders ought to just focus on his coaching and forget about recruitment).
Would much rather have players like Caicedo (players of that ilk - moneyball signing) rather than some high profile player like Thiago who is constantly injured and is past his peak.
Sorry but that is absolute nonsense.
Firstly it is just a warrantless attack on Ljinders.
Secondly it is just so far from reality. Ljinders returned to the club in the summer of 2018 since then we have recruited
Naby Keita Red Bull Leipzig £52,750,000 1 July 2018
Fabinho Tavarez AS Monaco £43,700,000 * 1 July 2018
Xherdan Shaqiri Stoke City £13,750,000 13 July 2018
Alisson Becker Roma £65,000,000 * 19 July 2018
Sepp van den Berg PEC Zwolle £4,400,000 * 27 June 2019
Harvey Elliott Fulham £4,300,000 * 28 July 2019
Adrián San Miguel Free Transfer Free 5 August 2019
Andy Lonergan Free Transfer Free 12 August 2019
Takumi Minamino Red Bull Salzburg £7,250,000 1 January 2020
Kostas Tsimikas Olympiacos £11,750,000 10 August 2020
Thiago Alcantara Bayern Munich £27,400,000 * 18 September 2020
Diogo Jota Wolves £45,000,000 * 19 September 2020
Marcelo Pitaluga Fluminense £1,800,000 * 8 October 2020
Stefan Bajcetic Celta Vigo £224,000 1 January 2021
Ben Davies Preston North End £1,600,000 * 1 February 2021
Ozan Kabak Schalke 04 On Loan * 1 February 2021
Kaide Gordon Derby County £3,400,000 * 6 February 2021
Ibrahima Konaté Red Bull Leipzig £36,000,000 1 July 2021
Luis Diaz Porto £50,000,000 * 30 January 2022
Darwin Nunez Benfica £85,360,000 * 14 June 2022
Calvin Ramsay Aberdeen £6,500,000 * 19 June 2022
Fabio Carvalho Fulham £7,700,000 * 1 July 2022
Ben Doak Celtic £600,000 1 July 2022
Arthur Melo Juventus On Loan * 1 September 2022
Cody Gakpo PSV Eindhoven £44,000,000 * 3 January 2023
The only player who we have paid a fee for who would have no sell on value is Thiago. Everyone else has been a young hungry late teens to mid-twenties player.