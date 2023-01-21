It's baffling really. Something must be going on behind the scenes as it just doesn't make sense that we keep trotting out the same players who put in poor performance after poor performance.



Trent: no other viable RB optionRobertson: Tsimikas is completely out of favourGomez/Matip: one or both has to play when Virg and/or Konate are out which has been the case for nearly the whole seasonMidfield: other than Bajcetic recently whoever we play isn't really up to it, maybe Milner as well but at this stage in their careers you have to manage their minutes. Thiago injury compounds it. I don't think Fabinho or Keita would be playing at all if we had enough viable options available. Keita gets the odd game when others need the rest or someone gets dropped, but he doesn't last long in the side.Salah: there's no realistic alternative on the rightUnfortunately we don't have a few more Bajcetic types who can come into the team and improve it right now. Had Ramsey not had a nightmare season with injuries he may have got a run, Gordon hasn't kicked a ball all season, he might have had a go. Carvalho not deemed ready.