PL: Palace vs Liverpool

mattD

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #720 on: Today at 05:28:45 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 02:49:34 pm
I agree it's not the amount it's the quality, but at a conservative estimate we need 2 quality CMs, another good CB who can be first replacement for van Dijk or Konate (given Matip and Gomez have had issues), and I would argue we need someone who can play on the right of attack so that in situations like this Salah isn't stuck out there instead of centrally because nobody else can play the position. That's not a small number, but if we did sign 3 or 4 players of real quality in those positions it would be alot better than signing 5 or 6 'project signings' who aren't ready to go.

I'm probably biased towards more project signings over a very select few high profile signings. This is one thing that I agreed with FSG's approach, and should dictate on in the summer given the disaster of this season. I'm not sure why the club went away from the moneyball approach that worked well in Klopp's first few years towards this obsession focussing on just a few high profile expensive players. The latter has massively contributed to the disjointed and neglect we see in the squad today.

Much preferable to buy young hungry talent that fit a system, as we did originally under Klopp, rather than signing the odd very expensive players with no sell on value. Lijnders malign influence on recruitment with that stupid recommendation that we just sign high profile players, regardless of injury problems, has partly contributed to the mess we are in. Klopp's big mistake in bending to his influence too (if we're to succeed, Lijnders ought to just focus on his coaching and forget about recruitment).

Would much rather have players like Caicedo (players of that ilk - moneyball signing) rather than some high profile player like Thiago who is constantly injured and is past his peak.
Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #721 on: Today at 05:54:40 pm
I'd like to just be sold that there is something exciting possible in the near future even if the team is flawed and not able to compete for anything at the moment. I remember the end of the 12/13 season where we had games with both Coutinho and Sturridge along with Suarez and you could tell something was possible even if the season itself was pretty terrible. I'm not sure what combination of players we have that could even approach that at the moment but at least it would be something to get excited for. I would guess until top 4 isn't mathematically possible we're going to keep running out the older players and seeing the same thing game after game but it's getting to be a real slog at this point for what is clearly a long shot at best.
Al 666

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #722 on: Today at 06:27:48 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:28:45 pm
I'm probably biased towards more project signings over a very select few high profile signings. This is one thing that I agreed with FSG's approach, and should dictate on in the summer given the disaster of this season. I'm not sure why the club went away from the moneyball approach that worked well in Klopp's first few years towards this obsession focussing on just a few high profile expensive players. The latter has massively contributed to the disjointed and neglect we see in the squad today.

Much preferable to buy young hungry talent that fit a system, as we did originally under Klopp, rather than signing the odd very expensive players with no sell on value. Lijnders malign influence on recruitment with that stupid recommendation that we just sign high profile players, regardless of injury problems, has partly contributed to the mess we are in. Klopp's big mistake in bending to his influence too (if we're to succeed, Lijnders ought to just focus on his coaching and forget about recruitment).

Would much rather have players like Caicedo (players of that ilk - moneyball signing) rather than some high profile player like Thiago who is constantly injured and is past his peak.

Sorry but that is absolute nonsense.

Firstly it is just a warrantless attack on Ljinders.

Secondly it is just so far from reality. Ljinders returned to the club in the summer of 2018 since then we have recruited


Naby Keita    Red Bull Leipzig    £52,750,000    1 July 2018
Fabinho Tavarez    AS Monaco    £43,700,000 *    1 July 2018
Xherdan Shaqiri    Stoke City    £13,750,000    13 July 2018
Alisson Becker    Roma    £65,000,000 *    19 July 2018
Sepp van den Berg    PEC Zwolle    £4,400,000 *    27 June 2019
Harvey Elliott    Fulham    £4,300,000 *    28 July 2019
Adrián San Miguel    Free Transfer    Free    5 August 2019
Andy Lonergan    Free Transfer    Free    12 August 2019
Takumi Minamino    Red Bull Salzburg    £7,250,000    1 January 2020
Kostas Tsimikas    Olympiacos    £11,750,000    10 August 2020
Thiago Alcantara    Bayern Munich    £27,400,000 *    18 September 2020
Diogo Jota    Wolves    £45,000,000 *    19 September 2020
Marcelo Pitaluga    Fluminense    £1,800,000 *    8 October 2020
Stefan Bajcetic    Celta Vigo    £224,000    1 January 2021
Ben Davies    Preston North End    £1,600,000 *    1 February 2021
Ozan Kabak    Schalke 04    On Loan *    1 February 2021
Kaide Gordon    Derby County    £3,400,000 *    6 February 2021
Ibrahima Konaté    Red Bull Leipzig    £36,000,000    1 July 2021
Luis Diaz    Porto    £50,000,000 *    30 January 2022
Darwin Nunez    Benfica    £85,360,000 *    14 June 2022
Calvin Ramsay    Aberdeen    £6,500,000 *    19 June 2022
Fabio Carvalho    Fulham    £7,700,000 *    1 July 2022
Ben Doak    Celtic    £600,000    1 July 2022
Arthur Melo    Juventus    On Loan *    1 September 2022
Cody Gakpo    PSV Eindhoven    £44,000,000 *    3 January 2023


The only player who we have paid a fee for who would have no sell on value is Thiago. Everyone else has been a young hungry late teens to mid-twenties player. 
