The first players returned on the 4th of July with the players who played International Duty returning on the 9th of July. Our first competitive game was 3 weeks later. Given it was a shortened pre-season what alternative was there to having an intensive training camp?

Quote

Maybe the best thing would have been not to fly around the globe playing meaningless pre-season friendlies.



Quote

We had Ali and Fabinho playing for Brazil, Trent and Hendo playing for England, Virgil and Gakpo for the Netherlands, Ibou for France and Darwin for Uruguay. When you add in Jota and Diaz who were long term injuries then the vast majority of our core players were either at the World Cup or injured. So you are obviously chatting nonsense.

Quote

Anyone with half a brain can see that we are going to need serious additions in midfield before we can address our issues with conceding chances. What we have done though is keep three consecutive clean sheets in the League.



The cheats played almost as many games as us last season and have heavier international representation, so the Head Cheat gave them extra time off. Now, admittedly the cheats have not been at their best either, but they didn't start the season as off-it as we were, and there's no sign that our intensive fitness work has paid or is going to pay dividends later in the season. Hell, if we didn't get a break, did we need to do fitness work at all?Agreed. Unless close to 100% of proceeds go towards transfers, I hope we fuck off the bulk of these.Half of those either didn't play or were knocked out early, one of them wasn't even a Liverpool player so a bit cheeky of you to throw him in there; during the tournament we were sitting here crowing about how our boys were playing far fewer minutes than our rivals and how this would make us fresher for the run in; then we came back even worse than ever and suddenly our poor lads are overworked again. Even if all the listed players had full workloads, we had a pretty strong contingent at home who should have been able to lead the way while the others eased back into it, but nothing changed.OK I didn't want to bring recruitment into it, but since you did the honours... we've had two transfer windows where it was patently obvious our midfield was unfit for purpose; Jurgen spent most of the first angrily dismissing such a suggestion before finally changing his mind and agreeing to the flushing of several million down the toilet on Arthur the Unready; for the second window he sanctioned spending the entire kitty on Gakpo, whom I like, but who doesn't help solve our immediate problems. Less-than-ideal circumstances, sure, but at least one of these decisions was poor.I agree that 3 consecutive clean sheets in the PL is a promising sign, but they were against 3 very goal-shy opponents, one playing a man down most of the game, the other two missing their best goal threats. Still beats letting in 3 against fucking Wolves, but I'd like to see us shutting out some more potent opposition before I get too hopeful.Let me just reiterate for anyone who joins the conversation at this point that I absolutely revere Jurgen Klopp and have absolutely no doubt that he is the man to lead our recovery. All I am making the case for here is that he has had a poor season in his own right. As the man himself intimated, you can't give him the credit for all our wonderful achievements of the past seven years, while also absolving him of recent failures. He's responsible for all of it, and when you take it as a collective body of work, that still makes him the world's greatest, so chill out and take the punches, and look forward to the resurgence!