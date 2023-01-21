« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Palace vs Liverpool  (Read 8409 times)

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,486
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #600 on: Today at 01:58:39 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:50:51 am
Probably because we are sick to fucking death of posters like you telling us to wait for the next window. The seeds of todays performance were sewn in the January window and even more in the last summers window.

Every man and his dog knew we needed a midfield refresh. Today showed that, we played Henderson who is coming up to his 33rd birthday, Milner who is 37 and Keita who is off in the summer.

The bizarre thing is you are asking Klopp to sort out the shitshow that is down to horrifically bad investment and recruitment.



Can't disagree when it comes to our midfield - that was fucking negligent to not make a single top class perm signing in the last 2 windows. Pissed me right off that. That's why it's all about the summer and we've got to believe that we have kept our powder dry for identified top class targets then. We need a few "Fabinho out of the blue" signings ... plus Bellingham.

Absolute minimum next summer is 2 top class midfield recruits.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #601 on: Today at 02:00:42 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 01:57:32 am
Bizarre taking Trent off,  don't get that substitution at all

We don't really have any other options at right-back though. So we keep overplaying Trent or sub him off to protect him.

To me it looks like Trent is running on fumes.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #602 on: Today at 02:02:52 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:15:15 am
Klopp did get support. Look at the new training facility. Look at the off-field appointments. Look at the signings we've made (an endless list of winners). And Milner is still doing a much needed job in this tough patch, so be fair to our current stalwarts. What is clear is that most supporters can't handle this dip and are losing their heads.

If he's been properly supported, how are we here, with this midfield, in 2023?

It's nonsense to say he's been adequately supported. People then argue that he chose to spend money on other areas of the team, but tell me, which area of the team looks overstocked? Central defence? Nope. Full backs? Nope. Attack? Well, we've had 2 long term injuries, Bobby is aging, injury-prone and slowing down, and we've looked short up front, so nope. When all of our attackers are fit, we might actually have a decent attacking bench, but that is it.

We're here because of a failure to invest enough to refresh the squad. Maybe we should have taken more punts on the £10 million rough diamonds - and Klopp seems to have expressed frustration at our unwillingness to take such risks - but there's no way we've given our great manager the players he needed to keep this squad fresh.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #603 on: Today at 02:03:32 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:10:14 am
They're the owners that hired Klopp and put in the strategy to progress the club. They're the owners that oversaw the rebuild of Anfield. To call them cheap because they built value rather than just splashed the cash mindlessly is not right. It's no point in us trying to outspend the competition. We and every other non nation state club need to do it in a different, canny and more sustainable way.

When did I say they need to outspend the competition ? and how backing Klopp more is splashing the cash mindlessly?

They bought the club for 400m and now it's worth 4bn and Klopp is one of many reason for this success so why they refuse to add an extra 30-50m to the budget available to him once in a while like when we lost all our defenders for long term injuries without worrying he won't be able to buy Konate later ? he overachieved and proved he is capable of challenging and that he is the best manager of the world so again why they don't add an a small amount to the budget once in a while ? the old excuse that Klopp is happy with it and it's him the reason we are not spending doesn't work anymore after Klopp latest comments, he won't public asking for a bigger budget and how we should have more money because what we achieved.

They bought the club for nothing and yet don't want to invest a little bit to help the best manager in the world so yeah they are cheap.
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #604 on: Today at 02:06:39 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:00:42 am
We don't really have any other options at right-back though. So we keep overplaying Trent or sub him off to protect him.

To me it looks like Trent is running on fumes.

Fair enough but for me it felt like we could actually get opportunities down that side
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,486
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #605 on: Today at 02:08:17 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:03:32 am
When did I say they need to outspend the competition ? and how backing Klopp more is splashing the cash mindlessly?

They bought the club for 400m and now it's worth 4bn and Klopp is one of many reason for this success so why they refuse to add an extra 30-50m to the budget available to him once in a while like when we lost all our defenders for long term injuries without worrying he won't be able to buy Konate later ? he overachieved and proved he is capable of challenging and that he is the best manager of the world so again why they don't add an a small amount to the budget once in a while ? the old excuse that Klopp is happy with it and it's him the reason we are not spending doesn't work anymore after Klopp latest comments, he won't public asking for a bigger budget and how we should have more money because what we achieved.

They bought the club for nothing and yet don't want to invest a little bit to help the best manager in the world so yeah they are cheap.

This summer will tell us a lot about FSG, that's for sure. I'm reserving certain judgements until then.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #606 on: Today at 02:08:51 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:58:39 am
Can't disagree when it comes to our midfield - that was fucking negligent to not make a single top class perm signing in the last 2 windows. Pissed me right off that. That's why it's all about the summer and we've got to believe that we have kept our powder dry for identified top class targets then. We need a few "Fabinho out of the blue" signings ... plus Bellingham.

Absolute minimum next summer is 2 top class midfield recruits.

The problem is we keep kicking the can down the road.

Because of a lack of investment, we probably need 4 or 5 midfield players over the next two seasons. As you pertinently said we are sleepwalking into a defensive crisis. If we concentrate on midfield for the next two seasons then that leaves us with VVD and Matip hitting 34 at the same time.

Then we have probably Trent as the only nailed-on homegrown starter. If things go badly and our existing young homegrown players don't come through then we need to address that problem.   
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,475
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #607 on: Today at 02:10:28 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:50:51 am
Probably because we are sick to fucking death of posters like you telling us to wait for the next window. The seeds of todays performance were sewn in the January window and even more in the last summers window.

Every man and his dog knew we needed a midfield refresh. Today showed that, we played Henderson who is coming up to his 33rd birthday, Milner who is 37 and Keita who is off in the summer.

The bizarre thing is you are asking Klopp to sort out the shitshow that is down to horrifically bad investment and recruitment.

And yet we bought 2 forwards instead of any midfielders.   

Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #608 on: Today at 02:12:31 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 02:06:39 am
Fair enough but for me it felt like we could actually get opportunities down that side

I agree Trent is still one of our best-attacking outlets. The problem is the only way of resting him is to manage his minutes by subbing him.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #609 on: Today at 02:17:39 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:10:28 am
And yet we bought 2 forwards instead of any midfielders.   



We lost three forwards in Mane, Origi and Minamino. If we hadn't brought in Nunez and Gakpo the last few months would have been a forward contingent of Salah.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #610 on: Today at 02:20:17 am »
How the hell you can score two against European champions Real fooking Madrid but struggling as pig against Crystal fooking Palace, I would never know...

  :butt  :butt  :butt

Weekend ruined, sex ruined. Aaarrrrggghhh!!! I just can't believe it.

P/S: We are going to win in Madrid.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,475
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #611 on: Today at 02:25:26 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:17:39 am
We lost three forwards in Mane, Origi and Minamino. If we hadn't brought in Nunez and Gakpo the last few months would have been a forward contingent of Salah.

We lost Mane.  Origi and Minamino hardly played in the league.  Carvalho and Elliott could have taken their minutes.  I dont think anyone can say that wed be playing any worse then we are now had we brought in a couple midfielders instead of the 2 forwards we brought in.  And, by the way, I really like both Nunez and Gakpo, although I dont understand why we brought in Nunez and moved him out wide. 

I dont understand at all whats going on with Carvalho.  He was so highly rated and we made sure to bring him in yet he hasnt seen the field in quite a long time.  Is he injured?  Is he all of a sudden not rated?  I dont get it. 
 
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,486
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #612 on: Today at 02:26:17 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:20:17 am
How the hell you can score two against European champions Real fooking Madrid but struggling as pig against Crystal fooking Palace, I would never know...

  :butt  :butt  :butt

Weekend ruined, sex ruined. Aaarrrrggghhh!!! I just can't believe it.

P/S: We are going to win in Madrid.

lmao, call me mad but I haven't given up on that tie
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #613 on: Today at 02:53:44 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:26:17 am
lmao, call me mad but I haven't given up on that tie
same but its got to be a disappointment kink at this point.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #614 on: Today at 02:54:03 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:25:26 am
We lost Mane.  Origi and Minamino hardly played in the league.  Carvalho and Elliott could have taken their minutes.  I dont think anyone can say that wed be playing any worse then we are now had we brought in a couple midfielders instead of the 2 forwards we brought in.  And, by the way, I really like both Nunez and Gakpo, although I dont understand why we brought in Nunez and moved him out wide. 

I dont understand at all whats going on with Carvalho.  He was so highly rated and we made sure to bring him in yet he hasnt seen the field in quite a long time.  Is he injured?  Is he all of a sudden not rated?  I dont get it. 
 

Carvalho and Elliott simply aren't quick enough to play as wide attackers in our system and aren't big enough to play the Bobby role. Tonight was an example of why we need real pace on both flanks and almost certainly why Klopp risked Nunez against Madrid. We had zero penetration.

We needed both Nunez and Gakpo. As for Carvalho he is a poor fit for a Klopp side. For me he was always a Moneyball punt because he was cheap and English the same as Elliott.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #615 on: Today at 02:56:33 am »
We were poor.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,909
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #616 on: Today at 02:58:21 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:56:33 am
We were poor.

I thought we were rich? 2nd highest revenues!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 