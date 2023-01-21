They're the owners that hired Klopp and put in the strategy to progress the club. They're the owners that oversaw the rebuild of Anfield. To call them cheap because they built value rather than just splashed the cash mindlessly is not right. It's no point in us trying to outspend the competition. We and every other non nation state club need to do it in a different, canny and more sustainable way.



When did I say they need to outspend the competition ? and how backing Klopp more is splashing the cash mindlessly?They bought the club for 400m and now it's worth 4bn and Klopp is one of many reason for this success so why they refuse to add an extra 30-50m to the budget available to him once in a while like when we lost all our defenders for long term injuries without worrying he won't be able to buy Konate later ? he overachieved and proved he is capable of challenging and that he is the best manager of the world so again why they don't add an a small amount to the budget once in a while ? the old excuse that Klopp is happy with it and it's him the reason we are not spending doesn't work anymore after Klopp latest comments, he won't public asking for a bigger budget and how we should have more money because what we achieved.They bought the club for nothing and yet don't want to invest a little bit to help the best manager in the world so yeah they are cheap.