I'd have taken 7 from 9 before the derby, three games that looked annoying on paper, so relatively speaking I can't grumble.



But this felt like a game that was there for the taking. Palace were happy with the point before the game started, they aren't a great side and at HT I felt we were going to find a goal in the second half.



We didn't, we got a frustrating point which may be big in May or may be one of several draws we get when wins were there for the taking, who knows.



Positives for me were van Dijk looking a bit more authoritative at the back and showing some of that old positive body language, and at times I thought the passing was crisp up to a point. But we got bogged down, and not for the first time this season the substitutions didn't help. It was a frustrating evening but not a disaster. A win on Wed night is an absolute must, and if we get it we're still in the race.

