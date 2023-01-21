Klopp did get support. Look at the new training facility. Look at the off-field appointments. Look at the signings we've made (an endless list of winners). And Milner is still doing a much needed job in this tough patch, so be fair to our current stalwarts. What is clear is that most supporters can't handle this dip and are losing their heads.
If he's been properly supported, how are we here, with this midfield, in 2023?
It's nonsense to say he's been adequately supported. People then argue that he chose to spend money on other areas of the team, but tell me, which area of the team looks overstocked? Central defence? Nope. Full backs? Nope. Attack? Well, we've had 2 long term injuries, Bobby is aging, injury-prone and slowing down, and we've looked short up front, so nope. When all of our attackers are fit, we might actually have a decent attacking bench, but that is it.
We're here because of a failure to invest enough to refresh the squad. Maybe we should have taken more punts on the £10 million rough diamonds - and Klopp seems to have expressed frustration at our unwillingness to take such risks - but there's no way we've given our great manager the players he needed to keep this squad fresh.