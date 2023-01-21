« previous next »
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #640 on: Today at 09:02:29 am »
Could really have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season though
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #641 on: Today at 09:10:05 am »
The genius that is Danny Murphy

Liverpool dont look capable of ever keeping a clean sheet, even though they kept one today

Makes Rooney look like fucking Einstein.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #642 on: Today at 09:11:00 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 09:02:29 am
Could really have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season though
To do what exactly ::)
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #643 on: Today at 09:13:15 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:14:47 am
We need a practical plan. Not coulda, woulda shoulda.

1.  Eke out four more 0-0 draws. That takes us to 40 points

2.  Then ask EPL if we can retire hurt, and call it a season. Maybe a brown envelope from Uncle John to, er make the decision easier.

3.  Keep Ali, Ibou, Badger, Cody, Darwin and Luis. Maybe ask Thiago and Bobby if they want to stay another year , to help with the youngsters.

4.  Put the rest in a large van, thank them again for almost winning the quadruple last year, and drive them to the airport with a one way ticket to the city of their choice.

Why would you sell our top goal scorer?
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #644 on: Today at 09:18:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:01:32 pm
The 5 yellow cards for us says a lot about the match.

Yeah ref forgot to book their players for similar fouls.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #645 on: Today at 09:34:46 am »
Quote from: mickl on Today at 09:10:05 am
The genius that is Danny Murphy

Liverpool dont look capable of ever keeping a clean sheet, even though they kept one today

Makes Rooney look like fucking Einstein.

Kept 3 clean sheets in the last 3 games. :lmao

Joking aside, our defence has been riding its luck recently though.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #646 on: Today at 09:41:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:12 am
Because it has to happen. You've obviously don't pay attention to Kloppo's press conferences. He's stated numerous times lately that this summer we will have to spend and we will.

I think you may have conveniently missed the part where he said we have to spend to buy because that's basically how we operate.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #647 on: Today at 09:47:25 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:03:01 am
If we win our home games and draw away (as an average) then the 2 points a game would see us in the top 6 and close to 4th. Therefore it's a good point IF we go out and beat United and Wolves.

We need to beating the likes of Palace, Fulham and Bournemouth coming up though as the other side of the international break we play Arsenal, Chelsea and City in a week, 2 of them away. We could be miles off after that but if we're not too far off that's the point where the schedule eases.

I always fear us after a midweek game now because the players are so unfit this season.

It's crazy how physically off it we are. It's fair to say that some of the players are now past their best, but I don't buy that it's the whole reason. From day one of the league (and especially after both preseasons), we've never looked like we're at peak match fitness. Some of this is down to the number of games last season, but some of it is surely also down to preparation and planning.

It concerns me that we have a midweek game next week, while United have 6 days between games, especially when some of our players (Ox, Tsimikas, Jones for example) clearly aren't trusted to rotate when we're in the shit. Henderson is only capable of 45 minutes of quality before he dies on his arse, and the full backs are getting absolutely run into the ground.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:52:03 am »
From that team that started last night how many would you be confident you'd want to start in our first game of next season?

For me:

Becker
VVD
Robertson
Salah


I'm uncertain on Trent and Jota - I think Darwin, Diaz and Mo could be our front 3.

Trent really needs a kick up the arse. I would not start him based on his performances defensively. If he didn't have his reputation before this we'd be saying to sell. Every game he's doing something you'd expect from a schoolboy at the back.

I still think this side is capable of scraping 4th, only because our fixtures are kinder than Spurs and Newcastle and those sides are slipping at times too. But I'm not certain the players are up for it.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #649 on: Today at 10:06:22 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:47:25 am

It's crazy how physically off it we are. It's fair to say that some of the players are now past their best, but I don't buy that it's the whole reason. From day one of the league (and especially after both preseasons), we've never looked like we're at peak match fitness. Some of this is down to the number of games last season, but some of it is surely also down to preparation and planning.

It concerns me that we have a midweek game next week, while United have 6 days between games, especially when some of our players (Ox, Tsimikas, Jones for example) clearly aren't trusted to rotate when we're in the shit. Henderson is only capable of 45 minutes of quality before he dies on his arse, and the full backs are getting absolutely run into the ground.

Mentally we look fucked too. No matter how unfit you are there is no excuse for the number of simple passes we are missing, it's Sunday league level.  As a professional footballer some of the decisions/sloppiness is a disgrace.


No idea why we played Elliott in midfield yet again, he's built like a school boy and it shows. He can't tackle and 99% of prem midfielders will just shrug him off even if he could.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #650 on: Today at 10:09:21 am »
Well it's getting to a point where we need to win every home game and draw every away match to even have a chance of Top 4. Hardly looks likely though does it as 65 points might be enough for Top 4 but when we breakdown our performances we are Top 8 at best right now.

Hopefully we won't be reviewing some of the back passes we saw last night as now there was examples of horrendous passes 😉 but in the next month we will see what's possible with this season as if worse comes to fruition then there's a few lads that need a serious break from the game. Rest and recuperate for a new season me thinks.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #651 on: Today at 10:14:41 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:09:21 am
Well it's getting to a point where we need to win every home game and draw every away match to even have a chance of Top 4. Hardly looks likely though does it as 65 points might be enough for Top 4 but when we breakdown our performances we are Top 8 at best right now.

Hopefully we won't be reviewing some of the back passes we saw last night as now there was examples of horrendous passes 😉 but in the next month we will see what's possible with this season as if worse comes to fruition then there's a few lads that need a serious break from the game. Rest and recuperate for a new season me thinks.

I don't think we need to. If we beat Spurs we can afford a few draws. I can't see Newcastle or Spurs going on huge winning runs nor can I see us doing it.

We have to beat Wolves and at least a draw vs United. We can't afford to lose too many more games. I'm expecting us to lose away at City, probably heavily. We might lose to Arsenal at home. All our other fixtures we shouldn't lose if we play like we can be bothered.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #652 on: Today at 10:21:44 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:57:28 am
will he just be papering over the cracks though? undoubtedly he'll make us look much better

the only highlight was another clean sheet - and we were away

of course we should be battering these teams but we've got to take this season into account

regardless of getting bogged down with the running of the club and investment etc etc ex-bloody-cetera - that 11 should have won

We needed a Diaz-esque signing in midfield in January. I think that would have give us us a good chance of top 4 and enabled us to compete better on Tuesday.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #653 on: Today at 10:47:45 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:09:17 am
Finally was able to watch the game and man that was a complete waste of time. Not even sure what to say anymore. It's just beating a dead horse now to talk about Fabinho or Elliott or Hendo or Gakpo or whoever. We played at a walking pace for the majority of the game. I don't even recognize this team anymore.

Walking pace which also involved an awful lot of passing back and sideways.

And an awful performance against a very poor team.

Without Nunez we dont seem to have any credible attacking threat.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #654 on: Today at 10:50:26 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:10:28 am
And yet we bought 2 forwards instead of any midfielders.   



We lost mane and origi. Firmino was having injury problems and getting older.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #655 on: Today at 10:54:36 am »
Mid table goalless draw.

Its crazy how the same players that were in for the quadruple last season are now looking right at home in a mid table clash.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #656 on: Today at 11:12:20 am »
Confidence and momentum are huge in football. We need to get a win against Wolves which will take us into the United game. Big atmosphere and who knows. Their win against us at the beginning of the season was their turning point. We need the same back. But we could do with a bit of momentum going into that game.

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #657 on: Today at 11:14:09 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:41:17 am
I think you may have conveniently missed the part where he said we have to spend to buy because that's basically how we operate.

It seems clear to everyone that that won't be how we operate this summer. Clearly investment is required and Klopp knows that, as will the owners. Obviously that rebuild could've started earlier but I can understand why there may have been a view that we could go one more season. In hindsight that was wrong but everyone can see that now.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #658 on: Today at 11:17:24 am »
Well, while languishing in 10th place and playing terribly all season, at least we showed burning ambition in the January transfer window to address glaring weaknesses in our team to give ourselves the best possible chance to make top four.   
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #659 on: Today at 11:18:24 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:36:25 am
Why did we only use 4 subs?

Weakened squad with a few players out? We used 5 midweek and then there were loads of smart arsed posts about sending on Milner and Matip to change the game. Klopp cant win at times, whatever he does.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #660 on: Today at 11:24:31 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:14:09 am
It seems clear to everyone that that won't be how we operate this summer. Clearly investment is required and Klopp knows that, as will the owners. Obviously that rebuild could've started earlier but I can understand why there may have been a view that we could go one more season. In hindsight that was wrong but everyone can see that now.

Yes it seems clear that we should bring in 3 or 4 good signings but that doesnt mean it will happen. Its been clear for a couple of seasons what is needed yet it hasnt happened. Nobody has stated that it will happen.

Knowing what to do and doing it are two different things. We knew what to do yet we bought Gakpo, who will turn out to be a good player.

Well see what happens but Im now erring on the side that not enough will happen as the owners have had several transfer windows to resolve the main problem but they didnt.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #661 on: Today at 11:30:56 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:36:25 am
Why did we only use 4 subs?

Unused subs: Tsimikas, Jones, Carvalho, Rhys Williams.

Tsimikas and Carvalho are completely out of favour. Williams is very much an emergency option. Jones not sure what's going on there but if he can make the bench you'd have expected him to get some minutes. Ideally Carvalho as well as he's an impact player. Fabinho is the complete opposite off the bench.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #662 on: Today at 11:31:14 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm
The all conquering United drew at Palace

We were hendos head away from a 0-1 victory after a bad European outing and changed line up

Stop fucking going on and get behind the team. Fucking boring

Amen brother
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #663 on: Today at 11:40:18 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:24:31 am
Yes it seems clear that we should bring in 3 or 4 good signings but that doesnt mean it will happen. Its been clear for a couple of seasons what is needed yet it hasnt happened. Nobody has stated that it will happen.

Knowing what to do and doing it are two different things. We knew what to do yet we bought Gakpo, who will turn out to be a good player.

Well see what happens but Im now erring on the side that not enough will happen as the owners have had several transfer windows to resolve the main problem but they didnt.

A lot of this isn't true though. It hasn't been clear for a couple of seasons. We were two games from the quadruple last season. Who was it clear we needed to replace last year?

Yes, we can now say we should've been more proactive and acted from a position of strength, and some called it at the time, but clearly there was a fair argument that this squad was still capable of great things. That argument is now dead in the water, so it is a completely different set of circumstances we're entering.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #664 on: Today at 11:46:33 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:40:18 am
A lot of this isn't true though. It hasn't been clear for a couple of seasons. We were two games from the quadruple last season. Who was it clear we needed to replace last year?

Yes, we can now say we should've been more proactive and acted from a position of strength, and some called it at the time, but clearly there was a fair argument that this squad was still capable of great things. That argument is now dead in the water, so it is a completely different set of circumstances we're entering.

Ox and/or Keita should have been moved on with at least one first team ready midfielder coming in to start the midfield rebuild. THat was all we needed to do and was all most fans were calling for. The club went into the season complacent that the midfield was fine after we tried our luck with Tchouameni.

You work it gradually from there. Milner and Bobby contract up this summer and replace, Thiago in 2024 and replace. Matip out this summer or next and replace.  Wijnaldum out 2021 and replace (which we didn't).

The exertions of last season also suggested we couldn't take the risks with the midfield that we took the defence in 2020 (which also spectacularly backfired and comes back to our reluctance to spend until we absolutely have to).
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #665 on: Today at 11:51:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:27:41 am
The sobering thing for me is the team that was put out and the ages of them. We talk about the likes of Matip, Henderson, Milner etc. not being first choice, but they still regularly get onto the field.

Its also telling how despite our patchy form, certain players dont seem to get anywhere near the team anymore. Ox isnt getting picked, nor is Tsimikas. We do really need a lot of players in the summer.

It's baffling really.  Something must be going on behind the scenes as it just doesn't make sense that we keep trotting out the same players who put in poor performance after poor performance. 
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #666 on: Today at 11:59:01 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:51:18 am
It's baffling really.  Something must be going on behind the scenes as it just doesn't make sense that we keep trotting out the same players who put in poor performance after poor performance.

Trent: no other viable RB option
Robertson: Tsimikas is completely out of favour
Gomez/Matip: one or both has to play when Virg and/or Konate are out which has been the case for nearly the whole season
Midfield: other than Bajcetic recently whoever we play isn't really up to it, maybe Milner as well but at this stage in their careers you have to manage their minutes. Thiago injury compounds it. I don't think Fabinho or Keita would be playing at all if we had enough viable options available. Keita gets the odd game when others need the rest or someone gets dropped, but he doesn't last long in the side.
Salah: there's no realistic alternative on the right

Unfortunately we don't have a few more Bajcetic types who can come into the team and improve it right now. Had Ramsey not had a nightmare season with injuries he may have got a run, Gordon hasn't kicked a ball all season, he might have had a go. Carvalho not deemed ready.
