Author Topic: PL: Palace vs Liverpool  (Read 9283 times)

Offline Keith Lard

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #600 on: Today at 01:58:39 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:50:51 am
Probably because we are sick to fucking death of posters like you telling us to wait for the next window. The seeds of todays performance were sewn in the January window and even more in the last summers window.

Every man and his dog knew we needed a midfield refresh. Today showed that, we played Henderson who is coming up to his 33rd birthday, Milner who is 37 and Keita who is off in the summer.

The bizarre thing is you are asking Klopp to sort out the shitshow that is down to horrifically bad investment and recruitment.



Can't disagree when it comes to our midfield - that was fucking negligent to not make a single top class perm signing in the last 2 windows. Pissed me right off that. That's why it's all about the summer and we've got to believe that we have kept our powder dry for identified top class targets then. We need a few "Fabinho out of the blue" signings ... plus Bellingham.

Absolute minimum next summer is 2 top class midfield recruits.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Al 666

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #601 on: Today at 02:00:42 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 01:57:32 am
Bizarre taking Trent off,  don't get that substitution at all

We don't really have any other options at right-back though. So we keep overplaying Trent or sub him off to protect him.

To me it looks like Trent is running on fumes.
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #602 on: Today at 02:02:52 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:15:15 am
Klopp did get support. Look at the new training facility. Look at the off-field appointments. Look at the signings we've made (an endless list of winners). And Milner is still doing a much needed job in this tough patch, so be fair to our current stalwarts. What is clear is that most supporters can't handle this dip and are losing their heads.

If he's been properly supported, how are we here, with this midfield, in 2023?

It's nonsense to say he's been adequately supported. People then argue that he chose to spend money on other areas of the team, but tell me, which area of the team looks overstocked? Central defence? Nope. Full backs? Nope. Attack? Well, we've had 2 long term injuries, Bobby is aging, injury-prone and slowing down, and we've looked short up front, so nope. When all of our attackers are fit, we might actually have a decent attacking bench, but that is it.

We're here because of a failure to invest enough to refresh the squad. Maybe we should have taken more punts on the £10 million rough diamonds - and Klopp seems to have expressed frustration at our unwillingness to take such risks - but there's no way we've given our great manager the players he needed to keep this squad fresh.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #603 on: Today at 02:03:32 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:10:14 am
They're the owners that hired Klopp and put in the strategy to progress the club. They're the owners that oversaw the rebuild of Anfield. To call them cheap because they built value rather than just splashed the cash mindlessly is not right. It's no point in us trying to outspend the competition. We and every other non nation state club need to do it in a different, canny and more sustainable way.

When did I say they need to outspend the competition ? and how backing Klopp more is splashing the cash mindlessly?

They bought the club for 400m and now it's worth 4bn and Klopp is one of many reason for this success so why they refuse to add an extra 30-50m to the budget available to him once in a while like when we lost all our defenders for long term injuries without worrying he won't be able to buy Konate later ? he overachieved and proved he is capable of challenging and that he is the best manager of the world so again why they don't add an a small amount to the budget once in a while ? the old excuse that Klopp is happy with it and it's him the reason we are not spending doesn't work anymore after Klopp latest comments, he won't public asking for a bigger budget and how we should have more money because what we achieved.

They bought the club for nothing and yet don't want to invest a little bit to help the best manager in the world so yeah they are cheap.
Offline na fir dearg

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #604 on: Today at 02:06:39 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:00:42 am
We don't really have any other options at right-back though. So we keep overplaying Trent or sub him off to protect him.

To me it looks like Trent is running on fumes.

Fair enough but for me it felt like we could actually get opportunities down that side
Offline Keith Lard

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #605 on: Today at 02:08:17 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:03:32 am
When did I say they need to outspend the competition ? and how backing Klopp more is splashing the cash mindlessly?

They bought the club for 400m and now it's worth 4bn and Klopp is one of many reason for this success so why they refuse to add an extra 30-50m to the budget available to him once in a while like when we lost all our defenders for long term injuries without worrying he won't be able to buy Konate later ? he overachieved and proved he is capable of challenging and that he is the best manager of the world so again why they don't add an a small amount to the budget once in a while ? the old excuse that Klopp is happy with it and it's him the reason we are not spending doesn't work anymore after Klopp latest comments, he won't public asking for a bigger budget and how we should have more money because what we achieved.

They bought the club for nothing and yet don't want to invest a little bit to help the best manager in the world so yeah they are cheap.

This summer will tell us a lot about FSG, that's for sure. I'm reserving certain judgements until then.
Offline Al 666

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #606 on: Today at 02:08:51 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:58:39 am
Can't disagree when it comes to our midfield - that was fucking negligent to not make a single top class perm signing in the last 2 windows. Pissed me right off that. That's why it's all about the summer and we've got to believe that we have kept our powder dry for identified top class targets then. We need a few "Fabinho out of the blue" signings ... plus Bellingham.

Absolute minimum next summer is 2 top class midfield recruits.

The problem is we keep kicking the can down the road.

Because of a lack of investment, we probably need 4 or 5 midfield players over the next two seasons. As you pertinently said we are sleepwalking into a defensive crisis. If we concentrate on midfield for the next two seasons then that leaves us with VVD and Matip hitting 34 at the same time.

Then we have probably Trent as the only nailed-on homegrown starter. If things go badly and our existing young homegrown players don't come through then we need to address that problem.   
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #607 on: Today at 02:10:28 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:50:51 am
Probably because we are sick to fucking death of posters like you telling us to wait for the next window. The seeds of todays performance were sewn in the January window and even more in the last summers window.

Every man and his dog knew we needed a midfield refresh. Today showed that, we played Henderson who is coming up to his 33rd birthday, Milner who is 37 and Keita who is off in the summer.

The bizarre thing is you are asking Klopp to sort out the shitshow that is down to horrifically bad investment and recruitment.

And yet we bought 2 forwards instead of any midfielders.   

Offline Al 666

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #608 on: Today at 02:12:31 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 02:06:39 am
Fair enough but for me it felt like we could actually get opportunities down that side

I agree Trent is still one of our best-attacking outlets. The problem is the only way of resting him is to manage his minutes by subbing him.
Offline Al 666

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #609 on: Today at 02:17:39 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:10:28 am
And yet we bought 2 forwards instead of any midfielders.   



We lost three forwards in Mane, Origi and Minamino. If we hadn't brought in Nunez and Gakpo the last few months would have been a forward contingent of Salah.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #610 on: Today at 02:20:17 am »
How the hell you can score two against European champions Real fooking Madrid but struggling as pig against Crystal fooking Palace, I would never know...

  :butt  :butt  :butt

Weekend ruined, sex ruined. Aaarrrrggghhh!!! I just can't believe it.

P/S: We are going to win in Madrid.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #611 on: Today at 02:25:26 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:17:39 am
We lost three forwards in Mane, Origi and Minamino. If we hadn't brought in Nunez and Gakpo the last few months would have been a forward contingent of Salah.

We lost Mane.  Origi and Minamino hardly played in the league.  Carvalho and Elliott could have taken their minutes.  I dont think anyone can say that wed be playing any worse then we are now had we brought in a couple midfielders instead of the 2 forwards we brought in.  And, by the way, I really like both Nunez and Gakpo, although I dont understand why we brought in Nunez and moved him out wide. 

I dont understand at all whats going on with Carvalho.  He was so highly rated and we made sure to bring him in yet he hasnt seen the field in quite a long time.  Is he injured?  Is he all of a sudden not rated?  I dont get it. 
 
Offline Keith Lard

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #612 on: Today at 02:26:17 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:20:17 am
How the hell you can score two against European champions Real fooking Madrid but struggling as pig against Crystal fooking Palace, I would never know...

  :butt  :butt  :butt

Weekend ruined, sex ruined. Aaarrrrggghhh!!! I just can't believe it.

P/S: We are going to win in Madrid.

lmao, call me mad but I haven't given up on that tie
Offline KloppCorn

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #613 on: Today at 02:53:44 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:26:17 am
lmao, call me mad but I haven't given up on that tie
same but its got to be a disappointment kink at this point.
Offline Al 666

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #614 on: Today at 02:54:03 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:25:26 am
We lost Mane.  Origi and Minamino hardly played in the league.  Carvalho and Elliott could have taken their minutes.  I dont think anyone can say that wed be playing any worse then we are now had we brought in a couple midfielders instead of the 2 forwards we brought in.  And, by the way, I really like both Nunez and Gakpo, although I dont understand why we brought in Nunez and moved him out wide. 

I dont understand at all whats going on with Carvalho.  He was so highly rated and we made sure to bring him in yet he hasnt seen the field in quite a long time.  Is he injured?  Is he all of a sudden not rated?  I dont get it. 
 

Carvalho and Elliott simply aren't quick enough to play as wide attackers in our system and aren't big enough to play the Bobby role. Tonight was an example of why we need real pace on both flanks and almost certainly why Klopp risked Nunez against Madrid. We had zero penetration.

We needed both Nunez and Gakpo. As for Carvalho he is a poor fit for a Klopp side. For me he was always a Moneyball punt because he was cheap and English the same as Elliott.
Offline Fordy

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #615 on: Today at 02:56:33 am »
We were poor.
Offline newterp

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #616 on: Today at 02:58:21 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:56:33 am
We were poor.

I thought we were rich? 2nd highest revenues!
Offline Demo

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #617 on: Today at 03:14:36 am »
Back from the game and the quietest car journey home of the season so far .. not even a stop at some obscure chippy as normal!!!
I dont really know where to start really after that performance to be honest!
I was convinced it was going to kick start our run in to the end of the season but what we got was another frustrating and poor display which has highlighted our season.
Some of these boys may well be at the tail end of their Liverpool careers but they are in danger of going out with a whimper rather than a defiant roar!
Im not one of these who likes to single players out but for me Matip,Trent and Keita in particular were awful.
Joel looks a bag of nerves when receiving the ball or dealing with a routine clearance,Trent looked like he had a cob on from the off and Keita was a red card in the making with his needless,repetitive fouls so it was no surprise when he got hooked.
That midfield should never start any game never mind a premier league away game,as much as I love Milly and Hendo they are done.
Upfront we looked sluggish with no penetration or ability to create a threatening attempt on goal,although I feel Jota will liven us up when fit as will Diaz upon his return from injury.
Next season has got to be start of Jurgens next great team if we invest in the right areas.
For me thats at least 2 midfielders,a centre back and cover for Trent before we can challenge consistently again for the top honours.
If we dont make top 4 Im still backing Jurgen to attract the right players as I believe he can sell the next project to anyone including the likes of Bellingham etc.
Weve been spoilt the last few years and some of you on here throw your toys out the pram too often but maybe thats the younger,modern supporter profile nowadays?
Ive been going the game since 82 so Ive rode the peaks and troughs before and I truly believe this year is a blip and well be back soon,it might be a year or two but Ill be here either way.
For now we take our medicine,rebuild and go again - YNWA
Offline GreatEx

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #618 on: Today at 03:31:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
The first players returned on the 4th of July with the players who played International Duty returning on the 9th of July. Our first competitive game was 3 weeks later. Given it was a shortened pre-season what alternative was there to having an intensive training camp?

The cheats played almost as many games as us last season and have heavier international representation, so the Head Cheat gave them extra time off. Now, admittedly the cheats have not been at their best either, but they didn't start the season as off-it as we were, and there's no sign that our intensive fitness work has paid or is going to pay dividends later in the season. Hell, if we didn't get a break, did we need to do fitness work at all?

Quote
Maybe the best thing would have been not to fly around the globe playing meaningless pre-season friendlies.

Agreed. Unless close to 100% of proceeds go towards transfers, I hope we fuck off the bulk of these.

Quote
We had Ali and Fabinho playing for Brazil, Trent and Hendo playing for England, Virgil and Gakpo for the Netherlands, Ibou for France and Darwin for Uruguay. When you add in Jota and Diaz who were long term injuries then the vast majority of our core players were either at the World Cup or injured. So you are obviously chatting nonsense.

Half of those either didn't play or were knocked out early, one of them wasn't even a Liverpool player so a bit cheeky of you to throw him in there; during the tournament we were sitting here crowing about how our boys were playing far fewer minutes than our rivals and how this would make us fresher for the run in; then we came back even worse than ever and suddenly our poor lads are overworked again. Even if all the listed players had full workloads, we had a pretty strong contingent at home who should have been able to lead the way while the others eased back into it, but nothing changed.

Quote
Anyone with half a brain can see that we are going to need serious additions in midfield before we can address our issues with conceding chances. What we have done though is keep three consecutive clean sheets in the League.

OK I didn't want to bring recruitment into it, but since you did the honours... we've had two transfer windows where it was patently obvious our midfield was unfit for purpose; Jurgen spent most of the first angrily dismissing such a suggestion before finally changing his mind and agreeing to the flushing of several million down the toilet on Arthur the Unready; for the second window he sanctioned spending the entire kitty on Gakpo, whom I like, but who doesn't help solve our immediate problems. Less-than-ideal circumstances, sure, but at least one of these decisions was poor.

I agree that 3 consecutive clean sheets in the PL is a promising sign, but they were against 3 very goal-shy opponents, one playing a man down most of the game, the other two missing their best goal threats. Still beats letting in 3 against fucking Wolves, but I'd like to see us shutting out some more potent opposition before I get too hopeful.

Let me just reiterate for anyone who joins the conversation at this point that I absolutely revere Jurgen Klopp and have absolutely no doubt that he is the man to lead our recovery. All I am making the case for here is that he has had a poor season in his own right. As the man himself intimated, you can't give him the credit for all our wonderful achievements of the past seven years, while also absolving him of recent failures. He's responsible for all of it, and when you take it as a collective body of work, that still makes him the world's greatest, so chill out and take the punches, and look forward to the resurgence!
Offline 4pool

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #619 on: Today at 04:26:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:50:51 am
Probably because we are sick to fucking death of posters like you telling us to wait for the next window. The seeds of todays performance were sewn in the January window and even more in the last summers window.

Every man and his dog knew we needed a midfield refresh. Today showed that, we played Henderson who is coming up to his 33rd birthday, Milner who is 37 and Keita who is off in the summer.

The bizarre thing is you are asking Klopp to sort out the shitshow that is down to horrifically bad investment and recruitment.



Al, who gives a shit.

Whinging about what should or could have been done means sweet fuck all as to the 11 players that go out on the pitch. And the subs that come on.

It doesn't make any damn difference how many times you post the same rant over and over about what should have been done. It wasn't. Get the fuck over it.

Unless you have a better idea on what or how to get the best out of the players in our squad, then everything else is moot. Isn't it. Because it is up to them to win. Not players we don't have and didn't get.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #620 on: Today at 05:09:17 am »
Finally was able to watch the game and man that was a complete waste of time. Not even sure what to say anymore. It's just beating a dead horse now to talk about Fabinho or Elliott or Hendo or Gakpo or whoever. We played at a walking pace for the majority of the game. I don't even recognize this team anymore.
Offline FLRed67

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #621 on: Today at 05:14:47 am »
We need a practical plan. Not coulda, woulda shoulda.

1.  Eke out four more 0-0 draws. That takes us to 40 points

2.  Then ask EPL if we can retire hurt, and call it a season. Maybe a brown envelope from Uncle John to, er make the decision easier.

3.  Keep Ali, Ibou, Badger, Cody, Darwin and Luis. Maybe ask Thiago and Bobby if they want to stay another year , to help with the youngsters.

4.  Put the rest in a large van, thank them again for almost winning the quadruple last year, and drive them to the airport with a one way ticket to the city of their choice.
Offline BCCC

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #622 on: Today at 05:59:29 am »
Quote from: Demo on Today at 03:14:36 am
Back from the game and the quietest car journey home of the season so far .. not even a stop at some obscure chippy as normal!!!
I dont really know where to start really after that performance to be honest!
I was convinced it was going to kick start our run in to the end of the season but what we got was another frustrating and poor display which has highlighted our season.
Some of these boys may well be at the tail end of their Liverpool careers but they are in danger of going out with a whimper rather than a defiant roar!
Im not one of these who likes to single players out but for me Matip,Trent and Keita in particular were awful.
Joel looks a bag of nerves when receiving the ball or dealing with a routine clearance,Trent looked like he had a cob on from the off and Keita was a red card in the making with his needless,repetitive fouls so it was no surprise when he got hooked.
That midfield should never start any game never mind a premier league away game,as much as I love Milly and Hendo they are done.
Upfront we looked sluggish with no penetration or ability to create a threatening attempt on goal,although I feel Jota will liven us up when fit as will Diaz upon his return from injury.
Next season has got to be start of Jurgens next great team if we invest in the right areas.
For me thats at least 2 midfielders,a centre back and cover for Trent before we can challenge consistently again for the top honours.
If we dont make top 4 Im still backing Jurgen to attract the right players as I believe he can sell the next project to anyone including the likes of Bellingham etc.
Weve been spoilt the last few years and some of you on here throw your toys out the pram too often but maybe thats the younger,modern supporter profile nowadays?
Ive been going the game since 82 so Ive rode the peaks and troughs before and I truly believe this year is a blip and well be back soon,it might be a year or two but Ill be here either way.
For now we take our medicine,rebuild and go again - YNWA

Amen.

After a long time away from posting on here I finally read something from someone who sees the same game I'm watching.
Offline GreatEx

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #623 on: Today at 06:05:22 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:14:47 am
We need a practical plan. Not coulda, woulda shoulda.

1.  Eke out four more 0-0 draws. That takes us to 40 points

2.  Then ask EPL if we can retire hurt, and call it a season. Maybe a brown envelope from Uncle John to, er make the decision easier.

3.  Keep Ali, Ibou, Badger, Cody, Darwin and Luis. Maybe ask Thiago and Bobby if they want to stay another year , to help with the youngsters.

4.  Put the rest in a large van, thank them again for almost winning the quadruple last year, and drive them to the airport with a one way ticket to the city of their choice.


Ridiculous post.

Kelleher deserves another season. :D
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #624 on: Today at 06:51:22 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:14:47 am
We need a practical plan. Not coulda, woulda shoulda.

1.  Eke out four more 0-0 draws. That takes us to 40 points

2.  Then ask EPL if we can retire hurt, and call it a season. Maybe a brown envelope from Uncle John to, er make the decision easier.

3.  Keep Ali, Ibou, Badger, Cody, Darwin and Luis. Maybe ask Thiago and Bobby if they want to stay another year , to help with the youngsters.

4.  Put the rest in a large van, thank them again for almost winning the quadruple last year, and drive them to the airport with a one way ticket to the city of their choice.

By the rest do you just mean the match day squad or all senior players? Or the youth teams too.

I just dont see how its practical to start next season with a squad of 4-6. Maybe 9 if you include Bellingham, Caicedo and Souttar?
Online El Lobo

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #625 on: Today at 07:13:10 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:04:42 pm
You genuinely believe we are outsiders to get relegated

Fucking hell I think the mods should finally think about shutting down after match threads when we dont win or play well until people can find their heads

Fucking Embarrasing it is

No. Read.
Online Fitzy.

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #626 on: Today at 07:15:57 am »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 09:58:57 pm
Neither have earned that tag yet.
Semantics of deserved tags aside, Liverpool have missed both last night. Away from home its very obvious.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #627 on: Today at 07:27:41 am »
Its not a bad result really in the grand scheme of things. As kick off got closer i said i would take a draw and overall i dont think its something we have to be too disappointed about.

The sobering thing for me is the team that was put out and the ages of them. We talk about the likes of Matip, Henderson, Milner etc. not being first choice, but they still regularly get onto the field.

Its also telling how despite our patchy form, certain players dont seem to get anywhere near the team anymore. Ox isnt getting picked, nor is Tsimikas. We do really need a lot of players in the summer.
