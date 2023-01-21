A lot of this isn't true though. It hasn't been clear for a couple of seasons. We were two games from the quadruple last season. Who was it clear we needed to replace last year?



Yes, we can now say we should've been more proactive and acted from a position of strength, and some called it at the time, but clearly there was a fair argument that this squad was still capable of great things. That argument is now dead in the water, so it is a completely different set of circumstances we're entering.



It depends how you want to run the squad. If you want to run it into the ground squeeze every last drop from it and then basically have to start again then Yes it was fine to go into last season with an aging squad.For me running a squad is like running a car. You need to put a preventative maintenance regime in place. Sure the engine will run fine until the moment the cambelt snaps. The tyres will hold up until you have to brake in the wet and the brake pads will run just fine until they wear out and you are left with metal on metal. Doing all of that may make you think you are getting the best value out of the components but in reality all you are doing is storing up problems for the future.For me it is a dumb argument to say that we didn't need a refresh and a partial rebuild because we did well last season. History has shown over and over again that you can only be cheap and shortsighted for so long. Liverpool should have done the double in 89 and won the League in 90. A failure to invest meant a collapse was inevitably around the corner.Then we have Arsenal under Wenger when they were winning the League without losing a game you could have justifiably said that everything was fine. An aging defensive and a lack of investment because of Stadium development meant they crumbled from a point of dominance. Sounds familiar doesn't it.Fast forward to Ferguson's last season at United and they won the League by 11 points. It was obvious though that they had neglected the squad and they crumbled the next season.That is what happens with an aging neglected squad. Everything looks fine up to a point because you have a vastly experienced squad, who know how to win and have an aura about them. You win games on know-how and experience. Teams are often beaten before the game even starts. Then the wheels fall off and because you have an aging squad everything goes wrong at once.That is where we are now and what happened against Palace. There is no aura anymore and teams fancy their chances. We had a starting line up with 6 players in their thirties. The last time we did that was the mid-90s after we had let another great team age and go into decline together.A lack of investment and poor recruitment now means our pride and joy is now a car wreck of a team that now needs tearing apart and starting again, especially in midfield. That was entirely preventable and as a result of a lack of forward thinking and a short-sighted attempt to squeeze every last drop out of an aging team.